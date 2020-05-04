Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right) Archant

Michael Gove and his wife have been criticised for housing a Holocaust denier’s book after showcasing the couple’s bookshelf on Twitter.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Michael Gove and his wife, Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine, have come under heavy fire after a photo of their bookcase revealed the couple had a copy of Holocaust denier David Irving’s The War Path.

The snap - posted by Vine on Twitter - showed the couple’s questionable taste in literature, which included books by authors such as right-wing libertarian Ayn Rand and Charles A. Murray and Richard Herrnstein, who penned a book on class structures and race, called The Bell Curve.

Twitter went ablaze with comments. Mic Wright wrote: “‘The War Path’ is the companion volume to ‘Hitler’s War’, a book David Irving — the Holocaust denier and Nazi fanboy — described as an attempt to save Hitler’s reputation from slanderous historians. And there is it on the Vine/Gove bookshelves.”

You may also want to watch:

Mick Muldoon said: “David Irving? Really? Are you going to justify that?”

BBC journalist Hicham Yezza posted: “David Irving, the Bell Curve, Atlas Shrugged... if this had been on ‘Through the Keyhole’ I’d have guessed Anders Breivik.”

Julian Hitchcock noticed the couple’s lack of scientific literature: “Not a single book on science, literature or art. Just vacuous political memoir and the mogodonic Atlas Shrugged. Please spare us the other 20.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Holocaust denying books are not illegal, nor should any book be made illegal. However, the choice of books tells a whole lot about people. An example, if I saw David Icke book in someone’s house, I would be very quickly looking for an excuse to leave.”

Others disagreed. One, Dr Christian DeFeo, said: “My bookshelves contains books by a lot of different thinkers, not all of whom I agree with. But the key word is ‘thinker”’, not ‘kneejerk bigot’ like David Irving. Gove and Vine actually spent money on having that book and kept it on their shelves.”