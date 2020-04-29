Latest The New European

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 11:16 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 29 April 2020

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Archant

Matt Hancock was harpooned on social media after tweeting support for a private initiative to supply the NHS with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The health secretary praised a Daily Mail fundraiser that will supply the NHS with more than £1 million in protective kit from China on Twitter.

The tweet, accompanied by a copy of the Daily Mail front page and the words “A brilliant initiative from @DailyMailUK in our national effort to tackle #coronavirus”, was quickly mocked by Twitter users.

Sharon questioned why PPE was suddenly available: “Odd how they can get PPE but you claimed there is a global shortage...”

Charlier Kennaugh tweeted: “Am I just being a silly billy when I think that buying essential equipment for our NHS staff and key workers ought to be your job as Her Majesty’s Government’s Health Secretary?”

Ian Harris agreed, posting: “I have another brilliant initiative idea though. Our government, who funds the NHS through the tax that we pay, to the tune of £130bn a year, perhaps should be doing this? If the Daily Mail can do this, you - the government - should be doing this?”

You may also want to watch:

Hackney councillor for energy, Jon Burke, questioned the paper’s good will: “Let’s set aside for a moment that this is the secretary of state for health openly admitting he has manifestly failed to do his job, and focus on the fact that the Daily Mail is owned by tax-exile worth £800 million.”

Frankie Boyle joked about a national newspaper PPE supply chain: “Now all we need is for the Daily Star to source some ventilators, and the Metro to start working on a vaccine.”

The government has come under sustained fire for its lack of preparedness for the coronavirus epidemic.

A Department of Health spokesperson has previously said: “This is an unprecedented global pandemic and we have taken the right steps at the right time to combat it, guided at all times by the best scientific advice.

“The government has been working day and night to battle against coronavirus, delivering a strategy designed at all times to protect our NHS and save lives.”

So far, 82 NHS staff and 16 care workers have died from the virus, with more than 21,000 deaths overall. Deaths from care homes and the wider community will now be added to the daily national death toll.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Dominic Cummings swayed SAGE coronavirus debate in his favour, report claims

Top government advisor Dominic Cummings allegedly pressued SAGE advisors to introduce a government lockdown; Stefan Rousseau PA Wire

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

UK government is eligible to claim from EU solidarity fund to help tackle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Cabinet minister downplays concerns thousands of businesses could fold following a hard Brexit

Lord True (left) aswering a question from Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (right) concerning Brexit negotiations

Mobile app to assist with easing lockdown ‘should be ready in three weeks’

Australia already uses a CovidSafe app to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Alexander Britton/PA Wire.

A hard Brexit during coronavirus ‘unforgivable’ SNP leader tells Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hancock concedes NHS was not prepared for coronavirus after questions about workers wearing bin bags

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Matt Hancock says numbers will be ‘broadly where they are expected to be’ over testing target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from coronavirus bailout support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Put Michael Gove in charge of coronavirus economic recovery, claims former minister

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove previously blamed China for the government's slow response to coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response has been ‘anything but a success’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street says it will ‘partially reveal’ experts on SAGE group ‘shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) during a press briefing on coronavirus. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Don’t expect change after coronavirus while Boris Johnson is in charge

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers; ministers need solutions too

Members of the public pass Coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares proposals to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News.

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lib Dems criticise Dominic Raab for rejecting public inquiry over coronavirus

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News.

Senior Labour MP urges the government to ramp up coronavirus testing

Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet minister. Photo: BBC One.

Uncommon Language: How the Welsh and English language differ

The Bridge at Betws-Y-Coed, Snowdonia, Wales

How surrealism baffled Britain

Ithell Colquhoun 1906, Shillong, Assam, India - 1988, Penzance, Great Britain The Pine Family 1940 Oil on canvas 46 x 54 cm The Vera and Arturo Schwarz Collection of Dada and Surrealist Art in the Israel Museum B98.0425

The restive region taking teetering steps to statehood

Men wash their motorbikes in a water hole near the border of Anglophone region in Cameroon.Picture: Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

Fossil Fuelled: The forgotten dinosaur discovery which transformed science

Iguanadon (herbivorous dinosaur) fossils discovered by Jules Creteur in a coal mine, Bernissart, Belgium 1878. captured in a wood engraving. Photo: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Government apologises after website offering coronavirus tests runs out in two minutes

The gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests which was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday. Photograph: PA Wire.

Government branded ‘most irresponsible of modern times’ over handling of Brexit talks

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Babylon Berlin - The hit TV series set in Weimar Germany with parallels to today

Babylon Berlin. Picture: Archant

More Brits now support immigration than at any time since the 1980s

More Brits support immigration than at any time since the 1980s, a study has found.

Keir Starmer appoints Doreen Lawrence to review impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer with Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

The three big challenges facing Labour’s new leader Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RACHEL JOHNSON: One year on from Change UK, I can see where my political career went wrong

Rachel Johnson was a candidate for the pro-EU political party, Change UK. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Deciding Brexit with one public vote was ‘irresponsible’, says Richard Dawkins

Richard Dawkins slams David Cameron over Brexit. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Government not ‘following the science’ on coronavirus response, warn health experts

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance (right_ during a press conference. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Can Europe be brought closer by its coronavirus response?

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

The personal bereavement which lays bare the tragedy of coronavirus

Harry McFarlane who is one of the many victims of COVID-19. Picture: Mitch Benn

Most Read

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Piers Morgan slams Brexiteers for reporting his interviews to Ofcom

Piers Morgan responds to complaints about his interviewing technique during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: ITV.

Campaigners file case that argues EU citizenship is permanent regardless of Brexit

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.