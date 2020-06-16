‘Brexit plane’ used by Boris Johnson to be repainted to red, white and blue

Boris Johnson poses for cameras on an Airbus A380 flight simulator. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s call for his military plane to become a ‘Brexit plane’ appears to have been heard - after it was revealed it was planning to be repainted the same colours of the union flag.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The grey RAF Voyager jet - also used by the royal family - is receiving a pre-planned makeover at an airport in Cambridge, with red, white and blue expected to be used.

Sky News reported a defence source saying the paint job sounded like something “from Austin Powers”.

You may also want to watch:

Boris Johnson has previously questioned why the plane is grey, saying as foreign secretary that he wanted to have a plane to help him travel the world and promote the government’s Brexit vision.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He complained in 2018 that the RAF Voyager jet, which is shared by the prime minister, senior cabinet members and the royal family, “never seems to be available”.

“Boris doesn’t like it being grey. He is getting it painted up,” the source told Sky.

An RAF source told the PA news agency that speculation that such a plane would have an “appropriate paint scheme based on the Union flag would not be incorrect”.

A spokesman for the Royal Air Force said: “An RAF Voyager is currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned works.”