Miriam Margolyes offers ‘adulterer’ and ‘liar’ Boris Johnson one piece of advice to improve his image

PUBLISHED: 11:43 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 29 July 2020

Miriam Margolyes appears on The Last Leg. Photograph: Channel 4.

Miriam Margolyes appears on The Last Leg. Photograph: Channel 4.

Archant

Actress Miriam Margolyes has hit out at voters that back the Tories over Labour, and has given prime minister Boris Johnson one piece of advice to improve his image.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Speaking on talkRADIO, Margolyes said the only way she would ever support Johnson was if he became more like the Labour leader.

Asked if she was serious about a previous comment that the prime minister should not have survived his bout with the coronavirus, she said: “I didn’t say that. I said at first I thought I wanted him to die and then I thought I didn’t want to be the sort of person who wishes someone is dead.

“I wish he got better and he did. I just wished he would become a different sort of person.”

“What would your ideal version of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, look like and think like and act like?” presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer asked.

“Keir Starmer,” she replied.

Margolyes, a Labour Party member, explained her reasons for not liking the prime minister.

“I don’t like what he does, I don’t like the fact he doesn’t know how many children he’s got, I don’t like the fact that he’s an adulterer, I don’t like the fact that he’s a liar.”

“I think anybody would hate that,” she added.

The actress also branded people who backed the Tories over Labour “nuts” and hit out at Brexit.

She said: “If [people] do prefer the Tories then they’re nuts because then it means that most people are not aware of the real situation.”

Describing the UK’s departure from the EU as “a con that was pushed on to the nation.”

“It’s being fixed up behind our backs, we don’t know what’s going on because the government is hiding under Covid and I think it’s a disgrace and I’m terribly worried and upset for our nation – it’s a disaster.”

Margolyes made headlines earlier this year when she was reported saying she had wanted Boris Johnson “to die” from coronavirus.

The actress is one of Britain most prolific performers having career in 1969 on the television drama Theatre 625.

In 2002, Margolyes was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in the New Year honours list as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to Drama.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

UK’s plan to boost customs officials after Brexit is ‘flawed’ industry figures warn

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced £700m in border control measures in July; PA media

James O’Brien slams government over announcement that workers must to return to the office

James O'Brien; LBC, Twitter

Brexit to cause ‘double shock’ for UK economy regardless of deal, study finds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (right) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA.

Westminster accused of ‘dragging its feet’ on combatting racism in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Government launches job ad for official to start preparations on a coronavirus inquiry

Sir Patrick Vallance, government chief scientific advisor, giving evidence as he attends a session of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee; House of Commons

Grant Shapps cuts short holiday in Spain after being caught up in quarantine debacle

Transport secretary Grant Shapps who is currently taking a break in Spain and will have to self-isolate for 14 days on his return after the UK's most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations on Saturday;: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Government accused of leaving non-English speakers behind with lack of translated coronavirus messaging

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

More than half of public do not trust Boris Johnson’s government with coronavirus advice

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre; Evening Standard/Jeremy Selwyn/PA Wire

Transport minister to be summoned before parliament over Spain quarantine row

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Former Brexit minister claims EU trade talks are in a ‘much better position’ than six months ago

David Davis speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson’s government ‘desperate’ for Donald Trump to lose next election

US President Donald Trump (front) with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (centre left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

POLL: Will Boris Johnson secure a Brexit trade deal before December 31?

Then MP Boris Johnson, now Britain's prime minister, at a Vote Leave event; Ben Birchall/PA.

Tony Blair calls for an investigation into Russian involvement in Brexit referendum

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

48 hour ‘walkout’ of Twitter to take place over failure to take action over anti-Semitism

An image being used to promote the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate walkout on Twitter. Photograph: Twitter.

More than 1,000 submissions sent to cross-party inquiry assessing government’s coronavirus response

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran drives inquiry into government’s coronavirus response. Photo: Sky News.

Grant Shapps caught up in government’s ‘shambolic’ quarantine announcement after he jetted to Spain

Transport secretary Grant Shapps on Sky News; Sky News, Twitter

WILL SELF: Is this the end of the theatre as we know it?

Lee Evans (as Clov) and Michael Gambon (as Hamm) in the production 'Endgame' at the Albery Theatre in London in 2004. Picture: robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

The Stasi spy who stayed in the cold

The archive of the Stasi - the former east German secret police - in Berlin. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Maria Szymanowska – the pioneering Polish pianist

Portrait of Maria Szymanowska (1789-1831), 1816. Found in the Collection of Biblioteka Narodowa, Warszawa. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh over the Russia report

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

The Welsh farm which hosted Queen, Ozzy Osborne and Coldplay

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock (442648h) FREDDIE MERCURY WITH JOHN DEACON, ROGER TAYLOR AND BRIAN MAY AT ROCKFIELD STUDIOS - 1975 VARIOUS QUEEN

Imbalance of power – where does the UK stand on the international stage?

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, during a press conference at Lancaster House in central London. Photograph: Peter Summers/PA.

STAR TURNS: Fay Wray’s big break with a tall, dark and... hairy leading man

Canadian-born actress Fay Wray in scene from King Kong,' directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Bawdiness of the Bard – The possibly rude origin of Shakespeare’s surname

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

The unfriendly Olympic games

(Original Caption) In protest of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, American protesters at the Lake Placid Games opening ceremony hold various signs of protest against the Russians including a sign fostering boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain’s plan for a post-Brexit settlement which deepens divisions

Former Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to 'strengthen the precious European Union' when setting out her Brexit objectives in January 2017. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA

Labour ‘politically competitive’ again under Keir Starmer, says former leader

Keir Starmer with workers from the creative industry. Photograph: Twitter.

As a Lib Dem I’ll always defend real liberalism

George Orwell. Picture: Ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Is Britain sleepwalking to the Union’s end?

Is Britain sleepwalking to the end of the Union? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

CATHRIN SCHAER: Is Berlin behind the curve on Beijing?

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (C-L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C-R) take a group photo during the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 6, 2019. Picture: ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Keir Starmer has the right strategy for Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Get away from all the madness if you can

Alastair Campbell's holiday snaps from his trip to Europe. Picture: Alastair Campbell

MANDRAKE: Brexiteer Lawson fails to convince family with anti-EU ideology

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The psychological consequences of Brexit are only just sinking in

2nd January 1973: A couple enjoy the view of the cross-channel ferry terminal from Dover Cliffs. (Photo by Harris/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

SNP dismantle Boris Johnson’s claim smaller nations can’t capably deal with coronavirus

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a Stay in Scotland campaign event. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Most Read

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe proposes shopping hour for face mask protesters

Brexit Party general election candidate Ann Widdecombe says she was made an offer in exchange for standing down. Picture: BBC

Far-right Brexit advocate Tommy Robinson is making plans to move to Spain

Tommy Robinson takes part in a

Leave EU’s vow to cause ‘mayhem’ in New Zealand failing as Jacinda Ardern on track for election victory

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference. (Photo by Diego OPATOWSKI / AFP)

Brexiteers express alarm that they may ‘only get 60% of their demands from EU’

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.