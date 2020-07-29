Miriam Margolyes offers ‘adulterer’ and ‘liar’ Boris Johnson one piece of advice to improve his image

Miriam Margolyes appears on The Last Leg. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

Actress Miriam Margolyes has hit out at voters that back the Tories over Labour, and has given prime minister Boris Johnson one piece of advice to improve his image.

Speaking on talkRADIO, Margolyes said the only way she would ever support Johnson was if he became more like the Labour leader.

Asked if she was serious about a previous comment that the prime minister should not have survived his bout with the coronavirus, she said: “I didn’t say that. I said at first I thought I wanted him to die and then I thought I didn’t want to be the sort of person who wishes someone is dead.

“I wish he got better and he did. I just wished he would become a different sort of person.”

“What would your ideal version of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, look like and think like and act like?” presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer asked.

“Keir Starmer,” she replied.

Margolyes, a Labour Party member, explained her reasons for not liking the prime minister.

“I don’t like what he does, I don’t like the fact he doesn’t know how many children he’s got, I don’t like the fact that he’s an adulterer, I don’t like the fact that he’s a liar.”

“I think anybody would hate that,” she added.

The actress also branded people who backed the Tories over Labour “nuts” and hit out at Brexit.

She said: “If [people] do prefer the Tories then they’re nuts because then it means that most people are not aware of the real situation.”

Describing the UK’s departure from the EU as “a con that was pushed on to the nation.”

“It’s being fixed up behind our backs, we don’t know what’s going on because the government is hiding under Covid and I think it’s a disgrace and I’m terribly worried and upset for our nation – it’s a disaster.”

Margolyes made headlines earlier this year when she was reported saying she had wanted Boris Johnson “to die” from coronavirus.

The actress is one of Britain most prolific performers having career in 1969 on the television drama Theatre 625.

In 2002, Margolyes was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in the New Year honours list as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to Drama.