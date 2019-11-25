Matt Hancock video tweet is dubbed with Hannibal Lecter and it's hilarious
PUBLISHED: 15:59 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 25 November 2019
Matt Hancock
A Twitter user has dubbed one of Matt Hancock's latest general election Twitter videos with Silence of the Lambs dialogue.
Despite his best efforts to take off on social media, Matt Hancock has had numerous bumps in the road whilst trying to get his message across in video tweets.
One tweet, in which Hancock gave a big thumbs up to camera saying "we're ready to go," struck such a collective cringe that he was compared to Alan Partridge.
A more recent tweet positioned a tree directly behind his head, making him look like he had a much bigger haircut.
But now Sarah Mackie, who makes both satirical and serious political videos, has upped the ante by dubbing Hancock's friendly appeals to the public with Hannibal Lecter's voice.
"A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with fava beans and a nice Chianti," says 'Hancock', approaching the camera earnestly from under a bus shelter.
"Why do you think he ... removes their skins?" continues the health secretary, his face looming continuously at the camera.
In actuality, Hancock was talking about the Conservative manifesto and repeating a well-established lie about the party's promise about "40 new hospitals".
Mackie's videos can be seen on YouTube here.
