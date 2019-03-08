How our next prime minister has already promised the earth and more

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 04 July 2019

Michael White

Favourite to become the Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire/PA Images

Favourite to become the Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE discusses some of the many policies promised by the main candidates to become the next prime minister.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

That experiment which brings dogs on to university campuses to calm over-anxious students may soon have to be the extended to the rest of us if the two candidates left in the contest for the Conservative party leadership ("Winner gets free premiership") go on bidding up their rhetoric on a "do or die" Halloween Brexit and a "shop until you drop" approach to the public finances.

With just four weeks of campaigning left it ought to be good news that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are finally buckling down to the nuts and bolts of policy-making and - so friendly newspapers report - setting up transition teams to prepare for the harsh realities of life in No.10.

Candidate Johnson's rackety private life may be great clickbait, but surely policy matters even more than a juicy scandal which does no more than further highlight flaws in the frontrunner's volatile personality.

But no, not when their policy plans turn out to be even more rackety than a noisy bust-up in Camberwell. Not when Candidate Hunt, the designated grown-up in the contest, decides to enter a bidding war to see who can spend most money we won't have to spend - whoops, I mean borrow. Not if their Brexit brinkmanship is put to the no-deal test by an EU27, which may still be in leadership turmoil of its own on October 31. The self-styled World King says that's a "million to one" risk. But everyone knows by now that the WK says whatever he thinks will please a passing audience unless they're a wife or girlfriend. That's no substitute for "hard graft and attention to detail," says Head Boy Hunt.

It's like watching a slow-motion CCTV replay of a car crash, as we did recently when a Polish builder in a hurry hit our car. He was apologetic, my wife wasn't hurt, the accident was picked up on camera so the insurance company wrote the car off and paid up. The car was old and (on Gordon Brown's advice) had a diesel engine. So it was a good outcome. Try as I may - and I do try - to imagine a net-positive outcome from the Brexit stand-off, short-term or long, I can't see more than a car crash, hopefully at low speed, not over a pharmaceutical cliff. It will be one in which innocent bystanders are the chief casualties: car workers in Sunderland, those sheep farmers in Mid Wales, benefit claimants in Devon, where the foreign secretary takes cream tea.

This week's unfolding tragedy in Hong Kong shows how powerless people can feel when faced with events beyond their ability to influence, let alone control. We did not need the veteran democracy campaigner Martin Lee on the BBC - over breakfast in the city he once compared Hong Kong and mainland China to the toast crumb and my side plate - warning the world that Beijing has been letting more reckless protesters (Hong Kong Momentum, anyone?) run amok in order to justify the inevitable crackdown.

Lee also reminded British listeners that we also have a duty to uphold the 'one country, two systems' agreement we reached before the 1997 handover. But the Chinese foreign ministry had already told London to look away. Not that it will need much encouragement to do more than go through the motions. Post-Brexit 'sovereignty' will require a great deal more kowtowing to potential trade partners than we're accustomed to. In pursuit of a conflated trade 'win' Donald Trump turned out not to mean those blood-curdling threats posed by Huawei 5G components. But, hey, he may change his mind again. "Jump, Boris." "How high, Mr President, sir?"

Not for the first time Nigel Farage, unelected leader of the no-rules Brexit Party, seems to be setting the pace in the profligacy stakes, as in much else. After Boris and Jeremy halfheartedly spent Phil Hammond's Brexit war chest several times over last week, Farage used his party rally in Birmingham on Sunday to start talking telephone numbers: £200 billion to be conjured up from behind Phil and Jean-Claude Juncker's sofas to be spent on projects outside London and the south east.

MORE: Get Michael White's weekly analysis by subscribing to The New European. Get 13 issues for £13

Did you miss it? The Farage package got surprisingly little attention in the mainstream media. It promised faster and free broadband connections for every home - a real grievance in many parts of the country - as well as on buses and trains. It promised to rebuild the public transport infrastructure everywhere except you-know-where and to remove business rates from new high street businesses except in you-know-where. Interest on student loans would be cancelled, coastal communities revived and fishing policy taken back under control.

Where will the money come from? By scrapping HS2 which Brexit accountants now cost at £100 billion; by not paying that £39 billion divorce bill to the EU; and by scrapping - or is it only halving? - the £14 billion foreign aid budget. So it's funny money really, for reasons TNE readers don't need explaining. But Farage's back-of-envelope wish list is quite shrewdly expressed and appealing to a well-founded belief that the UK economy is tilted too far towards London and the south east, not all of it on BBC presenters' salaries. The imbalance is real, but it is an inevitable consequence of this fact that London ran a £34.3 billion tax surplus in 2017-18 and the south east £20.4 billion. Interestingly eastern England - a Brexit stronghold - was the only other UK region to do so (£5.9 billion). The rest were in deficit.

So spreading prosperity and productivity much wider - the goal of every government since 1945 - is both a necessary and delicate challenge if the process of plucking London's golden goose were to stop it laying so many eggs. So fresh thinking is always good. Myself, I've come round to the view that infrastructure improvements across the Northern Powerhouse counties from Liverpool to Hull (HS3) are a better priority than HS2, from London to Brum. OK, so has World King Boris too, that doesn't mean it's wrong. But infrastructure alone isn't enough. With economic vision and political drive, Greater Manchester's myriad partnerships have been showing what can be done for years - as Brummies know to their cost. In a tech-driven world smart cities can thrive almost anywhere. Their cut-off hinterlands are the problem.

So it's good to feel a little more focussed energy coming from the candidates. On Monday, Hunt's bullet point plan for a no-deal emergency Brexit - just in case, you understand - is something Team May should have published long ago, probably before triggering Article 50. But it requires several leaps of faith, including a belief that his multi-party negotiating squad can assemble a viable deal for parliament and Brussels by late September or give up. Getting Whitehall to cancel its August holidays is one thing, getting Brussels to do the same, quite another. I think they'll sweat us.

The way forward we don't need, Boris, is Trump's chaotic White House, long on promises, short on achievement, "all hat and no cattle", as they say in Texas. The US jobs market is still perky. But when the president boasts that fashion labels created by First Daughter Ivanka (the one butting in on G20 leaders' private chats) have created "millions of jobs" he really means a few hundred, mostly in China. His promises to restore America's neglected heartland infrastructure - shockingly bad in many places - haven't got anywhere either. Of course, it's "Congress's fault" - populist Trump's blame-shifting version of the "Remainers' fault" cry, when Brexit hardliners voted down Theresa May's deal. Brace yourself for "it's Brussels' fault" if brinkmanship takes us over those White Cliffs on Halloween.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson and Hunt have already voiced some of Farage's ideas, Hunt on broadband and student debt, Johnson on HS2. Their pledges sound more precise and calculated, but aren't really. The sober Institute For Fiscal Studies generously costs Hunt's promises at £29 billion, Johnson's at £25 billion if we don't include the pro-Remain apostate Matt Hancock's cheery pledge to love-bomb public sector workers with "a pay rise, not a tax rise". Didn't that bloke used to work for George 'Public Sector Austerity' Osborne? He did. A 1% rise on their pay bill costs around £1.8 billion. Freezing it for much of the decade since the economy emerged gingerly from the bankers' recession - exactly 10 years ago - has helped get down the debt and deficit. But brutally so. We weren't "all in it together".

Entrepreneur Hunt explains that Britain spent £1 trillion bailing out the banks (Oh, no we didn't), so why not spend £6 billion protecting vulnerable farming and fishing from the impact of a no-deal Brexit? Because they're only 1% of the economy, foreign secretary, and there will be more pressing claimants on the cash, I mean borrowing.

It's now common ground that there would have to be a short-term stimulus to the economy, a No-Deal Budget to spend more and cut interest rates, to soften the impact of a no-deal car crash. That's why soon-to-be-sacked chancellor, Philip Hammond, is holding £25 billion worth of "fiscal firepower" in reserve.

No wonder Hammond is jumping up and down, he has nothing to lose but his headroom. The two finalists for May's hollow crown are already scaling back some of their wilder, costlier pledges to mere "aims", but not much. And ex-investment banker, Sajid Javid, who wants to cut top tax rates for meritocrats like himself and his clever brothers, has been promised Hammond's job. Cheer up, Bozzie Bear may have promised No.11 to lots of MPs - and to Ivanka Trump.

No surprise then that sterling was edging down against the euro and US dollar again this week. GDP growth has been negative for two months and will be lucky to be 0% for the three months of Q2. Growth has averaged a modest 1.9% pa since the crash, compared with 2.8% from 1992-2008. Consumer spending has tailed off, business is fearful of what even the cheerleading Sunday Telegraph calls "the Boris Blast". Jaguar Land Rover is investing in UK electric car making in Birmingham - excellent - but car output is down 21% year on year overall. As their hero's tryst with reality draws closer, the growing claque of Boris boosters and jobseekers are clutching at plastic straws.

The damage done by loose talk to fiscal credibility is not purely economic or market-facing. Politically it becomes much harder to denounce Labour plans to tax the rich (who don't have to put up with it) and the middle classes (who do) or John McDonnell's declared intention to spend and borrow on a grand scale. As with the above, some of the ideas emerging from shadow ministers are worth considering. But 'naïve Keynesianism', the belief that extra spending pays for itself, is as disingenuous as Thatcherite Laffer Curve boosters' claim that tax cuts for the rich do the same. Nicky Morgan MP, who doesn't have much to lose either, says the Tory pair are making Labour look like "fiscal moderates".

Ah, Labour. Wouldn't it be grand if it was doing the job that official oppositions are paid to do (doesn't the leader of the opposition get a government bike and driver?) and holding ministers to account by exposing the GATT XXIV hard Brexit option as a delusion on every news bulletin? Instead it is rudderless, divided over Brexit strategy - "we're 100% tactics," an insider confessed this week. At least Brexit is a genuine north-south dilemma. But Labour is also divided over anti-Semitism and much unresolved dithering elsewhere.

Even Corbyn loyalists are restless. So they fell with gratitude on an easy means of postponing hard choices for another week. When the Times reported on Saturday that senior civil servants - now routinely briefing Jeremy Corbyn on policy - are concerned that he is "too frail and losing his memory" to cope with the premiership there was predictable outrage. It conveniently ignored that awkward fact that shadow ministers shared those concerns with the Times. They also complain about the culture of "bullying and intimidation" by the leader's inner circle, the 'Four Ms' - Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy, Andrew Murray and Len McCluskey. It's hardly a secret. Even I have had first-hand accounts. Not so much past Peak Glastonbury as never was.

To be fair, the rival 'Three Ms' - Merkel, Macron and May - were looking pretty shaky in their different ways at the G20 summit in Japan, where the US president offended everyone except the tyrants. But Labour is too self-absorbed to notice much of that. Its internal scandal is that people like McCluskey must know better than most that Corbyn hasn't been up to the job, temperamentally or intellectually, since day one and isn't getting any sharper. Instead Len says he's "fit as a fiddle". With due respect to the Unite leader's musical expertise, being fit to ride a bike through London traffic at 70 doesn't make you fit to be PM. Take my word for it, I cycle too.

But it suits the leader's "familial clique" (copyright ex-MP Bridget Prentice) to keep Islington's El Cid propped up on his bike until they can find a plausible alternative whom they can also control. One touted option, Laura Pidcock MP, sounds as incredible defending Jezza's brain as the Telegraph's Allison Pearson does defending Boris's courtship style or Matt Hancock his fiscal promiscuity. But as with so many tragedies, events have a habit of overwhelming the protagonists and sweeping them away.

In that detailed plan for a 'call your bluff' hard Brexit which Candidate Hunt - performing with new confidence and growing public approval, polls note - set out on Monday, he warned Team Johnson not to shelter behind GATT XXIV fantasies or a no-deal transition period which won't exist. But he also warned Dominic Grieve and allies - he won't need many - against voting with all the other parties except the DUP to block a no-deal in parliament. He does so as he decries Johnson's half-threat to prorogue and sidestep parliament amid flabby waffle about Charles I's tactics in 1629. Cake and eat it stuff.

Boris Refusnik, David Gauke, has survived a deselection coup by Faragiste entryists. Grieve and Phillip Lee were not so lucky. If their view of the national interest tells them to vote against a no-deal, for a second referendum or even for a general election, who or what is to stop them? When party purists demand unity of belief among their MPs (or cabinet ministers), as Labour purists do too, they harm themselves and their party. That takes us back to Farage, who "doesn't care about anything except himself" as a veteran pro-Brexit Tory MP assured me this week.

Refusing to be "put back in his box" by blustering Boris, self-styled Brexit Botham Farage is instead demanding that the Tories give his party a clear run at 30 or so vulnerable Brexit-voting Labour seats in the Midlands and north, even in Boris-phobic Scotland. Unlike much phoney commentary, there is plenty of precedent for pacts.

MORE: Get Michael White's weekly analysis by subscribing to The New European. Get 13 issues for £13

Churchill gave one to the ailing Liberals as recently as 1951. Johnson says no now. But forced into a highly-uncertain autumn election, or even tempted unforced, that would be a Faustian bargain the cowardly WK might relish: his very own backstop.

That could be lethal to Labour's hopes, all that fence-sitting for nothing, a mercy killing for Jezza instead. Meanwhile - irony alert - in Strasbourg we have suffered the shame of 27 Brexit MEPs, campaigning on a 'save democracy' platform and elected to the European parliament, turning their backs on Schiller and Beethoven's great poem of freedom, the Ode to Joy, on the specious grounds that it is the anthem of the "undemocratic" EU. Remind us again, what is the constitution of the Brexit Party apart from 'Nigel says'? And who democratically elected him?

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Lobbyists are 'wetting themselves' over NHS post-Brexit opportunities, peer warns

Lord Brooke warns about privatisation of the NHS after Brexit. Photograph: House of Lords.

Sunderland ready to shed its Brexiteer image at major rally for a People's Vote

MP David Lammy at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

What men's football can learn from the female game

USA's Megan Rapinoe on the pitch prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final match against England. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images

The EU-Mercosur trade deal: Why this is the worst time to leave the EU

It will be difficult for the UK to replicate a deal like the EU-Mercosur deal. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

How our next prime minister has already promised the earth and more

Favourite to become the Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire/PA Images

Places like Sunderland may have voted for Brexit, but no one voted for this

Aerial view of the mouth of the River Wear in Sunderland. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

ANDREW ADONIS: Merkel's new masterstroke

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been proposed as European Commission chief. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

Police say Brexit investigation 'nearing completion' as Remain MPs demand answers

The Metropolitan Police have responded to Remain MPs' threatened legal challenge to hurry their investigations into Leave campaigns. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Prosecutor could appeal Boris Johnson court case decision as judge explains why it was thrown out

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave campaign. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Scotland's Catch-22: How Brexit harms the case for independence AND the Union

A pro-EU rally at Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Significant rise in threatening letters sent to MPs since Brexit vote

Metropolitan Police officers at Parliament Square in London as the Vote Leave bus passes by. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The greatest literary balls-up in history

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a 'fake' by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

Ode To Joy - the story of the European anthem

Magid Magid says he was told to leave EU parliament grounds

Green Party MEP Magid Magid tweeted that he had been told to leave the grounds outside the EU parliament. Picture: Magid Magid

Philip Hammond hints he might vote with Labour against a no-deal Brexit

Philip Hammond hinted that he could vote with Labour to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Research from 'secretive' hardline Brexiteers ERG to be released after transparency battle

Jacob Rees-Mogg is chair of the 'secretive' European Research Group. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'Largest, loudest, proudest' anti-Brexit party throws its weight behind March for Change

Over one million people took part in the anti-Brexit 'Put it to the People' march - the Lib Dems are now calling for a big turnout on July 20. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farage calls Brexit Party stunt in European parliament 'cheerful defiance'

Nigel Farage called the Brexit Party's stunt in the European parliament

The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons.

Can Boris Johnson really prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit?

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Next Tory leader might not become PM, say constitutional experts

The next Tory leader doesn't automatically become PM, say two constitutional scholars. Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Pensioner told black woman 'when Brexit comes you will be gone'

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Jeremy Hunt compares no-deal costs to bank bailout and everyone is confused

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Tory leadership hopefuls told spending sprees impossible in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson at a leadership debate. Photograph: BBC.

Eurofile: The edge of Ealing

Richard Hearne (r) and Philip Stainton (l) struggle over a stolen bicycle during the open-air filming of an Ealing Studios production entitled Passport to Pimlico. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

The Brexiteer newspaper is being launched by Nigel Farage. Photograph: Twitter.

Stephen Fry skewers 'Little England's' power to go it alone in the face of 'existential threats'

Stephen Fry has bemoaned 'Little England's' chances of going it alone. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: The multicultural man in Marseille

Marseilles' cite radieuse was designed by Le Corbusier. Photo: Wikipedia

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out proroguing parliament to push a no-deal Brexit through

Boris Johnson still would not rule out proroguing parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture: Sky

MITCH BENN: How reason and balance depend on what side of the fence you sit

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. PA Wire/PA Images

We should be leading in Europe not running from it

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Number 10 says it would be 'grossly irresponsible' to block no-deal Brexit

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

The new Lib Dem leader must move Left to make a success of their Remain lead

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, who are going to have to make a direct left wing appeal if they are to drive the Lib Dem's remain surge home.

Were the moon landings a waste of space?

30Th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon (9 Of 20): Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, Is Photographed Walking Near The Lunar Module During The Apollo 11 Extravehicular Activity. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Where Pride began: Fifty years since the Stonewall riots

Parade goers attend the Sao Paulo Pride Parade which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 23, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images)

MICHAEL WHITE: The truth behind Boris Johnson's offensive charm

Boris Johnson leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London after appearing on the Andrew Marr show. PA Archive/PA Images

BONNIE GREER: How the Sunshine State is setting on Trump

United States President Donald Trump launches his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Guy Verhofstadt: Boris Johnson duped Brexiteers before, and he's doing it again

Guy Verhofstadt said Boris Johnson

Most Read

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Lib Dem MEP Luisa Porritt wears a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt. Photograph: Twitter.

Pensioner told black woman ‘when Brexit comes you will be gone’

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Presenter hits out at Brexit Party MEP claiming his salary and living in France

Emily Maitlis interviews Brian Monteith on BBC Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a ‘fake’ by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy