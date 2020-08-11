Boris Johnson says Brexit will make it easier to stop migrants crossing Channel - but experts warn it’ll be more difficult

PUBLISHED: 10:30 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 August 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sanitises his hands. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sanitises his hands. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Downing Street has said that Brexit will make it easier to tackle the issue of migrants trying to cross the English channel, but experts have warned it will be more difficult.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The prime minister said it was currently “very, very difficult” to legally return people who arrive from France using small boats, with more than 4,000 people crossing to the UK this year so far.

He said that the UK needed to look at “the panoply of laws that an illegal immigrant has at his or her disposal that allow them to stay here”.

However, at present EU law - in the form of the Dublin regulation - requires asylum seekers to claim asylum in the first safe country they arrive in, meaning that many of those arriving in the UK will be returned to France and Germany.

Johnson’s official spokesman has insisted Brexit would make it easier to rewrite the laws to change how the UK deals with migrants.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He said: “We are currently bound by the Dublin Regulations for returns and they are inflexible and rigid – for example, there is a time limit placed on returns, it’s something which can be abused by both migrants and their lawyers to frustrate the returns of those who have no right to be here.

“At the end of this year we will no longer be bound by the EU’s laws so can negotiate our own returns agreement.

You may also want to watch:

“The Home Office continue to look at all available options to tackle this issue.”

But despite claiming that UK will have “taken back control of our borders”, experts warn without the Dublin regulation it will make things more difficult.

Immigration barrister Colin Yeo, author of Welcome To Britain: Fixing Our Broken Immigration System, explained: “The Royal Navy cannot simply enter French waters without an agreement to return migrants crossing the Channel.

“The French authorities would need to agree to accept any returns and because of the variety of hard Brexit sought by the UK government, the current returns arrangement, called the Dublin regulation, is ending on 31 December 2020, with no sign of any replacement being negotiated. It will become harder to return migrants to France in 2021, not easier.”

He later tweeted: “As far as we can tell from this short thread, the UK government still has zero idea of how to negotiate a successor to the Dublin Regulation we have decided to leave because we opted for a hard Brexit. ‘Take back control” they said. The reality is we’ve surrendered it.”

Former French foreign affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau tweeted Priti Patel to warn her that things would be made more difficult by Brexit.

She explained: “Mrs Home Secretary,you know that there is a strong French/British cooperation across the Channel. You also know we are talking about human lives and rescue, not only about boats and interception. As regards asylum seekers, you do know that Brexit means the UK is leaving Dublin regulation.”

Professor Elspeth Guild pointed out that with regards to Brexit “nowhere in the Political Declaration is there mentioned asylum, refugees or children.”

She explained: “The only provision about migration at all is paragraph 114 which simply states that the parties will cooperate to tackle illegal immigration, including its drivers and consequences, while recognising the need to protect the most vulnerable.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Brexiteer claims that authorities are trying to ‘cover up’ number of migrants in UK

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson says he wants to save the ‘magic’ of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster in Essex. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

‘Too many were after Theresa May’s blood’ - Former cabinet minister on how Tories ‘sabotaged’ her leadership

Ex-justice secretary David Gauke said former prime minister Theresa May was standing on a rock in the middle of a minefield after Chequers and knew she could not keep standing; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Renewed calls for Dominic Cummings to be sacked after rise in lockdown rule-breaking following Durham trip

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, whose trip to Durham at the height of lockdown while suffering from Covid-19 drastically undermined public trust in the Governments handling of the pandemic, according to new research; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alastair Campbell selects his three greatest sporting memories

Alistair Campbell waves to the crowd during the 2003 Flora London Marathonat the Mall in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brutal film Painted Bird does not hide the horrors - but it is a must-watch

A still from the movie trailer for The Painted Bird.

Why Princess Anne is the ultimate royal

Bonnie Greer says Princess Anne is the ultimate royal. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lucky Dube, the man who planted roots in Africa

South African singer Lucky Dube. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

STAR TURNS: Rod Steiger, a tough guy actor close to despair

American actor Rod Steiger. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inside Tory HQ - where they are quietly preparing for a drop in support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the election. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Peculiar plurals - the words which break the rules

Lavenham church in Suffolk. East Anglia returns in Peter Trudgill's latest column. Photograph: Gregg Brown

Boris Johnson’s Brexit payback peerages

Martin Rowson's illustration for The New European on the new peerages in the House of Lords.

WILL SELF: Just what is it with the government’s ‘ramping up’ mantra?

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Esther McVey and the Tories’ new normal that’s deeply odd

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

MANDRAKE: Peers thought of quitting over Johnson’s ‘dishonours’ list

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

What would a Biden presidency look like?

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden stops to talk to residents as he tours his old neighborhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

A city in music: Novosibirsk, the home of chill-out tunes

The Novosibirsk state opera and ballet theatre. Photograph: Summ/Wikimedia.

How to lose friends who alienate people - how populism has taken over right-wing politics

Right-wing insiders like Laura Ingraham have been criticised by former friend Anne Applebaum. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson missed a trick in not giving peerage to Stanley

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How healthcare is up for grabs during Brexit talks

The UK's healthcare system is a deeply pressing issue in Brexit trade talks Matt Wood explains. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

The price Boris Johnson will need to pay to keep Scotland

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with prime minister prime minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

How the return of sleeper trains will keep Europe connected

Sleeping car in the Nightjet train NJ 401 for Zürich at Hamburg-Altona in Germany. Photograph: Leif Jørgensen/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson’s sister casts doubts on his staycation claims

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Government ‘wastes’ millions on faulty coronavirus face masks that cannot be worn by the NHS staff

An example of the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) used to shield people from infections like coronavirus; Victoria Jones

Most Read

Boris Johnson visits empty school to emphasise they are safe when busy

Prime minister Boris Johnson holds his arms out like an aeroplane, demonstrating the two metre distancing rule, during his visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn is attempting to ‘wreck’ Keir Starmer’s leadership, claims David Miliband

Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Hollie Adams/PA

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.