Latest The New European

Mark Francois calls for Big Ben to chime on January 31st if Brexit bill approved

PUBLISHED: 13:14 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 23 December 2019

Mark Francois with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images.

Mark Francois with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tory Brexiteers Mark Francois and David Davis are amongst those signing an internal Commons petition calling for Big Ben's bel to be re-attached on January 31st to mark Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Some 47 Conservative and 5 DUP MPs have signed the petition, which if approved, would see the bell that was disconnected in 2017 restored to mark Boris Johnson's Brexit bill passing.

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed he will not stand in the way of the bill if parliament supports Francois.

But he added the building work could still prevent it happening, telling MPs: "I just hope it is fit because we're still repairing it!"

Giving approval to the measure would require two days of rehearsals and testing to ensure that Big Ben still works.

It currently does not chime every hour and can only manage a low-pitched "dong", meaning the noise on January 31st might be more akin to a funeral bell.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Our books of the year

A worker organises and straightens books in a bookstore. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

How panto is a European creation

Mark Hudson, aged 37, has been playing the role of a pantomime dame every year for the last 16 years. This year he is playing the role of Cynthia Trott in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, near Great Yarmouth. The venue is a remarkable old Edwardian seaside

Brexiteers of the year

Steve Anglesey names his Brexiteers of the Year. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

Remembering Frank Dobson: A sombre moment for a party in peril

The coffin holding the body of Frank Dobson is carried from St Pancras Church in London following his funeral service.

Time for reality after 'fantasy politics', argues health chief

Boris Johnson during the election campaign. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European's alternative Christmas carols

David Cameron celebrates Christmas in his shed. Illustration: TNE.

Boris Johnson may have won the election but he's losing Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon leader of the SNP. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Rest, Recharge, Return - A message for anti-Brexit campaigners

Crowds march through central London to fight against Brexit. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Grave errors from all sides in the election let Boris Johnson get away with it

Grave errors. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Tory review into Islamophobia 'doesn't bode well' says Baroness Warsi

Baroness Warsi at Tory Party conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Muslim council accuses Tories of 'denial and deceit' as party launches review into discrimination

Boris Johnson during the swearing in of Parliament. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Most Read

BBC reporter claims Remainers were wrong to try to reverse Brexit result

A march for a People's Vote calling for Labour to back a second Brexit referendum. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne.

Judge who threw out court case against Boris Johnson ‘failed to declare conflict of interest’

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Steve Bray’s message to Remainers: ‘Don’t give up hope’

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Labour switchers who backed Tories still want workers’ rights protected after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey being advised by Momentum founder

Jeremy Corbyn walks with shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey during a visit to Salford. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.