‘Boris Johnson couldn’t direct sh*t into a paper bag’ claims actress Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes slams Boris Johnson. Photograph: Channel 4. Archant

Call The Midwife star Miriam Margolyes has launched a sweary attack on Boris Johnson, branding the prime minister an ‘incompetent sh*t’ who is only remarkable at adultery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The 79-year-old actress said that ‘bumbling’ Boris Johnson is a shadow of the former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher, saying his party is now funded by Russians and ran by the ‘little squit’ Dominic Cummings.

She told the Mirror: “Boris Johnson couldn’t direct s**t into a paper bag. He is completely incompetent.

“He’s got that malevolent little squit Dominic Cummings to make his thoughts clear for him.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“He was an incompetent mayor and he’s an incompetent prime minister and the sooner we get rid of him the better.

“The U-turns, don’t wear a mask, put your mask on, take your mask off, and then rules that are made that the Tory people don’t adhere to and all the money that is coming in from these Russian oligarchs.

“The Tory Party is funded by criminal Russians, it’s crazy.”

You may also want to watch:

The left-wing Harry Potter star said that she did not like Margaret Thatcher but was a ‘remarkable’ lady. She added that Johnson was only ‘remarkable’ at adultery.

“I was a very strong critic of Mrs Thatcher but she was an impressive woman, a formidable leader, a remarkable person.

“You couldn’t say Boris Johnson is remarkable, he’s a remarkable s**t, he’s a remarkable adulterer.

“I mean he doesn’t know how many children he’s got and he’s our leader. Get rid of that bumbling t**t, he’s hopeless. God help us. I think standards have slipped.

“I feel a great sadness, I mourn what’s happened to England, the country of my birth, the country of my language, the best literature and we had an outstanding Royal Family.”

Turning her attention to Donald Trump, she said: “He is exhibiting signs of mental deterioration. He’s leading the world into chaos and he needs to be removed.”