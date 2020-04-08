Latest The New European

EU’s science chief quits in frustration at politicians’ response to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:53 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 08 April 2020

Mauro Ferrari, former president of the European Research Council. Photograph: EU.

Mauro Ferrari, former president of the European Research Council. Photograph: EU.

Archant

The head of the European Union’s top science organisation has resigned in frustration at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Mauro Ferrari had only become president of the European Research Council on January 1, but EU Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said “Professor Ferrari resigned”, effective immediately.

The sudden resignation of Prof Ferrari and his stinging criticism was bound to add pressure on EU institutions, which have been accused of not working together to battle the global pandemic.

The news was first announced by the Financial Times, based on a statement released to the paper by Prof Ferrari, who said he had “been extremely disappointed by the European response” to the pandemic.

He complained about running into institutional and political obstacles as he sought to swiftly set up a scientific program to combat the virus.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“I have seen enough of both the governance of science, and the political operations at the European Union,” he wrote.

“I have lost faith in the system itself.”

You may also want to watch:

The European Commission defended its record in combating the crisis and said 18 research and development projects had already been picked at short notice to fight the coronavirus crisis.

It said another 50 European Research Council projects were contributing in the EU-wide effort.

MORE: Coronavirus - If Europe fails, who will succeed?

“The European Union has the most comprehensive package of measures combating the coronavirus and it is deploying different instruments in order to have the biggest impact for solving the crisis,” the EU’s executive Commission said.

As the coronavirus spread from China to Italy, Austria, Spain and other EU nations, the bloc was criticised for not acting forcefully enough to set up a coordinated response even though health issues are still primarily the responsibility of the bloc’s 27 individual nations.

Over the past month, EU nations have been trying to work closer together and EU leaders have committed to better coordination to try to alleviate the human and economic suffering from the global pandemic that has upended the daily lives of billions and dealt a huge blow to the economies around the world.

But it remains an uphill struggle.

On the economic and financial front, ministers from the 19 nations that use the euro currency failed Wednesday to get a breakthrough on how and to what extent to use its financial clout to improve solidarity between the richer and poorer member states.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Conrad Veidt: The unique life of one of the 20th centuries most memorable film villains

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1921: Conrad Veidt as

How words disappear, or go into hiding

George Borrow,1803-1881. English writer and traveller. From the painting by John Borrow (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: This is a virus that targets the poor - we can’t ignore that

Military personnel at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Major, Brown and Blair join calls for global economic stimulus following coronavirus outbreak

Former prime ministers Sir John Major (left) and Tony Blair share a platform for the Remain campaign event at the University of Ulster in Londonderry.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

Jewish leaders say Keir Starmer has already done more than Jeremy Corbyn to tackle anti-Semitism

Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

BBC to host TV fundraiser to support those battling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak

BBC headquarters, BBC Broadcasting House. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Social media networks urged to action over 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories

A communications mast in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Downing Street hits out at Russian disinformation surrounding Boris Johnson’s health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, joining a national applause for the NHS. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

EU cooperation is more important than ever. We need a Brexit delay

Lucy Franklin, CEO of Accordance VAT (Pic: James Pike)

Senior Labour MP returns to backbenches saying he felt ‘sidelined’ during election campaign

(left to right) Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gwynne and Keir Starmer kick off the Labour Party's General Election 2019 campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Apocalypse now: How to find coronavirus comfort in catastrophe movies

Movie poster advertises the British release of 'The World, the Flesh, and the Devil,' starring Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens, and Mel Ferrer (MGM), 1959. (Photo by John D Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)

Mali and its wailers: How music unites this West African country

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

‘Armageddon bored with this’ - why I want to hit fast forward on the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland’s chief medical officer apologises for flouting guidance to visit second home

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left) with Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood at a news conference in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Coronavirus quarantine will fail if people feel villainised

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Health secretary should have stayed away longer, argues new Labour deputy leader

Angela Rayner speaks to Sophy Ridge on Sky News about coronavirus. Photograph: Sky.

SNP set for bloodletting after Alex Salmond acquitted of sexual assault

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland's first minister. The jury found the former SNP leader not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found not proven, a further charge of sexually assaulting a 10th woman had previously been dropped by prosecutors. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Called in to question: The show that brought TV into disrepute

Twenty One host Jack Barry with contestant Charles Van Doren (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

‘Old party politics must go’: Lib Dem Layla Moran on the coronavirus response

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

STAR TURNS: What it’s like to meet Roger Moore

English actor Roger Moore, circa 1958. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

After Apollo: The fallout from space’s great escape

Space Center, Houston: Doinald K. Slayton (L-sitting), Director, Flight Crew Operations and astronauts Thomas K. Mattingly, (L-standing) and John Young, (R- sitting), huddle around unidentified fliight controls in mission control on 4/13. Apollo 13 is in serious trouble after an electrical problem 205,000 miles from the earth. It is not know when this NASA pools picture was made tonight 4/13/1970.

Brussels is Europe’s Crucible: The city that hosts a continent

The landscape of Brussels at sunset. Photograph: Getty Images/Westend61.

‘No time for sideshow mob’: Why the Brexit talks during the coronavirus outbreak have so far missed the point

Martin Rowson's illustration for Issue 189 of The New European. Photo: Martin Rowson

The fight for associate EU citizenship must not stop

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

It’s time to write off 2020

A woman walks past a message of support for the NHS in Londonderry, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 31, 2020. A total of 1,408 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

‘Labour members don’t think like the public’ - the unforgiving spotlight awaiting Starmer

The challenges awaiting LAbour's expected new leader could hardly be greater. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Europe: Is lockdown France’s fraternité fraying?

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Why conspirator-in-chief Trump believes the same virus theories as my postman

Donald Trump, conspirator-in-chief, is peddling dangerous conspiracies and myths about coronavirus. Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

‘Bella Figura’: How Italy’s coronavirus tragedy can be understood through its culture

Pope Francis walks in a desert Via Del Corso, as he leaves the church of San Marcello on the Corso, where a miraculous crucifix is housed. Photo by Vatican Pool/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Should we social distance from our social media?

Even for those who might have described themselves as social media sceptics, the coronavirus crisis seems to be driving more of us to rely on it. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Coronavirus: If Europe fails, who will succeed?

Two migrants from Sri Lanka with protective masks pass by a graffiti against European Union on the building of the Athens university during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27. Photo: Getty Images

20 reasons to look on the bright side of this crisis

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: Global cooperation is the real herd ‘immunity’

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Canary Wharf, London during rush hour, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

A cyclist passes street art in Stokes Croft, Bristol, as the UK enters the second week of lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus panic buying is a sign of what could happen after no-deal Brexit

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Politician loses the Labour whip after saying Boris Johnson ‘deserves coronavirus’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street.

Court case aims to prove EU citizenship is permanent status

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square in London fighting against Brexit. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson’s brother is an unlikely supporter of new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Keir Starmer replaces Seumas Milne with new director of communications

Former Labour Strategy and Communications Director Seumas Milne leaves Islington Town Hall following the party's defeat in the 2019 general election. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Downing Street hits out at Russian disinformation surrounding Boris Johnson’s health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, joining a national applause for the NHS. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.