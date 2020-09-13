Video

Michael Gove ‘incredibly flattered’ by Spitting Image puppet

Michael Gove will appear on the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Spitting Image. Archant

Michael Gove has insisted he is ‘incredibly flattered’ by a Spitting Image puppet that appears to make his face out of two genitals.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The programme is returning to TV screens with more than 100 puppets – including Gove, Dominic Raab, and a new-look Charles and Camilla.

Creators have promised a Who’s Who of famous faces in puppet form, such as the Queen, Kim Kardashian and even a “Boris Baby”.

Dominic Raab will appear on the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Spitting Image. Dominic Raab will appear on the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Spitting Image.

The satirical puppet show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday, will return on October 3 with a 10-week series on BritBox.

Producers previously unveiled images of Boris Johnson, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings and the Duke of York ahead of the show’s comeback.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Gove has insisted he is “incredibly flattered” by the use of two genitals to create his face on a puppet.

He told Times Radio: “It’s an honour”.

“But they’ve made your face looks like genitals,” presenter Luke Jones tells him.

“Er, I think even my most generous friends would say my face is designed for radio”.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law said the puppets are “oven ready” for the new series.

He explained: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows – the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags – have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say: ‘Pro bono publico.’

“It’s time to come off furlough!” he said of the show’s return.

“The people have spoken and the puppets are ‘oven ready’.

“We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl, Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyonce and Herr Jurgen Klopp.”

Producers said scripts are being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.