Video

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

PUBLISHED: 16:23 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 12 June 2019

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Hardline Brexiteer MP Mark Francois greeted protester Steve Bray in a bizarre exchange as he arrived at Boris Johnson's leadership bid launch.

Bray tweeted a video, in which he cheerfully greeted Francois, asking: "are you here for the Bollocks to Boris convention?"

Francois just said ominously: "This man is going to be your nemesis."

Bray ignored the jibe, helpfully directing Francois to the "top of the stairs, far right".

"When he becomes prime minister, you lose," said Francois, something that Bray declared wouldn't happen.

Bray then continued his protest tactic of standing behind Francois as he addressed the gathered photographers to tell them of his support for Johnson.

Francois said that Johnson had given him his word, "to my face", that we would leave the EU on October 31.

"Dream on," interjected Bray.

Francois is given to memorable - if unhelpful - expressions, such as the time he said the EU will face "perfidious Albion on speed" if Brexit does not happen.

WATCH: Hardline Brexiteer tells EU it faces 'perfidious Albion on speed'

After Francois moved on, Bray then welcomed MPs Jo Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg to the launch.

