'Something's got to give' How impossible promises will come back to haunt Johnson

PUBLISHED: 07:30 26 July 2019

Michael White

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

Archant

MICHAEL WHITE: PM now, but impossible promises will come back to haunt Johnson

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

So the moment we have waited for has finally come to pass. After decades of foot-dragging in the gender equality department at Westminster, the Liberal Democrats have elected a woman to be the party's new leader. And a Scottish woman too.

Step forward Jo Swinson, first elected MP for her native East Dunbartonshire at 25 and succeeding Vince Cable at 39, a smidgen more than half his age. A new generation steps into Gladstone's large boots. Excellent.

Well, not quite. Though a little shrill, Swinson is a nice person, one with enough resilience to take back her seat when it was briefly lost to the SNP's 2015 tsunami and to live with a lethal peanut allergy. She is married to ex-MP Duncan Hames who will protect her back. In these uncertain times, when disaffected pro-European voters may swing their way - again - next time, the Lib Dems might soon find themselves powerbrokers. Her judgement could matter. But Swinson is not a game-changer and her election was the fourth item on Monday night's television news.

No, this week's moment of hope, fear and ridicule came when the World King entered his inheritance at the QEII Centre, as he always boasted that he would, even when few believed his extended adolescent fantasy. Whether angry or resigned, Boris-sceptics have long accepted that, barring more spectacular self-sabotage than assault on an unarmed Camberwell sofa, this was likely to happen after the painful deflation of Theresa May's ill-judged premiership. Even so, it was a jolt, as expected events - a birth in the family or a death - often are.

Johnson won by a decisive, but not overwhelming, 66% to 34% for Jeremy Hunt on an 87.4% turnout among 159,320 members, Brexit Party entryists included. It was big enough to put the foreign secretary's cabinet future at risk. In his acceptance speech the WK struck an emollient note towards his rival, grace towards the fallen May, and promised the country a feeble joke called DUDE - Delivery for Brexit, Unity, Defeat for Corbyn and to Energise the rest of us. Dishevelled and arm-waving, it wasn't vintage stuff, but doesn't mean much and was not obviously well received in the hall. Populists like to be popular.

At this low point it is tempting to resort to some suitably apocalyptic passage from the ancient world where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - aka King Bozzie Bear the First - feels most comfortable. In an age which has largely abandoned its Christian faith in favour of astrology, Brexit and tattoos, Johnson is our 20th Etonian PM, but our first avowed pagan. In his amorality he does not even pretend otherwise. So let us unsettle him with a Biblical reference - surely unfamiliar - from the distant past. "Now from noon there was darkness all over the land," reports St Matthew's account of the Crucifixion.

Tempting to go apocalyptic, but wrong. We only get one prime minister at a time and we should surely hope that King Bozzie's can-do confidence is not as misplaced as his detailed knowledge of the European kipper trade. Britain is the only country most of us have and we must hope that success allows the better angel of the World King's cosmopolitan nature to banish Bad Boris to the attic - like Oscar Wilde's Picture of Dorian Gray. Boris as stern Henry V to his own Falstaff.

No, I don't believe it either. Nor do instant resigners, Philip Hammond, David Gauke or Rory Stewart. The WK's ex-FCO deputy and self-styled Boris pooper-scooper (cleaning up his mess), Alan Duncan, resigned on Monday to try to force a confidence vote in the Commons before BoJo took his Mojo to the Palace. Plenty of time for that, though Duncan believes the incoming Brexit regime will blow up in weeks. Repentant William Hague, much to blame for our plight, warns in the Telegraph that a "can-do spirit" does not sustain a "fantasy" renegotiation strategy. Something's got to give.

So we can more easily imagine Whitehall's current Sir Humphry gently taking King Bozzie aside on Wednesday afternoon. Just back from the Palace, clapped into No.10 by the staff, all the WK probably wanted to do was wash some socks after sofa surfing for weeks. "Very brave, prime minister, but it took longer than 100 days to organise that Moon landing in 1969," says Sir Hump in between explaining the nuclear codes and how the washing machine works in the upstairs flat. "Ah, but Apollo 11 needed a soft landing. Global Britain doesn't have to get its Brexit spaceship back. We'll just build more," replies the can-do King.

We can all imagine such exchanges because we have all read countless articles about the WK's ambiguous personality and volcanic temper, his broad-brush aversion to detail and the chaotic opening months of his modest stint as London's elected mayor. Some analysis has been admiring. Telly dons like Andrew Roberts reach for the Churchill comparison Boris himself favours. David Starkey likens him to the cynical, duplicitous Charles II, a Merry Monarch who cheered people up. In reality Charles was a tolerant man, but dragged to the right by intolerant MPs and financial dependence on France. More sensible Boris fan mail has tended to tail off uneasily in doubt and hedged bets.

My own trepidation has been increased by a coincidence. Writing an obituary, I have been re-reading accounts of Jim Callaghan's arrival in No.10 after Harold Wilson's sudden departure in 1976. Europe, Irish Troubles, militant shop stewards like Liverpool's Len McCluskey, surging oil prices, a Cold War spike, all that and the collapse of Labour's slim Commons majority. Sounds familiar? Yes, and a looming financial crisis which required a humiliating IMF loan before the year's end. Far less experienced than Callaghan and his grizzled cabinet, Bozzie Bear may have a cash crunch too if the pound sinks further and public borrowing doubles, as it unexpectedly did in June.

Meanwhile he's got a mere 100 days - including holidays - to pull off that "do or die" Brexit. Whoops, no he hasn't. The Gulf oil tanker crisis looks like being an even more urgent test of his mettle, time-consuming too. It could make or break the World King in the public mind, not least because Mr Cake-and-Eat-It is torn between the twin pillars of Britain's trade and foreign policy, the US and the EU. Was Whitehall suckered by John Bolton's hawks in Washington into impounding the Grace 1 for suspected oil-smuggling via Gibraltar? The inevitable tit-for-tat is their risky opportunity. That suspicion grows.

You may also want to watch:

The British-flagged Stena Impero is actually Swedish-owned. Like most such tankers, 85% of the oil it carries via the Straits of Hormuz goes to China, India and other booming Asian economies. One third of UK-registered vessels have been reflagged over Brexit uncertainties. Iranian threats will grow that number, weakening another London-based financial service industry.

Where is China's navy and off-to-the-Moon India's in this crisis? How dependable will US warships be under volatile Admiral Trump? IDS has already been playing crude anti-Remain politics with the crisis. But this 'sovereignty' lark isn't so straight forward, is it, Iain? Even a reluctant EU is being forced to toe Washington's line on sanctions: the euro isn't strong enough to resist dollar power. Sterling certainly isn't.

Every prime minister inherits big, pressing problems amid countless smaller ones landing on his desk every day. By making so many casual, uncosted promises, the World King has made a stick for his own back, spraying around money we don't have like Friday night red wine on a sofa. At the weekend Brits were sharply reminded that the Royal Navy's surface fleet has been cut from 31 ships to 19 since 2005, partly to pay for Gordon Brown's constituency-built aircraft carriers, partly to pay off the bankers' crash. No wonder HMS Montrose didn't arrive in time to rescue the Stena Impero from government-sponsored Iranian pirates.

"Send in the Navy," cries Austerity Osborne's Evening Standard. "Certainly, sir, frigates all round." This is not going to be a fiscally prudent government. Live now, pay later. But how much later if markets lose confidence in Bozzie Bear's self-confidence? Way down the Bear's priority list, the Chinese have withdrawn their interest in buying stricken British Steel. And BA pilots are poised to go on strike in August, just as more angry voters find how little they're getting for their holiday pounds. Tony Blair felt "fear" on day one, Margaret Thatcher "an odd sense of loneliness as well as anticipation". Welcome to the bed of nails, prime minister. The buck now stops with you. Chinese Huawei 5G technology? Arggh!

Specialists in Whitehall process, like Dr Catherine Haddon of the Institute for Government (IfG), identify four critical areas which require clarity and speed if a new team is to establish itself solidly in control of the levers of power available to a British PM, even one lacking the vital component: a secure majority of MPs. They are the transition, the organisation of No.10 and cabinet, the adjustment to awesome responsibility and prior preparation.

Preparation matters and Boris has had months to prepare for the likelihood of the job, without the day-to-day pressures which will now devour most time to reflect. We will soon know if he has wasted them. How much should he try to restructure Whitehall or No.10? How much should he delegate to ministers? How should he use the cabinet, as a real decision-making body or to rubber-stamp decisions made in committees or informal groups, sofas even? What are his priorities and whom should he appoint to run the machine for him?

As mayor, the WK-in-Waiting acquired some experience and has hopefully learned from his mistakes. Ditto the FCO, where his reputation is mud. Sir Edward Lister, his point man at City Hall, is the new chief of staff, but what he has decided to do with cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill is arguably more important when the turnover in senior Whitehall ranks has been so high - and Olly Robbins, May's Brussels negotiator and designated scapegoat is going. I'd opt for continuity and stability at such a time, but I'm no aspiring World King.

Organisation matters: Where to base himself in the No.10 labyrinth? Who to appoint to do policy, the politics, the comms, the constituency (Johnson has an unusually small Uxbridge majority of 5,000 for a sitting PM), the intimate private office staff? Again, his City Hall years are not encouraging. It was initially a mess, but clever people were willing to work for a clever man who was happy to be non-executive, limelight-hugging chairman much of the time. It will not suffice now that his red boxes will be filled with decisions that cannot wait. What the boss sees and where tricky bits are placed in the pile of paper may be crucial.

A lazy or indecisive PM is soon identified and thereby manipulated. Control freakery is bad. Tantrums don't fix it and time is so precious. All those decisions, those fearsome nuclear and intelligence secrets to absorb, all those meetings, and all flummery of VIP visitors (congratulatory phone calls on day one), time-consuming prep for PMQs, surely a nightmare for a no-deal bullshitter who is not as articulate in plain English as he may imagine, Then there is the urgent need to shore up support against a no confidence ambush and buy time from the Gaukeward Squad of Tory rebels, it is always harder than even the hard worker anticipated.

What always grabs media attention in the easy-footage television age is cabinet appointments, the rituals of comings and goings, now much truncated to spare sackees pain. Time was, as recently as Mrs Thatcher, when the pieces were all put in place over 48 hours or so before the full team was announced in one go. But the hungry beast that is 24/7 news needs feeding. It is a mug's game to predict the team in advance, though it never stops us. I always used to say "No one really knows, not even the PM" because it always goes wrong. A nominee refuses an offer and the dominoes fall over.

But ahead of the event we can safely make some general points. Has Sajid Javid become chancellor, as widely tipped? Being an investment banker is no substitute for good political antennae and courage which he is yet to show. How has Michael Gove, the cabinet's erratic creative been rewarded for good behaviour? Has Amber Rudd survived to provide ballast? Has IDS been left on the beach where he belongs along with that other self-promoting under-performer Priti Patel? Has Liz Truss been kept on a short leash? Nicky Morgan back? That's OK. Ingratiating Michael Fallon, toppled by a #MeToo journalist, forgiven? Could be worse.

Prime ministers must refresh the mix with new blood to inspire hope, one eye on race and gender. Personally I favour a job for bloodless Jacob Rees-Mogg. At the risk of two bankers trying to bend a powerful institution to their will (they'll fail), making him Treasury No.2 would be fine. It's time his large feet were held to the fire and the ERG and Brexit Party bullies held to account. No excuses now, Jake, let's find out how good you really are, if you can play in a team, that will include Boris's temporary, campaign landlord, and Rothschild banker turned Sky TV exec, Andrew Griffith as business advisor.

Johnson will be the 11th prime minister I have known, slightly or quite well, since shaking hands with Alec Douglas-Home (1963-64). Only my third Etonian, apart from Blair (Fettes), the rest were grammar and/or comprehensive graduates in more egalitarian times. Six entered No.10 without first winning an election, David Cameron in 2010 the sole Etonian to do so (more or less).

Boris the Pagan Populist is by far the greatest gamble among the 11. But we live in strange times where an obvious fantasist like the convicted paedophile, Carl Beech, can wreak havoc in so many lives while persuading police, politicians and much of the media - suckers for Jimmy Savile - that his improbable claims were "credible and true". There are obvious political comparisons here, but they are not for today. Wouldn't it be a relief if the much-trumpeted Boris Magic really could bind up the Brexit wounds.

In one of those interminable 'who is he really?' profiles, Harry Mount cites a poignant observation from the new prime minister's sister, TNE columnist, Rachel, well placed (as ever) over her brother's shoulder for his QEII apotheosis. "Brexit attracts rebels with the light of distant horizons in their eyes, who hate being told what to do, who probably had dominant fathers or bullying headmasters. Remainers are risk averse, keep-ahold-of-nurse prefects," she explained. A snap Farage-backed election then? Would even gambler Boris dare. A Churchillian metamorphosis - or a rapid plunge to disaster: Ground Control to Major Tom?

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Something's got to give' How impossible promises will come back to haunt Johnson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

NAOMI WOLF: 'Dear UK... Welcome to our warped world'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and US President Donald Trump greet before a meeting on United Nations Reform at UN headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

David Lammy slams 'contradiction' of Boris Johnson's promise to EU nationals

MP David Lammy, who supports a People's Vote, has labelled Boris Johnson's promises to EU nationals 'unworkable'. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

ANDREW ADONIS: The Iranian ship crisis shows power gulf in Brexit Britain

The UK-flagged tanker the Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by Contributor#072019/Getty Images)

MPs want to scrutinise Boris Johnson's pick for US ambassador to replace Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

JONATHAN FREEDLAND: We'll laugh ourselves to disaster with Boris Johnson as prime minister

Boris Johnson at a leadership hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

FINTAN O'TOOLE: 'As Brexit gets serious Britain sends in the clowns'

Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception and dinner in New York hosted by the British Fashion Council to celebrate the creative talent shared between New York and Britain ahead of New York fashion week next week.

Boris Johnson hit with slew of resignations before entering No.10

New prime minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May's leaving speech with cry of 'Stop Brexit!'

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace

Led By Donkeys have struck again with a projected message for the Queen about Boris Johnson. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Latest polling: Boris Johnson would be in Slytherin at Hogwarts

According to YouGov opinion polling, Boris Johnson would have been chosen to join Slytherin, the same house as villain Draco Malfoy. Picture: Warner Bros

A second referendum could be organised in just 10 weeks, MPs told

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

AC GRAYLING: Brexit is a desperate last grasp at a nostalgic fantasy of Britain

A publicity stunt by Boris Johnson gets stuck. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

UK economic outlook 'very murky indeed' thanks to looming no-deal Brexit, says think tank

A think tank has said there is a one in four chance that the UK is already in recession as a result of Brexit. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

Darren Grimes says Electoral Commission pursued him after pressure from "wealthy Remain activists"

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Sir Alan Duncan resignation letter bemoans 'the dark cloud of Brexit'

Sir Alan Duncan has quit his ministerial position, bemoaning

City chief warns Boris Johnson: no-deal Brexit could take us 'from a joke to a nightmare'

The political leader of the City of London has warned that a no-deal Brexit could take us from 'a joke to a nightmare'. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Philip Hammond: Boris Johnson can't sack me - I'm quitting

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

Brexit Party worker claims to be behind leak that led to Kim Darroch's resignation

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

All the best protest signs at the March for Change

Madeleina Kay, the self-styled 'EU Supergirl', with pro-European Union supporters ahead of the March for Change. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

600 AD: The year the Saxons started singing

King Heimer and Aslaug, 1856. Found in the collection of Nationalmuseum Stockholm. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The crisis gripping the world's most dangerous waterway

The Singapore flagged 85-thousand ton Norman Atlantic stands ablaze 06 December 1987 after she was attacked by an Iranian warship in Omani territorial waters as it approached the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: NORBERT SCHILLER/AFP/Getty Images

We know immigration brings cash to the UK. Let's put it to good use

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: Captain Corelli's Mandolin - Great book, lousy play

MIND-NUMBING: Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Corelli and Madison Clare as Pelagia in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Photo: Marc Brenner

WILL SELF: My tour of duty in the republic of self-indulgence

Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Named and shamed...The plight of those named after dictators

Generalissimo Francisco Franco of Spain. Picture: Archant/Photo file

MITCH BENN: What the navy teaches us about hanging on to traditions

Nelson wounded at Tenerife, 24 July 1797. Engraving by J Neagle. A shot in the right elbow during the unsuccessful attack on Tenerife caused the amputation of Nelson's arm.. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cameron dodges a bullet, Boris in Brussels and UKIP avoids bankruptcy

Former British prime minister David Cameron. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The true cost of freeports - and who really benefits from them

Europe. Northern Ireland. Belfast. Industrial Harbour. (Photo by: marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Stuck for a poster for the March for Change? We've got you covered

Pick up a free March for Change poster in this week's edition of The New European. Picture: Archant

The story of singer and writer Leonard Cohen's own Love Island

Norwegian expatriate Marianne Jensen (also known as Ihlen) (left), Canadian poet, author, and musician Leonard Cohen, and others rides mules along a stone path, Hydra, Greece, October 1950. Cohen had bought a house on the island earlier in the year; Jensen inspired a number of his songs and poems. (Photo by James Burke/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

EUROFILE: How Ireland's treatment of writers is fuelling a literary boom Britain may never see

The British actress Audrey Hepburn acting along American actor George Peppard in the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'. USA, 1960 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Love Island fake news leads to embarrassing moment on national TV

Former Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre. Photograph: ITV.

Meet the former fighter pilot setting her sights on the Trump administration

Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Heseltine: Our loyalty to our country in opposing Brexit runs far deeper than party divides

Michael Heseltine speaking at an earlier People's Vote rally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Annunziata Rees-Mogg's latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

Most Read

‘We’re heading for a national government without Corbyn or Johnson’, says grandson of Churchill

Nicholas Soames on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling ‘United Kingdom’ in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Annunziata Rees-Mogg’s latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Jean-Claude Juncker says his biggest regret was listening to David Cameron

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker alongside David Cameron.

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy