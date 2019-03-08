MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 August 2019

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Archant

Why Britain faces dangers that are still rising - and cannot be held back.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
Downing Street 'svengali' and special adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA ImagesDowning Street 'svengali' and special adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

My Brexit star of the week so far is Andrew McLackland, the man who refused to leave Whaley Bridge with his family because he'd decided the threat to nearby Toddbrook Reservoir was "Health and Safety gone mad, a fuss about nothing". I've no idea if Mr McLackland actually voted Leave three long summers ago, but his determination to do something rash in the face of persuasive evidence just up the valley certainly struck a chord.

If you want to believe that America's insane gun laws are part of your cultural identity rather than the main cause of 33,000 firearms deaths a year, then two more massacres in 24 hours won't convince you otherwise. If you don't see a connection between a month's worth of tropical rain, pouring virtually overnight into Toddbrook Reservoir, and climate-changing volatility, then carry on as before. There's a lot of inconvenient truth lying around, waiting to be acknowledged before it's too late.

In fairness to Mr McLackland, he did change his mind without having to wait for the reservoir's 200-year-old dam to burst. This suggests he is more astute than many supporters of Boris Johnson's "do or die" commitment to leave the European Union on October 31 without a deal if necessary, as Michael Gove promised. Sterling duly tanked (again), so holidaymakers have been getting just 0.78 euros for a pound at Stansted airport.

I had hoped that the election of Brexit Trump and the global surge in economic and political nationalism - see Hindu India's Kashmiri coup this week - might swing public opinion decisively back to Remain. It hasn't happened because all countries are infected by populist fervour. Yet when the Brexit dam bursts on voters' jobs and living standards, many will still be saying "It's all Health and Safety's fault, or that Mark Carney bloke. He should have warned us sooner". He did, he did. But the Global Britain posse was reading the Boris-infatuated political pages of their newspaper of choice, not the sombre, Brexit-panicking City pages.

As ministers step up their "drop your gun or I'll shoot myself" threats to Brussels - in parallel with frantic appeals to ill-prepared businesses to try harder - there is no sign of a collapse in the dam which the EU27 have painstakingly built around their single market.

Every hairline crack is examined exhaustively before Jean-Claude Juncker's helicopter drops more rubble on it. Both sides seem to be talking past each other - as usual. What a tragedy looms for car workers, fisher folk and patients needing rare drugs. If only the medics had fixed Boris's glue ear properly when he was eight.

*****

It's not hard to fathom out what World King Bozzie Bear is up to while much of the country takes its cut-price pounds to the beach. The new prime minister's compulsive crowd-pleasing has manifested itself in a spending spree. Not an indiscriminate one, only the funding of his largesse is pure fantasy. No.10's targets are tactical, aimed at parts of the country and sections of the electorate which both feel aggrieved and tempted to take their disgruntled votes to Nigel Farage's latest pop-up party. How much better for ministers if persuadable voters in Labour and Lib Dem-held marginals could be persuaded the World King's way if he can caress their hot buttons.

So Priti 'Useless' Patel offers the Daily Mail the red meat of tougher law and order policies to cow those hardened criminals while Matt Hancock scatters £1.8 billion from Sajid Javid's Back of the Sofa Fund to buy new hospital units and paint jobs from Truro to Tyneside. Experts are sceptical, but who listens to those evidence freaks any more? Actually voters are pretty sceptical too. Yet anyone who watched The Great Hack, Netflix's expose of Cambridge Analytica's data scams, can safely assume that Downing Street's svengali, Dominic Cummings, knows exactly who he's targeting, inside the UK if not beyond.

So we're being played, just as those recycled spending announcements are being massaged. Booster Boris's capital investment stimulus to the economy? It will take years to work through - as Gordon Brown's HS2 boost (2010) is very slowly demonstrating. Ditto George Osborne's Northern Powerhouse boost. Our kids will pay anyway. Who was it who cried: "You just don't care about anything because you're spoilt. You have no care for money or anything"? Ah, yes, it was First Girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, defending her Camberwell sofa.

*****

Election, what election? Ministers protest innocence. "I don't want one," says Hanging On Hancock, who regrets that the Commons didn't find a way to block a no-deal Brexit, but has since moved on. The government has "no plans" to hold one, he adds. Weasel words in a familiar format. The two Dominics are more frank. Ex-Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, says that to prevent chaos after October 31 he's willing to vote down his own government, its notional DUP-buttressed majority reduced to one by the Lib Dem win in the Welsh swing seat of Brecon and Radnorshire last week.

In theory that might lead to a cross-party government of national unity - the latest pro-Remain last ditch - if one could be devised within the statutory 14 days. But can you see Ken Clarke or Grieve agreeing to support wishy-washy Jeremy Corbyn as a puppet prime minister? Can you imagine Corbyn's minders backing Clarke - who could at least do the job in an OAP way - or Jeremy Hunt, rather than trigger the election gamble they still crave, despite Labour's Farage-assisted humiliation in Brecon? Nor can I.

You may also want to watch:

Nobody-Calls-Me-Dom Grieve argues that a defeated Johnson cabinet minding the shop during a long election campaign to, say, Thursday, November 7 would not dare to breach conventions that inhibit 'caretaker governments' (we last had one before the 1945 election) from doing controversial things a successor would not endorse. Legal super-brain Jonathan Sumption insists the law would be powerless to stop it. Downing Street Dom says a defeated Boris can't be forced to resign until he's ready.

In similar realpolitik tone Dirty Dom assures the motley crew of new ministerial special advisers (spads) - picked for their zeal, not expertise - that Remainers have missed their chance to stop a hard Brexit. "Too late," cries Cummings like a B-movie villain. With a shameless 'people vs the politicians' pitch the author of 'Take Back Control' might just win a postponed election on a euphoric ("we did it") Brexit Bounce before the make-believe 'New Golden Age' hits the reality buffers.

Such a strategy sounds more brutally effective than the People's Vote plan to target 100 marginal seats where tactical voting might elect more pro-second-referendum-and-Remain MPs. In the 1980s the SNP-Liberal Alliance showed that tactical voting is very hard to organise, but targeted social media messages, Cambridge Analytica-style, now makes the task easier for the unscrupulous. I suspect Cummings will have access to more money and fewer scruples than Seumas Milne.

*****

In the dog days of August the election speculation mill is working overtime and already getting repetitious. There is an obvious risk in letting this happen. Back in the summer of 1978 when I was a rookie political correspondent I watched Jim Callaghan's campaign team let everyone - especially the TUC - expect an October election. So I was in the Lichfield hotel with Margaret Thatcher, campaigning in Labour-held Midlands marginals (just like Boris this week), the night Jim's bombshell dropped.

"I don't think Mr Callaghan is making a ministerial broadcast to announce there's not going to be an election, do you," she told local television news at 5.55pm. Five minutes later he did just that. When Gordon Brown showed signs of making the same mistake after succeeding Tony Blair in the summer of 2007 I reminded Damian McBride - Brown's Dominic Cummings - against letting speculation run unchecked in case unwelcome events forced a change of plan, as they duly did. Cummings is much less a team player than 'Mad Dog' McBride.

I told you Dom isn't boring, though I am increasingly convinced by what I hear that, one way or another, he will explode - as he has so often done before when exasperated with morons (ie. the rest of us). If we are to avoid a crash someone has to blink, as Alexis Tsipras' Syriza negotiators did when the Athens brinkman's bluff was called by Brussels and Berlin. Likewise the populist regime in Rome, which blinked over its scary borrowing plans. But it won't be scruffy Dom, he doesn't do blink. Like his White House counterpart, Steve Bannon, he walks away, snarling abuse.

Tuesday's unblinking message from Brussels to Blustering Boris ("no, we won't scrap the Irish backstop or Withdrawal Agreement") suggests it expects a repeat performance. Britain isn't Greece, but it's only one-fifth the size of the EU27. Visiting Labour Wales last week Johnson alarmed Tory headbangers by hinting that he just might sign up to bits of Theresa May's - remember her? - transition deal and even stay in the single market/customs union until 2021. A hard Brexit will cost the 27 plenty too, but less than it will cost us. Johnson must realise that by now, but he has boxed himself in. So a Grand Old Duke of York compromise would also carry a political cost and put lead back into Farage's drooping pencil.

*****

Perhaps both sides can bring themselves to blink just enough to avoid a deluge. But here we might usefully learn from the woefully under-reported experience of Switzerland since June. The Swiss are part of the Schengen passport union, but not the EU's single market (Norway is) or customs union. So, contrary to Brexit myth-making, there is a hard border, plus 120 bilateral treaties to facilitate trade. The permanent negotiation is time-consuming and Brussels wants to consolidate the deals into one. When Bern dragged its tiny feet the EU revoked its 'equivalence' deal which permitted cross-border trading in financial services, a big blow to Swiss banks. It was nothing to do with the trade treaties, just a bit of playground bullying. In a technical row over credit rating standards it's doing something similar to five significant countries - Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Australia and Argentina.

In response the Swiss did a Boris and self-harmed by making it a criminal offence, punishable by three years in jail, to trade in Swiss shares other than on the Zurich stock exchange. It will restore some of the income lost to the EU ruling, but hurt Swiss financial institutions more. It's a reminder that the European Commission would retain control over UK state aid policy - any tax allowances or subsidies Sajid Javid may have in mind to ease Brexit grief - during any transition period and that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could recall 40 billion euros worth of UK loans if so minded.

In January the EU took the City of London to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over alleged non-payment of VAT on lucrative commodity derivative trades. Billions are at stake. This is politically motivated mutual harm. But it's also leverage. That's what nationalist populists do, as Trump's escalating trade war with China and others (EU included) shows and China's retaliatory currency manipulation confirm. In a lose+lose world, markets are falling.

Brexiteers will say "We told you so, they're just bullies". So they are, but they hold the big sticks, not us, and Brexit was our idea. Aspects of it are proving contagious across Europe, even in Germany. For "Brussels" as a populist hate figure, read "European Central Bank". Remember too, the really tricky negotiation isn't the Withdrawal Agreement which Gove wants ditched, it's that pesky future trade agreement we were once told would be so easy. Brussels says it won't open talks until we behave better over the Irish border.

Unfair, protests Gove, clearly warming up for the election blame game. Yes, but who said life is fair? If they think trade talks with the Trump administration will be any fairer, let alone quicker, they've been listening to the wrong people, Arkansas senator, Tom Cotton, for example. He's a cultural hardliner on most things, including gun control, wouldn't you know. Knowing how desperate the UK is likely to be, Washington will be very unsentimental, especially on agriculture.

That won't do much for the friendly people of rural Brecon and Radnorshire, through whose small towns I happened to drive in bright sunshine last month. With Welsh lamb prized in France, there are said to be 10 times as many sheep in the constituency as people, at least until 40% EU meat tariffs and US market access have whacked them. Its defiantly cheerful high streets show familiar signs of distress, closed banks and post offices, struggling retailers, distant hospitals. The resourceful will always get by. One enterprising shop I entered had five businesses under a single roof. Not all of us are quite so resourceful.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Raab cashes in on failure

Dominic Raab will receive more than £16,000 in 'redundancy pay' from the taxpayer after quitting the Department for Exiting the EU. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coalition mission: How to slam the door on Boris and Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

MP resorts to Twitter to highlight case of 'terminally ill' EU citizen deported in error

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, pictured here in 2011, took to Twitter to highlight the case of her constituent who she said was deported in error by the Home Office. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

'Gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War' if Johnson ignores no-confidence vote

Dominic Cummings has suggested that Boris Johnson could refuse to step down immediately if he lost a no-confidence vote. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Food chiefs call for competition law waiver amid no-deal Brexit supply warnings

The UK food industry wants aspects of competition law to be set aside to allow firms to co-ordinate and direct supplies with each other in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Treasury urged to consider 'Brexit vouchers' to help with no-deal Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Health minister forced to walk back NHS 'new money' claim in excruciating interview

Health minister Chris Skidmore struggled to defend claims that cash for the NHS announced by Boris Johnson is 'new money'. Picture: Channel 4

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

Food supply strain of a no-deal Brexit could be 'unprecedented in peacetime', warns prof

A professor has warned of possible

Most export businesses to the EU are not ready for a no-deal Brexit, Treasury figures suggest

Budgeting

Pro-Brexit Twitter account accused of 'dehumanising' Remainers with 'vermin' slur

The official Leave.EU Twitter account brands Remainers 'vermin'. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

British Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in a top hat. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Man jailed over voicemail death threats to 'anti-Brexit' MPs

Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, and Sir Keir Starmer also received threats. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson and Jo Johnson. Photograph: PA/TNE.

£100 million campaign to advertise a no-deal Brexit in October is 'probably too late'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man on getting high, legally

A cannabis smoker. Photograph: PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Lydia Litvyak

Russian female fighter pilots Lilya Litvyak (1921 - 1943) (left), Katerina Budanova (1916 - 1943) (center), and Mariya Kuznetsova, all of the 437th fighter regiment, plot their flight plans on the tailplane of a Yakovlev Yak-1 fighter plane, Russia, mid 1942. (Photo by Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

How language has affected your childhood favourite nursery rhymes

Caring for grandchildren. Picture: PA

STAGE REVIEW: Oklahoma!

Hyoie O'Grady as Curly and Amara Okereke as Laurey in Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Johan Persson

Berlin's songs of freedom

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Brute fosse: New TV series focuses on celebrated Broadway pair

Choreographer Bob Fosse leads dancers for the musical

Eurofile: New exhibition for a city frozen in time

pompeii

MITCH BENN: Johnson isn't limited to two terms, there's no time to relax

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eight myths about Brexit and People's Vote debunked by campaigners

A placard at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Amanda Jones.

Right time for powerful film 'Do The Right Thing'

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do the Right Thing (1989)

A conspiracy: How the far-right fan the flames of south Africa's farm murders

A protester blows a horn as South African farmers & farm workers attend a demonstration at the Green Point stadium to protest against farmer murders in the country, on October 30, 2017, in Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

ANDREW ADONIS: Why it's downhill from here with Boris Johnson in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

LEE McINTYRE: The moment of truth has passed for Mueller probe

Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC. Picture: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

JOHN HALFORD: Still fighting for our vote

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: With hard-Brexit looming, Lib Dems have no time to take liberties

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

LIZ GERARD: I'm frightened this nightmare has just begun

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Canada will not save deluded Brexiteers

The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson has a campaign team - not a cabinet

Sir Edward Lister, Boris Johnson's chief of staff, arrives in Downing Street in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

MICHAEL WHITE: The cabinet's 'reckless' attitude shows they are the right tools for the job

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones during his visit Shervington Farm. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

If the PM really believes in the Good Friday Agreement there is only one course of action to take

Doire Finn from Our Future, Our Choice NI during a People's Vote protest outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Most Read

Sinn Féin could bring down Brexit without even taking their seats

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The petition to revoke Article 50 is now the biggest in history

The revoke Article 50 petition on the e-petition website.

‘You’d struggle to find anything racist about me’ - Nigel Farage in hysterical rant at Piers Morgan

Nigel Farage appears on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. Photograph: ITV.

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

MPs launch legal bid to stop a ‘kamikaze’ prime minister from delivering a no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy