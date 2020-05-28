Video

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter Archant

Footage has re-emerged of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when he was questioned for his views on Boris Johnson.

The video, which shows The New European’s editor-at-large with Hancock, was posted by on Twitter with the comment: “They say a week is a long time in politics. Look at the difference a year and a half can make.

“@campbellclaret remember when cabinet ministers used to tell us, what they really thought about Boris’s style of leadership? #DominicCummngs.”

In the clip, the health minister raises his eyebrows and sighs when asked what he thought of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary.

“Well, you know, each person brings a different thing to the table, don’t they? And, around that table there are some absolutely brilliant people who are pulling together to make it work,” he replied.

Sensing the minister’s apprehension, Campbell swooped in saying: “And he [Boris Johnson] is definitely not one of them.”

Hancock raises his eyebrows and appears to sigh again.

Commenting on the GQ interview made in October 2018, Campbell wrote: “Oh Lord I had totally forgotten about this. Watch folks @Matthancock on @BorisJohnson as foreign secretary”.

At the time, Hancock was still the health minister while Boris Johnson was the foreign secretary in Theresa May’s government. Johnson’s tenure as secretary was marred by controversy and gaffes, such as wrongly alleging a Briton imprisoned in Iran had been training journalists in the country.

The clip, which was posted by budding journalist Callum Tennant, caused quite a stir on social media.

Stephen Sarbutts wrote: “The look from Hancock says it all, he knows Johnson is an idiot,” Rick Purton called it “awkward” while Craig Leeds said the recording was more telling of Hancock of a person than Johnson.

“This says more about Matt Hancock than Johnson,” he wrote.

LBC radio presenter James O’Brien also joined in saying: “Nothing ever changes, does it? ‘We’re so clever/rich/powerful we don’t have to follow the rules. But if you don’t there’ll be hell to pay.’ We might as well have Henry the Eighth back in charge. Although, I grant you, Johnson has a rather better heir-production record.”

James Bottomley wrote: “What they really think as opposed to the spin. Needs circulation!”