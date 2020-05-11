Miriam Margolyes sparks 240 complaints after saying she wanted Boris Johnson ‘to die’
PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 11 May 2020
Actress and comedian Miriam Margolyes has sparked more than 240 complaints after saying she wanted Boris Johnson “to die” from coronavirus.
The actress, 78, told The Last Leg that the government’s handling of the pandemic has been a “disgrace” and a “public scandal”.
Her comments to the Channel 4 show on Friday have resulted in 241 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.
An Ofcom spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”
Margolyes had told the show she “had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die”.
She added: “I wanted him to die and then I thought that reflects badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person who wants people to die.
“So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do.
“But he didn’t get better as a human being and I really would prefer that.”
A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “The programme is live and unexpected comments can happen.
“In this instance Miriam went on to say that she wanted him to get better.”
Her comments were criticised by some on social media, with Piers Morgan saying the remarks were “disgusting”.
He wrote: “This is where toxic tribalism has got us.. actively wanting people of a different political persuasion to die. Shame on you Ms Margoyles.”
