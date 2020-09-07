Brexiteer mocked for suggesting Withdrawal Agreement was a Remainer plot that needs revisiting

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexiteer politician has been mocked after claiming Tory Brexiteers were bound by the last parliament in the House of Commons - suggesting it was the fault of Remainers the Commons had backed the Withdrawal Agreement.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Mark Reckless, a former Tory MP and the leader of the Brexit Party in the Welsh parliament, laid the blame for the passing of Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill in the Commons on the last parliament.

He appeared to blame pro-Europeans in the House of Commons for the passing of the bill - in conjunction with the EU - and said MPs must “revisit” it to have their say.

But he was roundly ridiculed after it was pointed out Johnson had promoted it as a “fantastic deal” during the elections, and politicians in the new parliament supported the bill all the way through the chamber just days before departure day on January 31st.

Reckless tweeted: “No parliament can bind it’s [sic] successors. The EU tried to exploit a parliament hung by Remainers to get what it wanted without giving us what we wanted. We now have a parliament with an 80 Brexit majority, so of course we must revisit the Withdrawal Agreement”.

“Reckless by name, stupid by nature. Check out the date of the Withdrawal Agreement (2020) before spouting untruths,” replied one.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a crowded field, but we have a winner of dumbest tweet of the day,” said another.

“You wanted, you campaigned for it, you won it, get on with it,” responded Miffy Buckley. “The responsibility for the privations ahead to be suffered by British folks due to Brexit lies solely at the feet of people like you. Stop writing BS on Twitter, get off your ass & go make it work. We’re waiting.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“You would think someone who claims to be a lawyer would know that the current conservative parliament passed the WA,” wrote @Shaun7559.

“Boris Johnson stood for election on this deal and passed it in this parliament. This is outright embarrassing ignorance,” tweeted TNE columnist James Ball.

“This one is also a ‘party’ leader. No grasp of facts. The emptiness of the far right...” posted Chikere M Ezeh.

“You have to be a special kind of person to misrepresent the facts like this,” added Sam Vimes.

“Good to see you’re quite content with a pro-EU majority parliament taking us back in the future,” quipped another.