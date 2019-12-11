Latest The New European

Michael Gove's odd explanation for why Boris Johnson pocketed a reporter's phone

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 11 December 2019

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove at a press conference while on the general election campaign trail. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove at a press conference while on the general election campaign trail. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Michael Gove has explained that the reason Boris Johnson put a reporter's phone in his pocket when faced with a picture of a boy with flu is that the prime minister was "anxious to answer the question".

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Gove was questioned on the moment that Boris Johnson was asked by a reporter to look at a picture of Jack Williment-Barr, the four-year-old boy who had been forced to wait on the floor of Leeds General Infirmary, which made headlines across the country about the state of the NHS under Tory leadership.

In the moment, Johnson had to be urged several times by reporter Joe Pike to acknowledge the image, but in an astonishing revision of events, Michael Gove said that Johnson "absolutely" looked at the photograph, omitting both the fact that the reporter had had to insist, and that Johnson had then pocketed the phone.

WATCH: Boris Johnson so desperate not to look at boy with flu, he pockets a reporter's phone

"My understanding is that the prime minister did look at the picture, he was clearly concerned about what he saw, he despatched the health secretary my friend Matt Hancock to Leeds in order to see what happened," Gove told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He said that Johnson had put the phone in his pocket due to "a single moment of absentmindedness", adding: "I think the prime minister was anxious to answer the question."

"He didn't address [it], that was the point," said the Today host. "That was what the reporter had to press him on, was to look at that photo and, as some people would say, express some empathy for the family and what had happened to them."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Nearly 90% of Tory adverts misleading, compared to none for Labour

An independent and non-partisan campaign group has found that nearly 90% of all adverts by the Conservative are misleading, while not a single advert produced by Labour has caused concern. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat? If Lib Dems and Greens pull together, definitely

With YouGov’s most comprehensive poll of the election placing Boris Johnson barely ahead, how much should the prime minister be worried about his own seat instead of getting new Tory voters across the country? Photo: PA

Michael Gove's odd explanation for why Boris Johnson pocketed a reporter's phone

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove at a press conference while on the general election campaign trail. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

Billie Piper encourages people to vote tactically. Photograph: Twitter.

'Don't let it be the Tories' Pete Doherty tells Libertines fans

Pete Doherty, seen here at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, told a Manchester audience

Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?

(left to right) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, stand next to ice sculptures representing the Brexit Party and Conservative Party at a Channel 4 climate debate. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Caught between the devil and the deep red sea? The devil is the greater risk

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'I didn't expect so many of you!' - Boris Johnson caught staging door-knock with voter

Boris Johnson and his team have been accused of staging a door-knock interview in which the prime minister, taking on the role of a milkman, spoke to a seemingly unknown voter at their home. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes.

'Get out of the way': Third-placed candidates face calls to prevent Tory Brexit landslide

Campaigners at the People's Vote march this autumn. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Matt Hancock is pictured with a horse. Photograph: JustGiving.

The challenges of penning a play about the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Will Barton as Boris Johnson in The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith/Contributed.

New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door

Boris Johnson has been mocked in a parody video of his #BorisActually campaign video with Donald Trump knocking at the door. Photos: Avaaz

Is Britain sliding into a pathocracy under Boris Johnson?

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Whatever happens, this election will not bring Europe certainty

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Could this election end in tragedy?

Boris Johnson in 'get Brexit done' gloves. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ex-Sunderland manager warns Tory vote 'not just an own goal, but self-relegation'

The former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has warned voters against supporting the Brexit Party or Conservatives in the General Election. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA

This election is not Remain's last chance... we don't give up

Steve Bray. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a ‘criminal’ just a couple of months ago. Photos: PA / The Sun

Tory candidate left his campaign vehicle across TWO disabled parking spots

Conservative candidate for South Dorset Richard Drax as, pictured here in 2015, was caught parking across two disabled spaces. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Labour's campaign: A serious election pitch or a battle for the next leader?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts during the launch of the Labour party election manifesto in Birmingham. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Watch as Dominic Raab's constituents react to his worst quotes

Dominic Raab's constituents were told quotes that the foreign secretary had said. Photo: Scram News

Damn them all for bringing this election from hell

Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Photograph: TNE/PA.

DUP shouldn't have backed Brexit if they were so concerned about customs checks: Sinn Fein leader

Sinn Feinleader Mary Lou McDonald (left) has told DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) that she shouldn't have backed Brexit if she didn't want a customs border in the Irish Sea. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Jeremy Corbyn risks handing Dominic Raab an early Christmas gift

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

'Unprecedented' campaign urges Labour and Lib Dem candidates to swap endorsements in 10 key seats

Activist Femi Oluwole (left) has called for Labour and Lib Dem candidates with a minimal vote share in key marginal seats ro endorse the candidate for the other party. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why I can't vote for the Conservatives in this election

Conservative Party campaign advert which features Boris Johnson emulating a scene from the 2003 Christmas film Love Actually. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says increase in food bank use is because they 'give stuff away'

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because ‘they give stuff away’.

Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof

Hugh Grant had some choice words about Boris Johnson's spoof scene from Love, Actually. Pictures: BBC/Conservatives

Daily Mirror publishes second devastating front page showing NHS shame for Tories

The Daily Mirror has published a second devastating photo showing the intolerable strain Tory cuts have placed upon the NHS in a follow up to yesterday’s news of a sick boy sleeping on the floor which shamed the Tories. Photo: ITV / Mirror

Jeremy Corbyn reads mean tweets sent to him in hilarious campaign video

In the latest campaign video for the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn has read out critical tweets about him in a format popularised by th US late-night chat host Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Labour Party

Tories accused of 'bare-faced lying' over claim adviser was punched

The Conservative Party has been accused of ‘bare-faced lying’ after members of the party leaked false claims to the media that an adviser to Matt Hancock was punched while on a visit to hospital. Photo: Twitter

Investigation uncovers fresh racist and Islamophobic slurs from Brexit Party activists

The Brexit Party North East campaign offices. Picture: Facebook

Tories sack local party chair after reports she told Muslim her hijab was 'offensive'

Fiona Bulmer canvassing for Theresa Villiers in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Chipping Barnet Conservatives

Jo Swinson denies she is putting her career ahead of stopping Brexit

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Votey McVoteface: The boat owners taking to the waves to tactically unseat Boris Johnson

An amazing group of anti-Tory activist boat owners are set on unseating the prime minister by sailing away to new shores in order to make the most of some bizarre tactical voting rights. Photo: PA

'Don't let Boris Johnson steal your future' - Why Londoners should consider backing Lib Dems in knife-edge seats

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door with activists during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Labour needs to accept tactical voting is needed until the system can be changed

Beer featuring the faces of Jonathan Bartley (Green Party), Boris Johnson (Conservatives), Arlene Foster (DUP), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP), Nigel Farage (Brexit Party), Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Fein), Adam Price (Plaid Cymru), Richard Braine (UKIP), Jeremy Corbyn (Labour) and Jo Swinson (Lib Dem). Photograph: Jane Russell/Wpragency/PA Wire .

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Most Read

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories’ ‘Love, Actually’ spoof

Hugh Grant had some choice words about Boris Johnson's spoof scene from Love, Actually. Pictures: BBC/Conservatives

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.