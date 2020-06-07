Latest The New European

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

PUBLISHED: 17:11 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 07 June 2020

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Getty Images

TIM WALKER remembers his 1986 meeting with the distinguished star of stage and screen.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

When Richard Burton uttered the immortal words “Broadsword calling Danny Boy” on his transmitter in the film Where Eagles Dare, it was Michael Hordern who picked up at the other end. For a distinguished stage actor whose career spanned more than half a century – the King Lear he played at Stratford in 1969 is the stuff of legend – he was grimly reconciled to the fact he’d probably be most remembered for a minor role in that creaky old war film.

“That was a particularly daft one, but, to be honest, I’ve never taken all that much satisfaction in any film as you can never really get into a character,” he told me. “Just when you start to feel you are, someone shouts ‘cut,’ so it feels like trying to run a marathon in instalments. You can’t get into your stride.”

I caught up with Hordern in 1986 when, after losing his wife Eve a few months earlier, he lived in a somewhat cluttered and chaotic flat high up in an old block in Chelsea in central London. On the floor lay the damp pages of a script upon which he’d just spilt a mug of coffee. He was then 76 and admitted he had never realised quite how hard his wife must have toiled to keep the flat clean and tidy.

His year of personal trauma had, however, seen a revival of his professional fortunes after he had a hit playing an eccentric old vicar in a television adaptation of John Mortimer’s Paradise Postponed. Success seemed to him, however, to be little more than an encumbrance. His telephone was ringing off the hook with calls from journalists in Australia where it was about to be screened. “No, Sir Michael isn’t here,” he said emphatically to one caller in his all-too-familiar voice.

You may also want to watch:

I suggested we adjourn to a restaurant over the road for a bite to eat. A bottle of Sancerre soon helped to make him wonderfully indiscreet. He talked about all the things actors aren’t supposed to talk about – doing advertisements (“I get a twinge of guilt every time I do one, but they are so very remunerative”), colleagues (“Rex Harrison was impossible as a director – I nearly decked him”), job offers (“they want me to do a play at Chichester, but I can’t be bothered”), and what a nightmarish time he’d had up at Stratford during Trevor Nunn’s period in charge (“I’ve nothing against Trevor, but, in all honesty, I didn’t feel there was anyone on the bridge”).

Committing perhaps the ultimate sacrilege, he even had a go at theatre audiences. “About four weeks into the run, there aren’t any more intelligent audiences to be had. You get people laughing in all the wrong places and they’re silent when something very funny has just been said. That’s actually the main reason why I find a long run so exhausting. It isn’t that I haven’t the stamina. I haven’t the patience.”

He let slip that he’d been offered the part of Doctor Who when William Hartnell gave it up, but he felt it wasn’t his scene. The part he’d yearned for had been the title role in Rumpole of the Bailey, and, while he knew its creator John Mortimer well, it went instead to Leo McKern and he admitted he was “heartbroken”. Still, he said he’d taken some consolation in narrating an animated BBC adaptation of Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books which had been “a lot of fun”.

The charming but slightly dotty characters that Hordern made his own on stage and screen were often not entirely unlike the man himself, but he kept apologising throughout our lunch for being boring. “I don’t mind at all being boring, even if it can be a bit of a strain on other people. I can only apologise. I think as an actor it’s so much easier to assume someone else’s character when you haven’t got one of your own.”

When we’d met, Hordern had just under a decade to live, and, as modest and self-deprecating as he was, it seemed to me he had worked out what mattered in life and what didn’t. After all he had achieved – his fine performances as Prospero, Lear, Sir Anthony Absolute, George in Jumpers, not to mention a CBE and a knighthood – he told me he’d lately had the salutary experience of overhearing two little boys squabbling as he’d made a call in a telephone box. “When I finally emerged, one of them asked me if I was by any chance Paddington bear.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors gathering outside Dominic Cummings' north London home and Dominic Cummings (R); PA images

New BBC director general will take pay cut when he replaces Tony Hall

Tim Davie, who will replace Tony Hall as the director-general of the BBC. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire.

Johnson has ended up falling into the same pitfalls as Corbyn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with Jeremy Corbyn in the Central Lobby before the election. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Question Time: David Lammy confronts Tory minister over coronavirus measures in heated debate

Junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi (L) and the shadow minister for justice, David Lammy, during a firey debate on Question Time; Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg conjures Thatcher during Brexit extension debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

MANDRAKE: All water under the bridge for Daily Mail editor-in-chief

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Devolved governments join Northern Ireland in calling for a Brexit extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

James O’Brien delivers epic rant about British politics and the response to the coronavirus pandemic

LBC presenter James O'Brien called the state of British politics 'hilarious' live on air; LBC

A Brexit pause is essential amid coronavirus crisis

Leonie Cooper is Labour's London Assembly Economy Spokesperson. Picture: Archant

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is about to plunge us into the Brexit trap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on refusing to seek an extension to the UK's Brexit deal - despite the impact of Covid-19. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

How film reflects Russia’s different experience of the Second World War

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

We are all Hongkongers now

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The febrile summer that lies ahead for Britain

Not drowning but second waving. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Public and political consensus required for Britain to change for the better

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The oppression of black people is America’s foundation stone

Boston Police Officers arrest a protester in Downtown Crossing in Boston on May 31, 2020. Violent protests erupted late at night after a day of peaceful protests. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ed Davey launches campaign to become leader of the Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey receives applause following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Philip Hammond urges government to seek an ‘interim’ Brexit trade deal to avoid ‘second shock’ to UK economy

Former chancellor Philip Hammond called on a interim Brexit deal during a select treasury committee hearing; ParliamentLive

Man who lost brother to coronavirus says headlines around PM ‘taking charge’ of government response are ‘offensive’

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien (L) and prime minister Boris Johnson. A caller told O'Brien he was 'offended' by comments the prime minister was only now 'taking charge' of his government's coronavirus response; LBC,ParliamentLive

Keir Starmer criticises government decision to end virtual parliament during coronavirus crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

‘We want you back’ - Boris Johnson urges EU workers to return to UK to help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance refused to do press conference after Dominic Cummings statement

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told he’s the ‘worst holder of the Commons leader title in living memory’

Angela Eagle and Jacob Rees-Mogg clash in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.