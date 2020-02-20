Latest The New European
Opinion

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 20 February 2020

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

As Labour members prepare to cast their votes for their chosen candidates, MEG RUSSELL explains why the process is so flawed and damaging.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

This Friday, the ballot opens in the Labour leadership election. It will close again on April 2, with the result announced two days later. The three candidates still in the running - Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer all got through an initial round of nominations by Labour MPs (and MEPs) and a second round (which eliminated the fourth candidate, Emily Thornberry), of support from constituency parties and affiliate organisations.

Under the system, the party's MPs have relatively little control over the outcome, serving only to narrow the field before members make the final choice. A leader could therefore emerge who has little support from parliament - as happened in 2015, when Jeremy Corbyn was elected. This arrangement departs significantly from the original basis for choosing UK party leaders and has potentially destabilising effects on the whole political system, given parliament's centrality.

Traditionally, MPs chose party leaders. Labour was the first party to diverge from this. Under pressure from left-wing activists, who believed MPs were prone to picking overly centrist leaders, Labour agreed to give greater say to local parties and trade unions. It adopted the so-called 'electoral college' in 1981, giving equal weight in the final outcome to three groups - MPs, constituency parties and affiliated organisations. MPs continued to control the initial nominations.

This system survived largely intact for decades without upset. The final ballot outcome was consistent with MPs' own preferences for the elections of Neil Kinnock in 1983, John Smith in 1992 and Tony Blair in 1994 (while Gordon Brown's 2007 succession was uncontested).

Cracks began showing in 2010, when Ed Miliband was elected despite his brother David having greater support from both MPs and party members. To avoid future splits in the electoral college, Ed Miliband abolished it. He gave the final say to members, registered supporters and affiliated members, who all participate on an equal basis. This system elected Corbyn and is being repeated (with minor modifications) now.

The Conservative Party changed its rules more slowly and retained more safeguards. Famously, Conservatives used to pick their leader through a system of informal 'soundings' in the parliamentary party. Formal elections, which were still among MPs only, weren't introduced until 1965.

William Hague brought in a new system in 1997. This echoed Labour's by including the wider membership, but it retained stronger parliamentary party control. MPs vote in a series of ballots (if necessary) to choose two candidates. Members then vote on these finalists. But in 2003 and 2016 the parliamentary party agreed on a single candidate (Michael Howard and Theresa May, respectively) without a member ballot.

The emphasis on members in these elections has weakened traditional lines of accountability. Although MPs (very narrowly) put Corbyn on the ballot in 2015, for example, it was always clear that only a minority supported him. In 2016 he suffered a vote of no-confidence among his MPs when 172 (81%) voted against him and only 40 in favour. Despite this he won a fresh leadership contest among members, leaving Labour MPs with a leader they plainly did not support.

This situation is constitutionally problematic. The UK is a parliamentary democracy, meaning that the government (and by association its leader) must retain the confidence of the House of Commons to remain in office. A UK party leader is chosen as a potential prime minister, but can only govern successfully if they have parliament's support.

A leader lacking their own party's confidence is simply not credible as prime minister - a fundamental point recently recognised by former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, who commented: "As soon as the leader loses the confidence of the parliamentary party it's almost impossible to see how you can form a government."

Iain Duncan Smith's election as Conservative leader in 2001 has some echoes of the Corbyn case. Michael Portillo, the original frontrunner among MPs, was knocked out through strategic (and perhaps partly miscalculated) voting. One participant suggested that some MPs "were making a statement by voting for Duncan Smith but didn't really expect him to become leader as a result".

An analysis of his leadership later suggested that his legitimacy was significantly undermined by a lack of endorsement from the parliamentary party. Duncan Smith was ultimately ousted before he could face the electorate, leading to Howard's uncontested elevation to leader in 2003.

If membership ballots undermine parliamentary accountability, weaken parliamentary parties and cast leaders' legitimacy into doubt, what can be done, and most pressingly, what can be done in the Labour contest currently under way?

Long term, a thorough review of leadership rules seems warranted. This includes thinking about how many MP nominations a candidate should need to get on the ballot and whether people should be allowed to register with the party just to cast a vote in the leadership election. More than 100,000 people have joined Labour since December - which at one level seems healthy, but also raises concerns about infiltration (which clearly occurred to some extent in 2015).

A compromise would be for Labour to adopt something closer to the Conservative rules, giving a larger role to the parliamentary party. But the Duncan Smith case shows that these have problems too.

A more radical approach would be to accept the logic of a parliamentary system, and return the choice of parliamentary leader to MPs. They, after all, know the candidates best, and can also decide quickly - as the Conservatives did in 2003 and 2016.

Shorter term, if Labour's new leader is to succeed, it seems essential that they have the confidence of the parliamentary party. Emily Thornberry (who received the smallest number of MP nominations before her elimination) had pledged to step aside if she lacked that confidence. As a minimum, other candidates should promise the same. The Conservative Party rules already prevent a leader who has lost the parliamentary party's confidence from standing again. Such a rule seems a minimum requirement to ensure the integrity of the system.

- Meg Russell is professor of British and comparative politics and director of the Constitution Unit, UCL; this article also appears at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Minister denies Dominic Cummings is running the government

The prime minister's special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London. (Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells his party to stop attacking BBC

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit will be deemed a success... even if it fails

Front page of The Sun on January 31st as the UK entered the Brexit transition period. Photograph: The Sun/Twitter.

WILL SELF: The lessons of Little Britain Lake

Little Britain Lake. Photo: Google Images

The footballing convention that Jose Mourinho often ignores

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Getty Images

Snow, Dog, Foot: A novel about a modern-day hermit

The Alps is the setting for a number of novels centuring on a hermitic lifestyle. Photo: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: The courage to fail

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame. Photo: contributed

A city in music: Shanghai is finding its voice again

Singer Faye Wong performs onstage during her concert

Jaques Demy: The director who put the shading into technicolour

HOMAGE TO HOLLYWOOD: The 21-year-old Catherine Deneuve starred in Les Parapluies de Cherbourg 1964. Photo: IMDB

How New Orleans became the party capital of the world

Mardi Gras REX parade on Canal Street in 1961. Photo: H. Armstrong

Boris Johnson's latest dead cat - a bridge over the Irish Sea

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photo. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

The European: A newspaper from the past that still reflects present day problems

Czechoslovakian-born Brit Robert Maxwell presents the first issue of the weekly transnational newspaper

Sacking of Northern Ireland secretary branded a 'WTF moment' by Julian Smith's allies and colleagues

Arlene Foster of the DUP (front right), deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (front left) of Sinn Fein, sit around the table with Ireland's deputy premier, Tanaiste, Simon Coveney (back left), Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (back centre left), Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (back centre right), and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (back right) in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

The rise of the drone: The campaign to stop killer robots

The development of drone swarms is changing the face or warfare. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Nigel Farage to be investigated

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on Dominic Cummings - the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

Simon Cowell claims Brexit is continuing the work he has been doing

Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Firm moves to Scotland in anticipation of country rejoining EU

Co-founders of Marloe Watch Company Gordon Fraser (left) and Oliver Goffe (right). Photograph: Mark Lord/Supplied.

Priti Patel says it is ‘right’ that UK only accepts people who speak English

Home secretary Priti Patel meets students and staff at Imperial College London in South Kensington. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Sadiq Khan calls for associate EU citizenship scheme ahead of Brussels visit

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets with Guy Verhofstadt MEP, European Parliament lead negotiator on Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson opts to stay in lakeside mansion rather than visit flood victims

Boris Johnson visited the people of Derbyshire after the floods during the general election campaign. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.