Matt Hancock mocked for cringeworthy Yorkshire campaign trail video
PUBLISHED: 12:56 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 08 November 2019
Matt Hancock
The Conservatives have once again struck exactly the wrong note after Matt Hancock tweeted an on-the-trail campaign video that has been roundly mocked.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Standing on a country road with a coffee, the health and social care minister addresses the camera saying: "It's Yorkshire. It's before seven in the morning. It's raining. And we're ready to go."
With a big thumbs up to camera he strides off to get into his car, evidently pleased with himself.
The Alan Partridge comparisons came in almost immediately - including from Yorkshire and Humber Labour party - and Twitter users got to work.
Many expressed concern about his use of a disposable coffee cup, remembering the highly zealous Boris Johnson aide who whipped a cup out of his hand during the party conference.
MORE: All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama
Others noted the mild insult to Yorkshire, being listed among unpleasant things like early starts and rain.
And others just thought he sounded like a "twat".
Twitter user Adam said: "Getting your driver to stop on a country lane so you can do a weird little walk to the camera and get in the car bit for social media is odd Matt."
"First flooding and now a visit from @MattHancock - How much more can poor Yorkshire take?" asked journalist Virginia Mason.
"All they do down at Tory HQ is clone Chris Grayling," said Twitter user @TchimstMaster0.
"Grinning Health Secretary on asset stripping spree," summarised Twitter user @Tingletoot68.
Writer Mike Pattenden summed up his impressions: "This looks suspiciously like a bloke who passed out on the train home, pissed as a fart, missed his stop and had to get his wife out to pick him up."
Twitter user rephrased things for the minister: "'It's raining and I've just been for a poo in the field'."
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter