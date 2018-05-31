Latest The New European

When a metaphor is a bit mundane

PUBLISHED: 20:30 23 November 2019

PETER TRUDGILL

If you are on holiday in Greece you might recognise some words... But they do not always mean what you might think. Photo: Chris Ridley / Getty

If you are on holiday in Greece you might recognise some words... But they do not always mean what you might think. Photo: Chris Ridley / Getty

© 2010 Chris Ridley

We have borrowed plenty of words from Greek - but they haven't always kept quite the same meaning, says PETER TRUDGILL

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

If you are on holiday in Greece or Cyprus, you may be unlucky enough to come across a sign hanging on the door of your hotel lift saying Ektós liturgías.

Ektós is not necessarily a totally unfamiliar form to all English speakers since it occurs in a number of technical words, like ectoparasite, 'a parasite like a flea living outside its host'; ectothermic, referring to animals which obtain their heat from external sources such as by basking in the sun; and the infamous ectoplasm, 'a supernatural viscous substance exuded by a spiritual medium during a trance'.

In Greek, on the other hand, ektós is a perfectly normal, everyday word which simply means 'outside, without, except'.

Liturgia looks even more familiar. Liturgy, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, signifies 'a form of public worship, especially in the Christian Church; a collection of formularies for the conduct of divine service'. For us, it is a specifically religious word referring to a church service. The term first appeared in English in the 16th century as a loan from Greek via French.

You may also want to watch:

But in Modern Greek, liturgía is an everyday word meaning any kind of service. As in English, it can refer to a religious service. But it can just as well refer to the functioning, operation, running or working of more or less anything.

So this Greek-origin word with a rather specific meaning in English has a much more general meaning in Modern Greek itself. The sad fact is that the sign on the lift saying Ektós liturgías just means 'out of service' - you're going to have to walk up the stairs.

The same process has happened the other way round. In English, service can mean any number of different things. We have the health service, the police service, the probation service, social services and armed services. You can be involved in domestic service, military service, or voluntary service. We might eat and drink off a dinner service or a tea service. Institutions which have borrowed money may have to service a debt. You can perform a service for someone. And engineers service boilers - and even lifts.

But our word service has been borrowed into Greek as sérvis, and like liturgy in English, it has a much more limited range of meanings there. As in English, sérvis can be used in connection with having your car or your air-conditioning checked, or informally with reference to service in a restaurant or hotel - some Greek restaurants are selph-sérvis. But that's about it.

A similar example of an everyday Greek word having a more restricted and erudite meaning in English can be seen any day of the week along Greek roads, where you are bound to come across lorries with the word metaphorés written on the side, often as part of the phrase Metaphorés-Metakomísis.

A metaphor in English is a figure of speech in which a word or phrase is transferred to an entity which, as the Oxford English Dictionary says, is 'different from but analogous to' what it is literally applicable to - as when Shakespeare wrote "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players"; or, more prosaically, when we talk of the "mouth" of a river or the "foot" of a hill.

Metaphor was also first borrowed from Greek into English in the 16th century. It comes from Ancient Greek meta, 'across', and phora, 'carrying'. In English we use the word - there's no other way of saying this! - metaphorically, to indicate a transfer of meaning from one entity to another. In Modern Greek it can be used in this way, too. But it is also much more frequently used, entirely literally, to refer to the transfer of anything or anybody from one place to another. Metaphorés-Metakomísis means 'Transport-Removals': metaphorá, plural metaphorés, is most often used to mean simply 'transport, haulage'.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

When a metaphor is a bit mundane

If you are on holiday in Greece you might recognise some words... But they do not always mean what you might think. Photo: Chris Ridley / Getty

Labour could receive boost as more than 200,000 under 35s register to vote in one day

After the highest number of people registering to vote in a single day, Labour has seen a surge in support as under-35s plan to turn up at the polls in great numbers. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn calls for 'red Christmas' with £1 billion pledge for youth and votes at 16

Jeremy Corbyn has offered students a vision for hope as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'I would be an honest broker' - Jeremy Corbyn defends decision to remain neutral in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his decision to remain neutral in a second EU referendum, saying it is a sign of strength and maturity. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Tory minister admits party will still plan for no-deal Brexit despite pledges to implement deal

The Conservative Party will resume planning for a no-deal Brexit after the general election, a senior minister in the Treasury has said. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dems criticise Jeremy Corbyn for 'acting like a referee at a football match' on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

The Conservative Party campaign bus. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Why Jennifer Arcuri is outshining Boris Johnson

Jennfier Arcuri appears on ITV. Photograph: ITV.

Tory minister cornered over Islamophobia live on television

Dominic Raab is challenged by Andy McDonald on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Nicola Sturgeon envisages arrangements with Labour to stop Brexit and end austerity

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for 'bum boys' and 'letterboxes' remarks

Boris Johnson answers questions on Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson brands Russian interference report questions 'Bermuda Triangle' stuff

Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Jo Swinson given tough time over support for Tory policies during coalition years

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire .

Jeremy Corbyn confirms he will take a 'neutral stance' in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Dominic Raab booed and laughed at by room of constituents as he explains Brexit plans

Dominic Raab was booed by half of a room filled by his constituents. Photo: Twitter

How a cafe is helping hundreds of homeless people to vote

People without a home are being offered help in registering to vote by staff at a city centre cafe in Bristol. Photo: PA

Could the polls understate impact of tactical voting in this election?

A man holds a 'Stop Brexit' sign aboard a campaign bus travelling down Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Labour candidate reminds voters of her pro-Remain views with hilarious Love Actually campaign video

A candidate for Labour has released a hilarious election campaign video putting herself forward in the style of one of Love Actually’s most famous scenes. Photo: Twitter

Jo Swinson has brought confidence to the Lib Dems - but inflexibility could be her downfall

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (right). Photograph Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tories reinstate councillor who made Islamophobic posts

David Abbott is listed on Houghton Regis Town Council as a Conservative after being suspended from the party for Islamophobic Facebook comments. Pictures: Houghton Regis Town Council/Conservatives

Remainer interrupts Sky News broadcast with anti-Brexit message

A Pro-Remain heckler interupted Sky News coverage to shout 'Bollocks to Brexit'. Photo: Sky News

Plaid Cymru launch manifesto with pledge to give people final say on Brexit

Plaid Cymru has promised a confirmatory referendum and made a multi-billion investment programme its key pledge in its General Election manifesto. Pictured is the leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price. Photo: Victoria Jones / Pa

The New European poll of the week on pivots, puppets and pushing the button

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head on ITV. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV via Getty Images

BBC hits back at claims it does not call out political lies and disinformation

The BBC have denied claims by a senior journalist that the organisation does not expose lies told by politicians. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's debate stand-in asked: 'What's he scared of?'

Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

'Boris is a wasteman' projected onto Eton college

A group opposed to the prime minister have used a projector to target Boris Johnson at the £42,000 a year school he attended. Photo: Instagram

'People died, we won't forgive you' - Man confronts Jo Swinson on austerity

Jo Swinson was stopped in the streets of Glasgow this morning by a young man who confronted her about her party’s impact on austerity in the region. Photo: Twitter

Ann Widdecombe doubles down on claims leaving EU is like slavery emancipation

Ann Widdecombe has faced criticism after doubling down on her claims about the EU and slavery. Photo: LBC

Spoof website gets very sweary about the Tory manifesto

The URL 'thetorymanifesto.com' has been bought by someone who really doesn't like the Tories. Picture: thetorymanifesto.com

Dropped Brexit Party candidate to take Farage to court over unpaid expenses

Paul Bullen will take Nigel Farage's party to court over his unpaid expenses. Photos: PA

Big push for people to register to vote ahead of Tuesday deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

How Scotland could swing the general election

Nicola Sturgeon and Dave Doogan, SNP candidate for Angus, meets with activists and supporters on the British general election campaign trail. (Photograph by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Beware the dangers of tactical voting

Green party candidates have stood down in some areas in favour of the Lib Dems. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Whether we Leave or Remain, the country won't go back to normal, claims Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer during the launch of his party's manifesto in Birmingham. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

MANDRAKE: Channel 4 News presenter's revenge

Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts a Channel 4 Brexit debate in Stratford. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

This is becoming the Prince Andrew election

The Duke of York at Buckingham Palace in London. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Tories accepted £200,000 from Russians days after refusing to publish interference report

The Conservative Party accepted £200,000 from the wife of a former Russian finance minister under president Putin, just days after refusing to publish a report into Russian interference in UK elections. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

One hell of a Hoffa

Jack Nicholson plays James R. Hoffa in the film

WILL SELF: My Trabi travels

A Wartburg car next to a Trabant, possibly in East Germany, circa 1990. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

Brexit Party stands by candidate who shared warnings of Muslim 'takeover'

Brexit Party candidate Dionne Cocozza has warned of a 'Muslim takeover' on Twitter. Picture: YouTube

Most Read

Gallagher brother who said we ‘have to leave’ applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Question Time audience member pulls apart Nigel Farage’s ‘man of the people’ persona

Nigel Farage's claims he is a man of the people is pulled apart by this young audience member on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

The government is not to blame for poverty, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel speaks to the BBC. Photograph: BBC/Twitter.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.