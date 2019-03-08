Video

'You are NEVER there!': MEP Verhofstadt trolls Farage for not standing in election

Guy Verhofstadt and Nigel Farage in the EU Parliament (Screen capture from EU Parliament) EU Parliament

The Belgian Brexit coordinator for European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt has thrown a tongue in cheek jab at Nigel Farage for not standing in the upcoming election.

Quite ironical that European affairs are more important to Nigel Farage than the politics of Great Britain. A pity, his departure would have been an enormous saving of European taxpayer's money pic.twitter.com/j4ePhpHMsv — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 4, 2019

While the Brexit Party will be putting forward 600 candidates across the UK, their leader Nigel Farage has said he will not be putting himself forward for a seat, as he can "serve the cause better" by supporting candidates across the country.

Farage, however, will remain an MEP.

In a post to his Twitter, Verhofstadt said it's "quite ironical that European affairs are more important to Nigel Farage than then politics of Great Britain."

The Belgian MEP implied he did not want Farage in European parliament either, calling his decision to remain an MEP: "A pity, his departure would have been an enormous saving of European taxpayer's money."

Nigel Farage uses British fishermen as a political pawn. He made #no effort to get them a better deal. The worse deal the fishermen have, the better for Farage.



He was a member of the EU fishery committee, but never attended the meetings. — The Pink Panther (@Mr_P_Panther) November 4, 2019

In an old video attached to the Tweet, Verhofstadt challenges Farage on this point.

He tells European Parliament: "Mr Farage has talked all morning about salaries and wastes of money. You know colleagues, what I think is the biggest waste of money in the European Union today is the salary of Nigel Farage.

"That is the biggest waste of money. Let's be honest about it Mr Farage, you are a member of the fishery committee for example, and you are never there!"

Farage throws his arms up in an upset response, but is unable to get a word in as Verhofstadt challenges him for a further two minutes on his priorities and attendance.

Those online were largely in agreement with Verhofstadt, with one person saying while Farage doesn't attend the fishery committee, he "does talk a load of codswallop though."