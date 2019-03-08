Questions raised after Mark Francois MP appears in a police officer outfit

Mark Francois appears in a Rayleigh pub as a police officer. Photograph: SophieRose19x/Twitter. Archant

Essex Police have confirm that Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois is not actually a police officer after he was spotted in Rayleigh on Friday night wearing the full kit.

The Brexiteer, who has claimed that the country could "explode" after October 31st if we do not leave the European Union, was photographed by social media users walking through his constituency in Rayleigh with members of the police and wearing an officer's outfit.

It came complete with a stab vest, sparking confusion about why the MP was wandering through pubs in such attire.

The photographs caused such confusion Essex Police has tweeted to offer clarity.

"We can confirm Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, is not a police officer," read the tweet.

"He joined our officers in Rayleigh to see the work they are doing in Essex and we gave him the wrong jacket."

The police force pointed out that they are recruiting for the role.

One said it "begs questions about political activiy in breach of regulations".

Francois has previously claimed to have been in the army when explaining why he was not prepared to lose face on Brexit.

He told a reporter: "Because it's not a win, it's a lose. I'm not going to bank a lose. I was in the army, I wasn't trained to lose."

But he was mocked when it was revealed he was actually in the Territorial Army, which is for people who give up their weekends and holidays.

"He was in the cadets and territorial army. Hardly a battle scarred veteran," mused one.