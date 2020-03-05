Latest The New European

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:18 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 05 March 2020

Michael White

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Archant

Michael White on the government's response to a coronavirus outbreak amid Brexit talks

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Have you read or heard anyone dismissing rapidly-expanding precautions being taken to limit the spread of coronavirus as another Project Fear? Me neither. Apart from China's totalitarian instinct to suppress the initial outbreak the nearest we got to it was when Donald ("no need to panic") Trump said that fears of a pandemic were a Democrat-inspired "hoax", designed to weaken his re-election hopes by pole-axing stock markets. Precautions can soften the blow, as happened after the referendum.

Events and science forced even "Know Nothing" Trump to back off the hoax stuff, to try and govern for once, instead of perpetually campaigning. As the economist Paul Krugman wittily noted, this is the first crisis of his presidency that the notorious germophile didn't cause himself. It's a good point in a week when the green light which the White House casually gave his Turkish fellow-populist Recep Tayyip Erdogan risks triggering a Syrian war with Russia, just when he's falling out with his European Nato allies over refugees.

Economic crises and wars tend to happen when diplomatic trust is low and nationalist fever high, when wary allies misread signals and opportunist rivals spot a chance to exploit a neighbour's weakness while the wider world is distracted by something that seems more urgent. Like coronavirus and its economic impact on Trump's election chances (and the rest of us). Like now.

Yet fate has capriciously decreed that this turns out to be the week when Global Britain has opened its speed-dating negotiations for a new, very loose trade agreement with the EU. Boris Johnson's born-again chief negotiator David Frost gave his team of 100 a pep talk and a Union flag lanyard each before they sat down with Michel Barnier - yes, him again - for a two-hour opening skirmish. Think of yourselves as "sovereign equals" in the national interest, when dealing with the EU27, he told them. "We're prepared to walk away in June," added No.10.

Whatever our private fears that this can only end badly for a 66 million-strong UK pitched against veteran negotiators for a 440 million-strong bloc, we must wish them luck because they're the only team we've got or are likely to have for the foreseeable future. Even though the furniture is crashing down around the Johnson administration and the PM has had to express his "full confidence" - always ominous words - in Priti Patel, there ain't no cavalry about to ride over the hill to rescue us.

Certainly not any US cavalry of the kind that saved the wagon train in Hollywood cowboy movies. By further coincidence Monday was also the day when ministers set out their opening bid for "an ambitious and comprehensive" trade deal with the US, 12 months after Trump's economic nationalists did the same. The Leave camp has blithely talked before and since the referendum about using such deals with the wider world - the old Commonwealth, South Korea and Japan too - to make up for trade losses in Europe, 49% of our total in 2018. Yet the position paper from Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, put the gain at a very modest £3.4 billion after 15 years.

That's 0.16% of UK GDP, "less than the annual contribution of Brentwood or Bury", as the Guardian's economic correspondent Richard Partington put it. Failure to strike a deal with Brussels - a scenario for which the government now claims to be actively preparing - would leave us 7.6% worse off than the status quo over 15 years (minus 4.9% under a Canada-style deal), according to the official impact assessment published in 2018. Non-economist David Frost derides its pessimism. But it is an exercise that ministers have not risked repeating.

Truss's downbeat assessment has the merit of likely honesty - expert outsiders concluded - so was largely ignored by Brexit media cheerleaders. "Britain could be served up GM 'Frankenfood' in US trade deal" was the Mail's headline, itself a concession to a reality previously ducked. Since the paper's campaign against Dr Frankenstein's produce was largely misconceived that's no tragedy in itself. But Britain currently has a trade surplus with the US - £57.4bn of exports against £51.1bn of goods coming in - and Team Trump is as mercantilist as France in its view of trade: it's a zero sum game. For me to win, you must lose. Think costlier US pharmaceuticals and those swimming pool chickens.

So watch out.

Johnson says he intends to "drive a hard bargain" and ministers say that UK-made cars and even farming, as well as financial services, could benefit from a more liberal regime with the US. But tariffs are already low. What's more, Liam Fox (who used to do Truss's job before being dispatched to the Westminster abattoir) points out that a great deal of US financial service regulation is managed at state level. It's another reason, incidentally, why Joe Biden shouldn't be the Democrats candidate to fight Trump in November. From 1973 to 2009 he was a senator from Delaware, "the company state" as Ralph Nader once called it, and is compromised by its notoriously pro-corporate tax regime.

At least US financial regulators (and the tax man) have teeth, staff and a fearsome capacity to throw the book at those they catch cheating, a far higher conviction-plus-jail rate than our own Serious Fraud Office (SFO), underfunded and demoralised by the loss of another big case the other day. But money and legal powers are only part of the battle for effective regulation and accountability which Trump is busy undermining - with Mini-Me Boris in his wake.

In its battle to cow the BBC and the non-compliant media, more serious and systematic than yet widely appreciated, No.10 explicitly invokes the Trump model of aggressive partisanship and denigration. It has seen it offer excluded broadcasters its own sanitised TV footage of the Boris message, untroubled by awkward questioning. But can the strategy hold against the unruly tide of events? This has been the week when COBRA - Cabinet Office Briefing Room A sounds less impressive - is grappling with growing fear of a global pandemic and recurring floods in voters' cherished homes.

Even Boris has put in an appearance in COBRA and - finally - at Tuesday's press conference, though by rights the poor man should still be on paternity leave in Mustique or Chevening. Yes, this was also the week when we learned he is to become a father once again. After privacy tussles with the tabloids, his partner Carrie Symonds' pregnancy, and the couple's engagement, was confirmed, having been suspected since she slipped away from the Remembrance Day ceremony in November. I am assured by sources I trust that the timing was coincidental, not deployed merely to distract media attention from the Patel case, though it did.

You may also want to watch:

That's a relief since we are dealing here with some very cynical people. I'm sure Carrie remembers that it was Jimmy Goldsmith, Priti Patel's old Referendum Party boss and a natural Bullingdon Club hero, who observed that "when a man marries his mistress (as he eventually did Zac's mother) he creates a vacancy." These people aren't like most of us, they can usually walk away, leaving others to clean up the mess, as Boris has done so often in his public and private life.

These days his public and private misconduct gets the endorsement of the Borisgraph. Once-stiff-necked and disapproving of sexual impropriety, its coverage has been simpering. I prefer to treasure the Sunday Times passing observation that our PM will soon have "at least six children", a point on which the Sunday Tel was vague. Think about that casual evasiveness. It's the same with hospitals ("at least six new ones") with extra police officers ("at least six more" - or was it 60,000?) and with disputed trade barriers down the Irish Sea. The details don't matter and the consequences are for other people.

This is faux-aristocratic government of the pre-democratic era, a kind we have not seen since the 19th century. Much of the media goes along with it, bending the knee to power. Plenty of BBC outlets have made peace on No.10's terms, so I am told, rewarded with reduced sanctions and a junior minister allowed on air. Trump, Erdogan and other rich, illiberal populists have shown how they can traduce the facts with a cowed media, marginalised parliaments and nobbled courts. But for how long if the facts stubbornly undermine their claims?

Climate change is the biggest such inconvenient fact, coronavirus the most urgent. Brexit hovers in between, not quite the existential threat to Britain - sorry, to England - that its most diehard opponents claim, but potentially very serious for vulnerable voters on both sides if badly handled. Johnson's Greenwich speech did not lack a blustering pirate confidence, though he may have popped a Valium from Dominic Cummings, his Leninist disruptor. At least as startling for the same reason was negotiator Frost's debut speech at ULB Brussels university last month.

No clever tactical positioning from us, Frost declared. The Brits are merely coming to claim the right to behave like an independent country that "every other non-EU country in the world has" and exercise sovereignty over our laws, money and trade. Why, because "we believe sovereignty is meaningful and what it enables us to do is to set out our rules for our own benefit" in ways that pooled sovereignty on the EU model - merely influencing the rule-making process - does not.

Of course that means diverging from EU standards where it suits us, often to achieve better ones ("not minimalist outcomes"), that's the whole point. He cited agriculture where EU rules have never suited us. He might have added fish where Frost and Barnier are squaring up to call each other's bluff. But what Frost really has his eye on is new sectors - that's biotech, AI and the like - where a sovereign UK can be nimbler than the 27, where it can correct its own mistakes faster than a bureaucratic super-state reluctant to admit it ever makes them. "Even if there is a short term cost it will be overrun rapidly by the huge gains" of having your own policy, Frost asserted.

Wow! These are interesting points, worth debating. But there are always trade-offs between independence and access. As for his tone, the breezy confidence of a highly political speech from a supposedly neutral civil servant was startling. I bet Patel wouldn't have sacked him. Frost sounded very, dare I say it, French. Yet, as his speech revealed, he learned his Euro-scepticism as a UK official in Brussels in the 1990s. He arrived as a conventional Whitehall high-flyer - Nottingham (private) High School, a French and medieval history degree from Oxford, fast-track postings to become private secretary to uber-mandarin and Remain hero, Lord John Kerr. Only there, among the frites and moules, did he rebel against the emerging trans-national concept.

Frost also rejected the "sweet spot" argument (I have argued for it myself) that Britain could retain the economic benefits while rejecting political integration. Britain joined the EU mostly for economic reasons but never accepted the political package and would always resist it. Best off out, he concluded. Though Frost mocks gloomy economists who don't get all this, I wish this history graduate better understood the history from a medievalist perspective, all layered sovereignty owed ambiguously to popes and princes. He overrates Edmund Burke, as a philosopher, not an upmarket MP and journo, and overrates the EU as "the greatest revolution in European government since 1648".

Oh really? I assume that is a reference to the Treaty of Westphalia's assertion of the primacy of modern nation states. So much for the French Revolution and the Enlightenment, eh! So much for Bismarck's right-wing welfare state. This is Tory romanticism of the kind Jake Rees-Mogg likes to peddle, the late Roger Scruton too. You expect shepherds and gambolling nymphs to make an appearance at any moment, as in an idealised pre-revolutionary 'girl on a swing' painting by Fragonard. It can look attractive if you ignore those sullen, hungry peasants whom the French court painter didn't have room to include. They're holding pitchforks just out of sight, proto-gilets jaunes or Labour defectors in "red wall" seats and they're not easily fobbed off any more.

Researchers at the University of Amsterdam revealed this week that their Populist polling shows a doubling of support for Euro-sceptic parties across the bloc since 1992, though support for the EU is also at record levels, suggesting - to me at least - that five in six Europeans still remember the nasty alternatives better than we do. That's the challenge which Boris, Frosty and Co downgrade when they insist that it will be fine on the night, trade and production chains, summer holidays and security, even - this week's eye-catching rejection of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW). What's next, the (pre-EU) European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)? Maybe, if Patel hangs on.

It all seems reckless unless it just means that Boris's Brexit donors plan to abscond to their Tuscan villas, safe from UK law, if things go wrong. Things already seem to be wonky for that Brexiteer boast that a sovereign UK can build its own GPS navigation system now it's excluded from the EU's Gallileo. There's not enough money to fund it. Who knew? It's not Project Fear to point this out. Yet another worry for trainee chancellor Rishi Sunak, calculating the possible economic cost of coronavirus disruption ahead of his March 11 budget with ousted Sajid Javid making unhelpful tax suggestions ("2p off income tax") from the wings.

At a time when the need for international cooperation and trust is at a premium, we see similar Brexity thought patterns at work over coronavirus and that other challenge, climate change. Pro-Brexit, free market libertarian advocates like science writer and Brexit peer Matt Ridley argue in the Sunday Borisgraph that individuals are best placed to combat Covid-19 by washing their hands and other sensible precautions. Don't let the lefties use it as an excuse to make a state grab for power, Lord Ridley warns, much as he does over Brexit and climate.

Up to a power, Lord Copper. It can only be the organising power of the state, coercion included if necessary, that will save us from the worst of whatever nightmare might be ahead. Ditto the climate change emergency. Motorists won't vote to ban diesel cars that pollute our lungs, will they? Any more than Volkswagen would voluntarily have owned up to fiddling the emission figures. Markets won't stop the Severn flooding either.

The need to reassure the public that its pandemic plans are robust enough to cope with an 80% infection rate - 1% mortality - has already forced a reluctant Boris back on TV. Who knows better than him what damage media irresponsibility can do? Another thing we learned this week was that before Margaret Thatcher made her fateful "No, no, no" statement to MPs in autumn 1990 - I was present - she'd been reading some fake news filed by reporter Boris from Brussels. If only we'd known. She was out in a month.

Health precautions may prove excessive, but no one invokes Project Fear now. Sir Philip Rutnam's lawsuit against Patel and sacked spad's Sonia Khan's against Dominic Cummings lap around the sandbags at No.10. So does the rumbling case of Jennifer Arcuri's cash-for-cuddles and much else. As for the real sandbags on the Severn and Trent, the Daily Mail, not so easily cowed, remains furious: "Where's Boris?"

What a time to test the limits of go-it-alone sovereignty under such a  casually inexperienced and mistrusted leadership.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: What tribes can reveal about society

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Farmageddon - Countryside already counting Brexit cost

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The black swan circling Donald Trump

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation survive coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

People wearing face masks on the London Underground, as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England - bringing the total number in the UK. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

New immigration proposals are a gangmasters' paradise

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Why Color Out Of Space is a brilliant film created by three oddballs

A scene from Color Out of Space. Picture: Contributed

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch is a new minister for equalities. Photograph: House of Commons.

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire.

Countering climate denialism requires taking on right-wing populism

A poster depicting environmental activist Greta Thunberg which has been pasted to a bus shelter ahead of the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront. Photograph: Contributed.

Figurines of pro-EU campaigners to become a feature in Brussels theme park

Pro-EU campaigners have earned their place in a 'Mini-Europe' theme park. Photograph: Mini-Europe.com

Can Greece lift itself out of debt crisis?

Supporters of Greece's opposition party New Democracy wave Greek flags and wait for the speech of their party's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's choice for rough sleeping role thinks homelessness is 'a choice'

Tory MP Adam Holloway. Picture: House of Commons

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

Tory MP suggests workers may need to work longer hours to tackle post-Brexit shortages

Scott Mann suggested workers might need to work longer hours after Brexit. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson ridiculed for suggesting he had been shaking hands with coronavirus victims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs’

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Brexiteer launches coup at iodine maker to ‘take advantage of Coronavirus’

Leave campaigner Arron Banks. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Civil servants claimed ‘people got Brexit vote wrong’, says Tory MP

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove responds after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked an Urgent Question in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.