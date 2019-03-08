Video

Matt Hancock mocked for cringeworthy Yorkshire campaign trail video

Matt Hancock was mocked for this campaign-trail video he posted to Twitter. Picture: Matt Hancock Matt Hancock

The Conservatives have once again struck exactly the wrong note after Matt Hancock tweeted an on-the-trail campaign video that has been roundly mocked.

Ice blue M&S shirt. Gentleman's navy sports blazer. Skinny mochaccino latte and purring MPV. A-ha! It's a twat in Yorkshire. https://t.co/eD8A6YxcZ3 — (@Alconcalcia) November 8, 2019

Standing on a country road with a coffee, the health and social care minister addresses the camera saying: "It's Yorkshire. It's before seven in the morning. It's raining. And we're ready to go."

With a big thumbs up to camera he strides off to get into his car, evidently pleased with himself.

The Alan Partridge comparisons came in almost immediately - including from Yorkshire and Humber Labour party - and Twitter users got to work.

Many expressed concern about his use of a disposable coffee cup, remembering the highly zealous Boris Johnson aide who whipped a cup out of his hand during the party conference.

Getting your driver to stop on a country lane so you can do a weird little walk to the camera and get in the car bit for social media is odd Matt. https://t.co/L2v8oDy0MX — Adam (@allezlesblues78) November 8, 2019

Others noted the mild insult to Yorkshire, being listed among unpleasant things like early starts and rain.

And others just thought he sounded like a "twat".

Twitter user Adam said: "Getting your driver to stop on a country lane so you can do a weird little walk to the camera and get in the car bit for social media is odd Matt."

NO DISPOSABLE CUPS https://t.co/AvWlzI4W8y — Alex Davies (@alexanderdavies) November 8, 2019

"First flooding and now a visit from @MattHancock - How much more can poor Yorkshire take?" asked journalist Virginia Mason.

"All they do down at Tory HQ is clone Chris Grayling," said Twitter user @TchimstMaster0.

"Grinning Health Secretary on asset stripping spree," summarised Twitter user @Tingletoot68.

Writer Mike Pattenden summed up his impressions: "This looks suspiciously like a bloke who passed out on the train home, pissed as a fart, missed his stop and had to get his wife out to pick him up."

Twitter user rephrased things for the minister: "'It's raining and I've just been for a poo in the field'."

