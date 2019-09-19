Fastest-growing terrorist threat to the UK comes from far-right, Met police claim

A view of New Scotland Yard office in London. Photograph: NurPhoto/PA. NurPhoto/PA Images

Police have claimed that the 'fastest-growing' threat of terrorist violence in the UK comes from the far-right.

Britain's top counter-terrorism officer, the Met's assistant commissioner Neil Basu claimed that while the issue was "small", it is the Met's "fastest-growing problem".

According to the Guardian, extreme right-wing terrorism now accounted from 10%, compared to 6% two years ago.

Cases included the murder of Jo Cox MP in 2016 by Thomas Mair, and Darren Osborne, who drove a van into Muslim worshippers in north London.

They had all been radicalised by far-right propaganda.

"When nearly a third of plots foiled by police and security services relate to rightwing ideology, it lays bare why we are taking this threat so seriously." Basu said.

