MICHEL BARNIER: ‘Britain’s bad tactics in Brexit talks’

PUBLISHED: 10:32 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 03 September 2020

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

If Michel Barnier didn’t exist, the Brexiteers would have to invent him. Not that they are short of European people to identify as the cause of all their woes, but Monsieur Barnier is a very special one, the perfect enemy to loathe.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

First of all, he’s French. A emblem of those revolutionary continental types who worship the welfare state more than business and money, he was named “the most dangerous man in Europe” by the Daily Telegraph and “the scourge of the City” by other media when, as the EU’s internal markets commissioner between 2010 and 2014, he led a push to regulate banks and hedge funds after the 2008 crisis.

Aged 69, he’s now making things worse for himself. To be given the title of the European Union’s ‘head of task force for relations with the UK’ – its chief Brexit negotiator – means literally that he is a special envoy from ‘Devilsland’. Brussels. That hideous entity that not only the British tabloids but even the current prime minister, Boris Johnson, have been deriding for decades.

A married father of three, Barnier likes nothing more than eating a filet of sole with spinach, skiing, biking, drinking wine moderately, having no social life and going to bed early. He’s a hard worker and knows his files. An anti-populist par excellence, an anti show-off, a very old-fashioned politician.

Barnier joined the Gaullist movement when he was 14, later becoming the youngest French MP, aged 27; then a senator; several times a minister and twice a European commissioner. He also jointly organised the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville. He has always been serious, honest and measured, a centrist to such an extent that he’s boring. “Soft,” former president Nicolas Sarkozy said of him.

Nigel Farage once said of Herman Van Rompuy, another member of the Brussels ‘elite’ that he had “the charisma of a damp rag”. The mild Barnier might not excite quite such a poisonous reaction from Farage, but neither is he obviously endowed in charisma. And he is the last politician you would hear such abuse from. “I’ve won all my elections without criticising any of my opponents,” he’s proud to say.

When the Brexit negotiations first got under way, he recommended to his British counterparts that they “tell the truth, explain what Brexit means, and the consequences for Britain to leave the European Union”. The two sides have not been playing the same game though.

Those negotiations began in March 2017, after then European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker picked him to lead the EU’s team. At the time, Barnier thought he was embarking on a two year mission.

In the end, it took him far longer, with hundreds of experts on each side, to struggle and finalise what was only the first part of the divorce. Now is the final stretch, to decide what will happen after the end of the transition period, on December 31.

At the moment, negotiations are stalled. Brexiteers accuse Barnier of being the cause of this impasse – it was even suggested by some that he was also responsible for infecting Boris Johnson with coronavirus.

Barnier is what stands between Britain and its oven-made beautiful Brexit, his critics say. That is not how things seem from the other side. Johnson and the Brexit gang had promised that Britain could leave the EU without a cost. They said the UK could have its cake and eat it, take back control and yet maintain full access to the single market.

They underestimated the extent to which the volume of UK trade that is exported to the EU is larger than the proportion going the other way, giving the EU a stronger position in talks.

They also underestimated how much the remaining 27 member states would remain united and mandate their negotiator for one very simple mission: to protect the single market. That means respecting its rules. If you decide you’re out, you’re not in. As simple as that.

Also they underestimated Michel Barnier himself. A man of the mountains, he was born in a small town near Grenoble and built his political career in the Alpine region of Savoie. “I’m a highlander” he is fond of saying. His opposite numbers in the Brexit negotiations ought to know that those from that area have a reputation for persistence, if not stubbornness.

Like many French politicians of his generation, he didn’t speak English when he started in politics. He has been working hard to learn it since his first appointment as a commissioner in Brussels (in 1999, when he was given responsibility for regional policy).

He still might not be entirely comfortable giving speeches in English but he is now in command of that ‘global’ language, sprinkling his French with phrases like “level playing field”, “damage limitations”, “timetables” and “backstop”, as well as some other technical stuff so common in English that we hardly know how to name them in our own language.

Not only has he paid tribute to the British by learning English, but he’s not as averse to Anglo-Saxon thinking as some might assume. He has always been a more Anglophile Gaullist than de Gaulle himself used to be. Unlike the former French president, who stood against the UK’s entry into Europe, Barnier advocated for it and even voted for it, in 1973 – the first time he ever cast a ballot.

Gaullist, progressive, European and Anglophile... that is Michel Barnier. “I’m not one of those who will say ‘good riddance’ as the British are leaving us,” he told me. “The EU won’t be stronger nor better without them. Of course I accept their vote and decision, but I deeply regret it.”

I’d never observed Barnier lose his temper in politics. Yet Brexit has pushed him close. A source told the Guardian he had been “a bit flabbergasted” at the UK’s recent attempt to reopen a chapter of the Brexit divorce treaty that was ratified last year, after three years of talks.

You may also want to watch:

At a news conference after the latest round at the end of August, he said he was “disappointed and concerned” because British negotiators had “not shown any willingness to move forward”.

When I met with him a few days later, he said more bluntly that the negotiations were currently at a dead-end and that chances of a post-Brexit deal between the UK and the EU were now very slim.

“The British have an unrealistic attitude,” he said. At the end of July, he gave his British counterpart David Frost a timetable: for a deal to be ratified by national and European parliaments by December 31, it has to be completed before the end of October. “It is very short.”

In the public interview I conducted with him at the Medef (a major French business trade union) conference last week he was straightforward and very clear: “The mission I am given by the 27 member states is to protect the interests, businesses and citizens in the single market, which is our major asset in the current global competition.

“The single market is one of the rare reasons why president Trump and Xi Jinping respect us. It is an ecosystem that we have been building for 60 years – with the British.

“It is made of common standards, common regulation, common supervision – may be a bit excessive sometimes – common jurisdiction – the European Court of Justice. That is the single market. I can do many favours in these negotiations but the British must understand that we won’t do any deal that would weaken the single market.

“If the British want to send us their products with no tariffs and no quotas, they must respect the rules of the game, a level playing field.”

He identified what he considered a “bad tactic” of the part of the UK team. “The British used a tactic – and to me it is a bad tactic: postpone to the end the issues that matter most for the Europeans: One, fisheries; two, [a] supervision [structure to ensure enforcement]; and three, the level playing field. They didn’t want to cope with them until now and they are the three issues that are currently stalled.”

And what if they remain stalled? I asked. What would be the consequences of a no-deal?

“In any case, there will now be controls at the borders. But in case of a no-deal, we’ll put tariffs and quotas on their products. And they will put tariffs and quotas on ours. That is why Brexit has no sense... Brexit is a lose-lose situation and we are in a situation of damage limitation anyhow. In four years, nobody has ever been able to show me the advantages of Brexit. Nobody.”

Then how can you explain, I asked him, how Johnson, seemingly keeps acting against the interests of his own country?

“Boris Johnson has around him some people who have an ideological idea of what their country should be,” he replied. Dominic Cummings, for instance, I asked?

“No comment... We have some people in France, too, who look at their country in a rear-view mirror with a kind of nostalgia.”

He added, referring to a slide displayed to the audience during our interview which showed the future of the G8 countries: “We can’t but realize that it is better to stand in solidarity than in solitude... In the world today, nobody’s waiting for us. There are currently four European countries in the G8. Every four years, one is slipping out. In 2050, Germany will the only one to stay in. If we stay together in the EU, France remains, the UK is out.

“Without the EU, in the world as it is, we are screwed. If we are not together, in and with the single market as a common basis, we’ll become inexorably the Americans’ and Chinese’ subcontractors. I haven’t been involved in politics to be a subcontractor.”

At the end of the interview, Barnier told an interesting story. Some day after the 2016 referendum, Nigel Farage asked to visit him at his office in Brussels.

“I welcomed him at some length,” Barnier says, “and I asked him: ‘Mr Farage, now that you won the referendum on Brexit, how do you see the future relations between the UK and the EU ?’ Farage answered in a smile: ‘But Mr Barnier, when Brexit happens, the EU will no longer exist!’”

At this point in our interview, Barnier turned to the audience. On his face, normally so calm, was passion. “Ladies and gentlemen,” he declared solemnly, “we need to stay together to defend our interests in the world, without shame. Neither the Chinese, nor the Russians, nor the Americans have shame when defending theirs.”

As a conclusion, he added: “Ladies and Gentlemen, you have to know: these people – not all the Brexiteers, not all those who voted Brexit, but these people – they want to destroy us.

“They want us to blow up from the inside. I tell you, as long as I have strength, we’ll stand in their way. We won’t yield an inch to those people. Never.”

He received a standing ovation.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Are we over the worst or on cusp of calamity?

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, a cabinet meeting, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

MICHEL BARNIER: ‘Britain’s bad tactics in Brexit talks’

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

LIZ GERARD: The government and press must try harder to get us ‘back to normal’

COALVILLE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school during a visit to Castle Rock school on August 26, 2020 in Coalville, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

The man behind No.10’s damaging war on the media

Dominic Cummings (L) and Director of Communications Lee Cain (R). Photo: by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump and his re-election trap

A participant holding a Abolish Police sign at a protest in New York City. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hancock claims his test and trace system has prevented ‘second spike’ witnessed in Europe

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

Marcus Rashford challenges government over child food poverty with launch of new task force

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: Peter Powell/NMC Pool.

How young children learn their native language

The speed at which children learn their native language is phenomenal. Picture: Rawpixel

The escalating stand-off in the Mediterranean which is causing waves beyond the region

Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, one of the 5-6 research ships in the fully equipped and multi-purpose in the world, is seen as it is ready for a new seismic research activity in the Eastern Mediterranean in Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Orhan Cicek/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Songs of freedom in Hong Kong

Protesters gather near Hong Kong's Legislative Council Complex singing encouraging songs to support the movement and mass rally. Photo: Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Power Hungary: The WWI wounds that have not yet healed

Romanian Hungarians carry a Szekler flag during a protest in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania in 2012. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURNS: The high price actor paid for romance

English actress Claire Bloom in 1951. Photo: Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images

WILL SELF: The enduring appeal of Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury was only three years older than Laurence Harvey when she played the mother of Harvey's character in The Manchurian Candidate (1962). Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

UK science is a British success story being sacrificed in the name of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in Bedford. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

When rock took on racism

Reggae band Matumbi played one of Rock Against Racism's first gigs at the Royal College of Art in 1977. Picture: Syd Shelton

The best classic television shows to stream

Number 6, played by Patrick McGoohan, is examined by a doctor in The Prisoner (1967). Picture: Getty

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Kazimierz Deyna

Poland's Kazimierz Deyna, left, skips past Germany's Hansi Mueller in a 0-0 draw at the 1978 FIFA world cup in Argentina. Picture: Getty Images

What’s behind Germany’s special relationship with Turkey?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the delivery ceremony of New Naval Systems at Tuzla Desan Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Tur Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The other sides of our island story

The 'Empire Windrush' arrives at Tilbury Docks in 1948. Photo: Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Heywood gives posthumous verdict on Boris Johnson’s government

Sir Jeremy Heywood. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Keir Starmer needs a game plan to defeat the Tories - and Boris Johnson’s possible successor

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Young people need to do more than liking and sharing to win back their futures

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ed Davey’s priority must now be to secure a pact with Labour

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, with Layla Moran. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ed Davey named new Liberal Democrats leader

Sir Ed Davey speaking during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Trump, TikTok and Twitter - the worldwide war of the web

A female protester displays a Hong Kong independence message on her mobile phone during a demonstration. Photo: Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brexit: Time to prepare for a raw deal

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and David Frost. Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The woman who can allow America to move on

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addresses virtual DNC from Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s disappearing act shows how ill-suited he is for the job

Prime minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Appledore Shipyard in Devon. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A city in music: Bucharest - a beacon of creative freedom

Romanian 'authentic' folk band Taraf de Haidouks. Phoco: Getty Images

Macron’s moment on the world stage

DIPLOMACY: French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to the crowd during his visit to Beirut in the wake of the massive explosion that devastated the Lebanese capital on August 4. Photo: Getty Images

Robert Kennedy Jr - the scion who became a conspiracy king

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during

French politician blames British government’s ‘lack of humanity’ for Sudanese migrant’s death

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel earlier. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne ridicules Boris Johnson’s absence at a time of crisis

Former chancellor George Osborne speaks at The Times CEO summit in London. Photo: PA Media

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross thinks he could be first minster by next year - despite Nicola Sturgeon’s huge lead in polls

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson alongside new Scottish Conservative leader and MP Douglas Ross in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Young people plan to punish the government as poll shows new voters rallying behind the opposition

Keir Starmer, who asked Boris Johnson in the House of Commons what message he would like to send to bereaved families. Picture: UK Parliament

Trump’s plot to gaslight his way to victory

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, Candidate for US Representative from Ohio's 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Westminster body rejects Boris Johnson’s demand for a review that could move parliament to York

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Tory MPs say Dominic Cummings could drive ‘coach and horses’ through UK defence policy without proper scrutiny

Tory MPs are calling on Dominic Cummings to answer questions over his role in a major review the UK defence assets; PA

Kosovo’s influence on British pop

Dua Lipa performs onstage during Billboard and Mastercard present a night with Dua Lipa at Mastercard House on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

British press claim government ‘couldn’t organise booze up in brewery’ as it slams A-Level fiasco

The Daily Star's frontpage on Tuesday berating Gavin Williamson over his A-Levels U-turn; Twitter

Most Read

Billionaire Brexiteer considering plans to move car production to France

Billionaire Brexit backer Jim Ratcliffe. Photograph: PA.

Ministers fear Chris Whitty could resign over Boris Johnson’s plans to get workers back in office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA.

‘Good luck!’ - Michel Barnier’s sarcastic message to Brexiteers looking forward to no-deal Brexit

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

‘You are dangerous and shouldn’t be on-air’ - Dr Hilary Jones hits out at Piers Corbyn

Piers Corbyn is attacked by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.