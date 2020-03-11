Latest The New European
Video

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 11 March 2020

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

The government has finally admitted the next round of talks between the UK and EU over Brexit could be shelved due to the spread of coronavirus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Appearing in front of a House of Commons committee, minister Michael Gove admitted it was an on-going concern, but said he remained optimistic progress could still be made by June.

He said: 'It is a live question ... We have had indications today from Belgium that there may be specific public health concerns.'

But the minister refused to commit to extending the time period allocated for trade talks.

He continued: 'We are in a position of having left, the question is now whether we have an Australian-style or a Canada-style relationship with the EU, and that will depend on what the EU's response is.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

'But we've left, the prime minister has been very clear that we are not going to extend the transition period.

'The course is set and I think it would be foolish for anyone to imagine that the prime minister is not going to stick to that timetable.

'I think people underestimate that at their peril.'

A spokesman for the European Commission said that the second round of talks were still scheduled to go ahead, but privately officials admit this could change.

Anti-Brexit campaigners said it was now time for the government to reconsider its arbitrary deadlines over talks before the end of the transition period in January.

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: 'The twin challenges of Brexit and coronavirus are a double whammy that will restrict our economy in the short- and medium-term.

'Our economy is resilient enough to handle one of these shocks, but it cannot cope with two simultaneously. And frankly, it doesn't need to.

'The chancellor has already had to change some of his budget plans, so the government could also think afresh about whether it would be sensible to stick so rigidly to its arbitrary deadline for talks in light of the to unprecedented health crisis our country currently faces.'

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw's place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground - but it's always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby

Boris Johnson squirmed when probed about his family life on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV.

MPs to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The extreme fans of French football

The ultras fans of Paris St-Germain unfurl banners and ignite flares during a Ligue 1 clash with Nice at Parc des Princes in 2017. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's baby news exposes double standards

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Why British tourists in Europe have never really changed

Piazza di San Marco in Venice painted by Friedrich Perlberg circa 1875. Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The people Europe turned its back on

Refugees and migrants walk as they attempt to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Evros river on March 1. Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images

Why we should all be concerned about the return of David Davis

David Davis MP, British Conservative Party politician who served as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from July 2016 to July 2018. Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why it's time to put our tribes to one side

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Farmageddon - How the countryside is being shafted by Brexit leaders

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

How Donald Trump could be brought down by the coronavirus

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation become the next victim of the coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

Most Read

Nigel Farage says he now agree with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

Boris Johnson warned he may need to extend Brexit transition period

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Tim Clarke/Daily Express/PA Wire.

News boss who branded Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ stepping down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Environment secretary votes against his own proposals to protect post-Brexit food standards

Boris Johnson MP (right) with George Eustice. Photograph: Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.