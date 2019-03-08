Video

Boris Johnson's plan to 'squat' in Downing Street crosses the 'threshold of insanity', claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Lord Helsetine has claimed that Boris Johnson has crossed 'the threshold of insanity' by vowing to 'squat' in Downing Street even if he is unseated by MPs.

According to the Sunday Times, Johnson will dare the Queen to sack him rather than resign as prime minister in an attempt to ensure Brexit happens on October 31st.

It comes after comments from cabinet ministers that senior aides have insisted the prime minister would not stand aside if his proposals were rejected by the EU and MPs tried to unseat the prime minister.

Instead he would "squat" in Downing Street - even if the House of Commons agrees on a replacement for Johnson.

Lord Heseltine said that the prime minister has crossed "the threshold of insanity" with the proposals.

He told LBC: "I stood silent, stupefied, when I saw the headline in the Sunday Times this morning."

He continued: "What this really means is that No 10, a defeated prime minister, is going to take on the courts, he's going to take on parliament, he's going to take on the police, he's going to defy the constitution and, of course, in the context, he's going to involve the Queen in a constitutional row. The like of which none of us have ever dreamt of seeing."

Answering questions from presenter Andrew Castle, he said: "As I said in the House of Lords this week, from day one the whole strategy has been to mix up Brexit with hard right populist policies appealing to what he thinks will be a Conservative electorate. My own guess is he's got in wrong because literally millions of people are not going to vote for that particular line."

But Heseltine added he did not believe the suggestion would ever happen because "there would be recourse to the courts and my guess is the courts would support parliament and not the ex-prime minister".

But he warned: "There are huge forces brought into play by this ludicrous idea that a discredited and sacked prime minister can go on wielding power."

The last time a monarch sacked the priem minister was under William IV in 1834.