Martin Kemp says he fears for kids growing up in the current political climate

Musician Martin Kemp says he fears for young people growing up in the current political crisis surrounding Brexit.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine on 5 programme Kemp was asked about what he thought of Jeremy Corbyn's warning that the NHS was now up for sale in a post-Brexit trade deal with America.

He hit out at Jeremy Corbyn saying he had used the claims to disguise a poor interview with Andrew Neil the day before.

He said: "I think the speech from Corbyn yesterday was a complete cover up for the interview - the disastrous interview - that he gave.

"I watched that interview and it was just like a joke."

Kemp went on to say that he thought Brexit was destroying all hope in politics.

He explained: "I am so upset with politicians in general at the moment because of Brexit.

"It's kind of giving us this new light on politics where we don't believe anybody anymore.

"And that is a fact of life."

And he continued to add that it was young people who would suffer the most.

He continued: "I feel sorry for young kids coming up at the moment because they have no one to look up to because they don't believe anyone."

The singer took to Twitter on the day of the EU referendum result to say something similar.

He tweeted at the time: "I feel desperately sad for the young people of Britain, whose ambitions have just been destroyed by the 'older' vote!"