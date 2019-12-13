Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends Archant

There has been a massive surge in the number of people searching online about how to move abroad after the Conservatives won the general election with the greatest majority since Margaret Thatcher.

With an unprecedented majority which gives the Tories a mandate to get the UK out of the EU next year, hundreds of people are researching their options for leaving the UK.

On the morning millions of voters went to the polls, no people in the UK were searching for 'move overseas', yet by 4.00am on Friday, December 13 more than 100 people were making searches related to leaving the UK after the public realised the exit polls were broadly true.

Similarly, the search term 'move to Scotland' was being searched by hundreds of people in the UK just after the exit poll was released.

'Leave England' also saw a massive increase in Google searches.

Fears surrounding the implications of Brexit, further austerity, reduced social care and welfare may be causing people to consider whether they want to stay in the country.

Thousands of others are posting on social media with sentiments about leaving the UK.

One person tweeted: "If you are under 30.... no ties ...... move abroad."

Another said: "I guess it is time to start looking to move abroad."

The author Jill Stark wrote: "Scotland, my home, my love, my soul, you give me hope. Not a single Tory seat in the whole country. The SNP have won in a landslide. We are a progressive country that believes in fairness, equality and compassion. Now it's time to leave this rolling shit-show that is the UK."