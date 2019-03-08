Video

Comedian hilariously rips apart Liz Truss' cringeworthy interview over Brexit extension

Liz Truss appears on Radio 5 Live as comedian Michael Spicer takes apart the interview. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A comedian has ripped apart minister Liz Truss' cringeworthy radio interview with Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett.

Michael Spicer has made a name for himself pretending to be an adviser feeding lines to politicians in a separate room as they are interviewed.

One particular interview to have captured the attention of social media was Liz Truss' latest cringeworthy interview on BBC Radio 5 Live with Emma Barnett.

It was during this interview she claimed that Boris Johnson would take the UK out of the EU on 31st October... but she did not know how nor would she reveal the plan if she did.

In the clip, as presenter Barnett asks "do you know how you'll do it with leaving on October 31st?", the comedian starts to laugh.

"It's ultimately the responsibility of the prime minister to negotiate with the EU," he pretends to tell the politician.

As she repeats the line, she slips up on the word "minister" only for the comedian to correct her.

Asked about what happens if that fails, Spicer is seen ruffling papers looking through his pretend notes.

When the presenter asked Truss if she had been told, the comedian can be seen pretending to tell her to avoid answering the question.

"No," responded the minister instead, as Spicer shouts "you plum!"

"29 days to go and you don't know how we are going to go," continued Barnett.

"It's not 29 days is it? God we're f*cked!" says Spicer.

He then reads a script from an infamous Liz Truss speech where she claimed "in December I shall be in Beijing opening up new..." before grumbling "why do you always put that in there?"

As the interview concludes, Spicer tells her to say "even if I did know I wouldn't tell you" before rejecting that line saying "that's childish". Nonetheless the minister uses it.

The hilarious take on the interview has already been viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter in just a matter of hours.

Sarah Mackie tweeted: "Amid all the madness of Brexit, @MrMichaelSpicer always cheers me up with his The Room Next Door videos."

"Easily the funniest thing you'll see today..." wrote another.

"Possibly the best one yet," Tom Eydmann tweeted back.

Commenting on the success Spicer tweeted: "I'm available for children's birthday parties and major international motion pictures."