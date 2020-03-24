Video

Michael Gove left confused by government coronavirus advice during TV interview

Michael Gove talks about the government's coronavirus advice on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove caused confusion about the government’s coronavirus restrictions after suggesting children with parents living apart should not travel between them.

Gove was forced to correct his remarks to confirm that children under 18 were permitted to move between their parents’ homes.

The official government guidance states: “Where parents do not live in the same household, children under 18 can be moved between their parents’ homes.”

But on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Gove said children should not move between separated parents.

“No you should not (move),” he said.

“Children should stay in the household that they are currently in, we should not have children moving between households.”

Gove suggested contact with the other parent could be made through social media or other technology and acknowledged the situation was “incredibly difficult”.

GMB presenter Piers Morgan demanded “urgent clarity” from the cabinet minister, pointing out his comment “directly contradicts” the official guidance.

But on Twitter, Gove corrected his mistake, saying: “I wasn’t clear enough earlier, apologies.

“To confirm - while children should not normally be moving between households, we recognise that this may be necessary when children who are under 18 move between separated parents.

“This is permissible and has been made clear in the guidance.”