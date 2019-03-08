MITCH BENN: Brexit will fail - it's just a matter of a time

PUBLISHED: 09:22 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 24 August 2019

Mitch Benn says that Brexit can't be acted upon honestly. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Mitch Benn says that Brexit can't be acted upon honestly. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

MITCH BENN says that all things built on lies will fail and - with Brexit - it's just a matter of when.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It's my one "day off" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Every other day until Sunday 25th I'll be performing my show Ten Songs To Save The World (3.45pm at Underbelly Bristo Square) as well as popping up doing guest spots on various late night cabarets and improv shows, but today, there is nothing in my schedule at all.

This is very much by design; one of the many hazards one encounters at the Fringe is the tendency for one's voice to start giving out after a week or so. As such, having that one day away from the stage can be vital if one's vocal chords are to survive until the finish line. I remember one year I foolishly accepted a gig in Glasgow on the day in question (I didn't notice the date when the gig was offered) and thus didn't GET a day off for the whole Festival; by the end of the run I was in a fair bit of pain and sounded a lot like Tom Waits.

Mindful of the necessity never to  make such a mistake again, I resolved to keep the diary clear for today and do nothing.

Except I didn't, because that's impossible, unless I could somehow manage to cease to exist for 24 hours.

This is something which keeps coming up in the ongoing Brexit shambles; the fact that it's impossible to make an entirely negative decision without ending up in an insoluble paradox.

Much as the problem with various factions within the House Of Commons proposing to 'rule out' No Deal is that you CAN'T 'rule out' No Deal without ruling something else IN (basically revocation of Article 50, since that's all that's available to us now), one can't - or rather one DOESN'T - decide NOT to do something. What one does, whether one is aware of this or not, is decide TO do something else.

If you wake up one morning afflicted with ennui and exhaustion and you're lucky enough not to have any commitments that day, you might say to yourself "I'm not getting out of bed today". This is your prerogative, but what then happens is NOT you "not getting out of bed". What happens is you STAYING in bed.

You may also want to watch:

If you're feeling less inert but similarly unmotivated, you might get out of bed but then decide "I'm not leaving the house today". Again, fine, but what you would then DO is not "not leave the house". What you would DO is stay inside the house.

When one decides against a course of action, what then happens is not the absence of the action NOT undertaken, but the PRESENCE of the action undertaken INSTEAD. ALL decisions are positive, even if we frame them in negative terms.

All decisions that it's possible to follow up on, that is.

Which leads us inevitably back to Brexit.

As the great and tireless Femi Oluwole has been pointing out for months now, one of the reasons there hasn't been -- and can't ever be - a consensus on what Brexit means is that the sole reason Brexit is being pursued - the 2016 referendum - was expressed in terms so hopelessly vague as to make consensus impossible.

A narrow majority voted to 'leave the European Union', but literally dozens of possible scenarios would satisfy that demand, from Norway Plus up to and including floating mines into the Channel and declaring war on France. Even if, as seems to have been decided upon, only the opinions of the 'victorious' 52% are to be considered, there's such a bewildering variety of interpretations and aspirations within that 52% that all talk of 'the will of the majority' is dishonest.

But the problem is even deeper than that: the question the referendum posed was, in epistemological terms, meaningless, being essentially a binary choice between 'Keep on doing a thing' (the thing in question being maintaining our membership of the EU) and 'Stop doing a thing'. The narrow win for the latter option put us in the untenable position of having made a negative decision: we chose simply to stop doing something without settling on, or even addressing, what we were going to do instead.

The reason the Brexit 'decision' hasn't been acted upon is that it CAN'T be acted upon, at least not honestly. One has to pretend that it was something entirely other than what it was, and that is precisely the lie which our unelected lying Prime Minister and the cadre of professional liars he has assembled to amplify his lies are telling you right now. That they'd always said that No Deal was the most probable outcome (it was, but they all insisted it was impossible) and that the 52% were made aware of this ahead of the vote (they were, but only by OUR side, and they were told to dismiss this as 'Project Fear').

Unlike our unelected lying Prime Minister, I don't believe that the British people are too stupid ever to see through this. One way or another, a reckoning is coming in the next few months. Keep making the case. Keep flagging up the lies. Keep having the argument. Be a pain in the Brexit movement's collective arse.

Brexit WILL fall, as all things built on lies must. It's just a question of when, and how much damage it does on the

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The letter Boris Johnson really wanted to send to Donald Tusk

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

MITCH BENN: Brexit will fail - it's just a matter of a time

Mitch Benn says that Brexit can't be acted upon honestly. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray bumped into Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings is interviewed by Steve Bray. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Wetherspoons boss dangles promises of cheap beer after a no-deal Brexit

Tim Martin earlier this year. Photograph: TalkRADIO.

‘Are you deluded?’ - Nigel Farage challenged on his views about no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage on his LBC Radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson’s ‘bluster and political blame games’ on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy