Video

Michael Gove becomes latest cabinet minister to self-isolate over coronavirus

Michael Gove becomes the latest cabinet minister to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Michael Gove has become the latest member of the government to go into self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

It is understood the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is quarantining at home in accordance with official guidance after a member of his family displayed “mild” symptoms.

He is said to be continuing to work as normal regardless.

The Tory MP tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

It comes as the prime minister was transferred to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday evening as what was said to be a “precaution” in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Gove said Johnson is receiving the “very, very best care” and insisted that the government machine is continuing to function.

“We’re all working together to implement the plan the prime minister set out in order to try to ensure that we can marshal all the resources of government, indeed all the resources of our country, in the fight against this invisible enemy,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The work of government goes on.

“We have a superb Civil Service and they have ensured that the machinery is there for decisions to be made by ministers, by medical and scientific experts, and for those decisions to be followed through in a way which enables us to help those at the front line.”