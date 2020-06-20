Latest The New European
Comedian pulls apart Dominic Raab’s comments on the ‘taking a knee thing’

PUBLISHED: 11:38 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 20 June 2020

Dominic Raab's comments are pulled apart by Michael Spicer. Photograph: Twitter.

Dominic Raab's comments are pulled apart by Michael Spicer. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

Foriegn secretary Dominic Raab has become the latest politician to have his comments pulled apart by comedian Michael Spicer.

Raab left progressives distinctly unimpressed after he refused to take the knee in support of Black Lives Matter campaigners, and compared the action to a “thing” out of Game of Thrones.

His appearance on talkRADIO this week has provoked Spicer to dissect the interview in his The Room Next Door series, where the comedian pretends to be an adviser in a nearby room giving the politician direction during interviews.

As Raab speaks with Julia Hartley-Brewer he is seen waving his hands around.

Spicer begins by advising the Brexiteer to “lose the fists”, before also being encouraged to “wrap it up” after a fairly lengthy discussion on the breakfast programme.

But then Hartley-Brewer asks the politician about those footballers taking the knee at matches in the UK.

Questioned if he would do the same if he was asked to, Spicer tells him to agree.

“Do you know what, I understand...” responds Raab.

“Yes I would take the knee!” reiterates the comedian posing as an adviser.

“[I understand] this sense of frustration and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” continues Raab.

“No, injustice and murder is driving the Black Lives Matter movement, but you know, close,” says a passionate Spicer.

Raab goes on to the explain that the “taking the knee thing” has a “broader history which seems to be taken from Game of Thrones”, prompting the on-looker to spit in shock and then struggle to find the words.

“I can’t believe I have to say this to the foreign secretary, but taking a knee has nothing to do with Game of Thrones, much like your career has nothing to do with talent, or ability, or a soul”.

Asked again if Raab would do it, Spicer tries again to get him to answer positively.

“Yes I’d take a knee in solidarity with the black community who every day experience inequality, systemic racism, racial profiling, racial stereotyping, risk of arrest, risk of assault, and risk of death,” he suggests.

But instead the politician responds: “I take the knee for two people, the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me”.

Hartley-Brewer laughs while Spicer looks aghast.

The comedian can be seen shaking to the Game of Thrones music before his pizza boxes are thrown across the room.

The camera then pans to him on the floor. “I hate this lot” he says, as the video concludes.

“For all the people who don’t understand here’s a step by step guide,” tweeted Labour MP Dawn Butler.

“Here Michael explains why conservatives are beyond redemption in one act,” wrote Ally Macpherson.

“You know nothing, Dominic Raab!” responded Vix Lowthion.

“This guy @MrMichaelSpicer is just brilliant,” said Dawn Claridge. “Sad though that he keeps getting such terrible content to feed off. If we didn’t laugh we would cry.”

