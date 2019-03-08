Gove: Delay Brexit until 2020 to avoid no-deal

Michael Gove is reportedly considering proposing delaying Brexit until 2020 to prevent it from being scrapped altogether.

The Conservative leadership candidate is concerned that about the risk of a no-deal Brexit on October 31st.

According to sources close to Gove in the Sunday Telegraph, the Brexiteer believes the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union at the end of the year would spark a general election, and would risk putting Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10.

The position puts him at odds with other Conservative candidates who believe that there is nothing to fear with a no-deal Brexit on October 31st.

The leadership candidate hopes to win over those in the party opposed to a no-deal, including some Remainer cabinet ministers.

The source told the newspaper: "Simply trying to go for no-deal before the UK is properly prepared will lead to a general election with Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and risks Brexit being cancelled altogether. These are the most complex negotiations in our peacetime history, it's not enough to believe in Brexit, you've got to be able to deliver it."

The Brexiteer's full strategy for delivering a departure from the European Union is expected later this week.