Latest The New European

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

PUBLISHED: 20:00 23 April 2020

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Archant

Even before coronavirus, Calais was a place of tension. Now, as migrants wait in cramped, unsanitary conditions for a chance to cross the Channel, the fear is ratcheting up. CONSTANCE KAMPFNER reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

“It’s a bit of ritual, the evening maraude. We often see the same people and normally, we stop and chat for a bit with them. Some of them we’ve known for a long time. But we’ve had to stop all that.”

Léah Njeim works for Utopia56, one of the last charities still standing in Calais. The team has had to scale back operations. Only the most experienced and physically healthy volunteers remain. Every night they distribute food, equipment and information to the migrants. But now the maraude is rushed. Volunteers wear masks, keep their distance and limit conversation to the essential.

“I’m not really concerned for my own health,” Léah tells me. “What scares me is the risk of being a carrier, transmitting the illness to far more vulnerable people with terrible sanitary conditions.”

It’s been over a month since the French government imposed lockdown, ordering everyone to stay at home. But, according to volunteers’ estimates, nearly 1,000 migrants are still living outdoors, in the camps or in the streets of Calais. Of those, less than 300 have been put up in the government emergency shelters that opened at the start of the month.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

For those left outside, it’s hard to comply with the recommended sanitary measures. The only free and reliable access point to water is a small tap outside the toilets of one camp, a 15-minute walk away for some. There isn’t enough soap, let alone sanitiser, masks or any other protective equipment.

Calais was once famous for its ‘Jungle’ encampment, at its peak home to 10,000 migrants from all over the world desperate to cross the 20-mile stretch of water to get to the UK. Over the years, a makeshift town emerged with its own cafes, mosques and market stalls. Then, in October 2016, the government destroyed the camp and evicted the occupants. Some were sent to ‘welcome centres’ throughout France. Others scattered across the city. Even with the pandemic, more keep arriving.

Local authorities say that five migrants have so far contracted coronavirus; two have recovered while the rest have been placed in quarantine. The real number is likely to be much higher. All the premises where people might be able to charge their phones are shut, and there’s no longer time to use the generators that used to come with the meal vans. As a result it is harder to keep tabs on people, or for those with symptoms to phone an ambulance.

In normal times Utopia56 used to provide carpools to take people to the doctor, but fear of the virus has led them to be cancelled. “In the first week of confinement, we counted 60 people who were deprived of medical attention. Everything from someone with a cut that needed disinfecting, to someone who’d broken their leg,” Léah says.

You may also want to watch:

The local authorities continue to handle the situation with a very small carrot and a large stick. Evictions still take place every 48 hours, part of their policy of “no fixation points” to stop another large camp from forming after the demolition of the Jungle”. It is a daily war of attrition as migrants’ belongings are confiscated and water is poured on their sleeping bags.

There have been multiple allegations of police violence, before and during the crisis. The legality of these evictions is heavily disputed in regular times. A volunteer for Human Rights Watch who is on the ground, says it is “unacceptable” that evictions are continuing during confinement, exacerbating the already vulnerable situation in which migrants find themselves in.

The volunteers suspect that the curfew imposed on them is nothing more than an attempt to stop them witnessing evictions, which take place in the early hours of the morning. In Calais, the only area in France where such restrictions are placed on volunteers, relations with the authorities are tense.

In 2017 the right-wing mayor tried to ban distribution of food to migrants and last year she issued a decree to stop them from gathering in the centre of town. During the lockdown period, police have so far issued 22 fines to individuals from several organisations. The newly-passed laws are applied arbitrarily. To leave your house during lockdown requires a form stating a reason. Voluntary work passes that test, but Léah tells me that police regularly claim the certificates are not valid.

“The most incomprehensible thing,” says Antoine Nehr, another volunteer at Utopia56, “is why at a time where the government is calling for solidarity, so much energy is being put into policing volunteers just trying to fill the gaps that the authorities have left”. People like him would rather be elsewhere, not risking their health, “but we feel we don’t have any choice”.

For many of the people stuck in Calais, getting to the UK is all that matters, whatever the dangers. This month alone, aided by good weather and calm seas, at least 336 people made the trip across the channel, the highest monthly total so far.

Their reception on the other side of the Channel has been far from warm. The MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke, has denounced tests for Covid-19 being carried out on migrants, insisting that they should be reserved for frontline workers. So far, 155 people have been sent back.

British charities are also attempting to patch up the holes left by the government, but they too are struggling. A volunteer from the Kent Refugee Action Network, a group that supports young migrants, told me that they have had no contact with the recent arrivals. A lack of internet connection in accommodation provided for 16- and 17-year-olds makes homeschooling impossible.

The quarantine centres near Calais are so far functioning on a voluntary basis, but there is growing worry among the migrants that they could soon become compulsory.

Conditions vary, with reports from one centre of nine people to a room. Self-isolation, some claim, is easier in a tent.

So far, nearly 100 of the people have left the centres. Is fear of contracting coronavirus motivating them? That may be one reason, say volunteers. But the most likely cause is a fear that after the crisis isolation camps could be turned into detention centres. For many, coronavirus is just the latest in a string of threats to their survival. As Antoine reminds me, “There is no normal in a place like Calais”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

They hated the EU now Brexiteers hate the UK too

Katie Hopkins. Picture: Liz Coates

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How Germany was able to flatten the curve

A single cyclist in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The political shortcomings exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Rowson on Matt Hancock's face mask.

Tory health minister refuses to apologise over government’s handling of PPE supply to NHS during coronavirus

Tory minister Lord Bethell has refused to apologise for a lack of PPE in the NHS and in care homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS staff applaud themselves and their colleagues at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to appoint a coronavirus minister to offer ‘100% focus’ on response

Tony Blair on Sky News

Coronavirus: Calls from journalists for an end to the lockdown are out of step with public opinion

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.