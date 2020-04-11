Video

Government backlash after doctors and nurses told to treat PPE as ‘precious resource’

10 Downing Street handout photo of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has been criticised after claiming that personal protective equipment (PPE) should be treated as a ‘precious resource’ by NHS staff.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Hancock claimed there was enough PPE to go around, but also cautioned against the use of protective gear outside of health and social care settings, saying hand washing, social distancing and staying at home are the best ways to keep safe.

“A front door is better than any face mask”, he added.

Hancock said: “There’s enough PPE to go around, but only if it’s used in line with our guidance.

“We need everyone to treat PPE like the precious resource that it is.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“That means only using it when there’s a clinical need, and not using more than is needed.”

But health bodies expressed scepticism, said protective gear should not be a “precious resource”, and warned professionals would be angered by any suggestion that shortages are due to misuse.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) dismissed any suggestions that healthcare staff were “abusing or overusing” the equipment.

RCN general secretary Dame Donna Kinnair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that no PPE was “more precious a resource than a healthcare worker’s life, a nurse’s life, a doctor’s life”.

Speaking later on BBC Breakfast Dame Donna said that every day she was hearing from nurses saying they did not have enough protective equipment.

Dame Donna added: “I take offence actually that we are saying that healthcare workers are abusing or overusing PPE.

“I think what we know is, we don’t have enough supply and not enough regular supply of PPE.

“This is the number one priority nurses are bringing to my attention, that they do not have adequate supply of protective equipment.”

The BMA medical union had warned on that PPE supplies in London and Yorkshire are at “dangerously low levels”.

Defending the remarks, Hancock told BBC Breakfast: “It is really important to stress that people use the right amount of protective equipment.

“For instance, having looked at the evidence, the guidance was changed, with the support of the Royal College of Nursing and others, last week to say that you can use a gown for a whole session, a whole shift, rather than changing it when you treat each individual patient.

“That is an important change because it means we get through them less quickly and save precious equipment.

“It is very important to stress that point. I’m not impugning anybody who works for the NHS and I think they do an amazing job but what I am reiterating, stressing, is the importance to use the right amount of PPE, both to have enough and also to use it as the precious resource that it is.”

The row comes as the government is urging the public to stay at home over Easter, after the UK recorded its highest daily death toll from coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care showed that as of Thursday there were 8,958 hospital deaths from the disease - an increase of 980 on the previous day.

Hancock also said on Saturday that 19 NHS workers have died from coronavirus.

He said: “My heart goes out to their families, these are people who have put themselves on the front line.

“I’m particularly struck at the high proportion of people from minority ethnic backgrounds and people who have come to this country to work in the NHS who have died of coronavirus.

“I find it really upsetting actually and it is a testament to the fact that people who have come from all over the world have come and given their lives in service to the NHS and paid for that with their lives.”