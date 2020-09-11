Matt Hancock’s long-awaited coronavirus tracking app to rely on using QR codes

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

With a fully functioning coronavirus tracking app still months away, Matt Hancock has instead announced plans for an app that uses QR code check-ins, which will launch on September 24.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Hancock had originally announced a smart phone app which would track coronavirus cases using Bluetooth technology would launch in May, but suffered set backs after the UK attempted to use technology differing to other countries.

Instead a new app will scan QR codes on posters in the windows of businesses including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas so that they can check-in.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The health department said ongoing trials in the London Borough of Newham, on the Isle of Wight and with NHS Volunteer Responders show the app is “highly effective when used alongside traditional contact tracing to identify contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus”.

The health secretary described the app’s launch as “a defining moment” and said it will help to contain the virus “at a critical time”.

He said: “We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology.

“The launch of the app later this month across England and Wales is a defining moment and will aid our ability to contain the virus at a critical time.

You may also want to watch:

“QR codes provide an easy and simple way to collect contact details to support the NHS Test and Trace system.

“Hospitality businesses can now download posters for their premises ahead of the launch of the NHS Covid-19 app. This will allow the public to seamlessly check in to venues using the app when it launches.

“It is vital we are using the NHS Test and Trace system to reach as many people as possible to prevent outbreaks and stop this virus in its tracks. This function will make it simple and easy so we can keep this virus under control.”

Managing director of the NHS Covid-19 app Simon Thompson said: “My team have worked tirelessly to develop the new NHS Covid-19 app and we are incredibly grateful to all residents of the Isle of Wight, London Borough of Newham, NHS Volunteer Responders and the team that went before us; the learnings and insight have made the app what it is today.

“We are now giving businesses the time to prepare their venues ahead of the app becoming available across England and Wales. We are working closely to engage, educate and inform them about how the app works and how they can play their part.

“The QR system is a free, easy and privacy-preserving way to check in customers to venues, and we encourage all businesses to get involved and download and display the official NHS QR code posters.”

This week Scotland launched a fully functioning tracking app using Bluetooth technology to track people those who comes into contact with those that have tested positive for coronavirus. Hancock had been urged three times by the SNP to welcome the app - and to explain when his own would be ready.