MITCH BENN: Why Scotland is not a fringe issue

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 August 2019

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

2019 Ken Jack

Even the legendary patience of the Scots is being exhausted as the country is dragged out of the EU against its will, says Mitch Benn.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

I've returned to my adopted hometown of Edinburgh to partake in the annual month-long ritual of comedy industry chiselling which is the Festival Fringe (my show is called Ten Songs To Save The World, and it's on at the Underbelly Bristo Square at 3.45pm each day, like I wasn't going to mention that).

Once I'm up here I tend to find the festival itself quite a relaxing experience, oddly enough; the preparations are mind-bendingly intense but once it starts there's not much left to do except turn up and do the show as well as possible each day, unless of course you throw yourself into to the schmoozing, partying and networking end of things, which I don't.

It's not so much about abstemiousness and clean-living so much as it is a recognition of my own woeful shortcomings as a networker and schmoozer. If I go hang out in the VIP and 'industry' bars which pop up for the duration of the Fringe I'm far more likely to damage my career prospects with some clanging faux pas than enhance them, so it's usually Netflix and an early night for me these days (apart from anything else, it's quite nice to be performing in the same city every day rather than face a two- or three-hour drive home after each show, such as is my lot for the other 11 months of the year).

Besides, I am, to sanitise a phrase, getting too old for this... stuff. To call me a 'Fringe veteran' hugely understates the matter. Not only does 2019 mark 25 years since the first time I did stand-up comedy at the Fringe, it's 30 years since the first time I performed at the Fringe in any capacity (I was in a student theatre production in 1989... feels like about 18 months ago).

One of the 'highlights' of my show this year (going by the audience response) is a song called Moving To Scotland, in which I not-entirely-satirically muse on the possibility of relocating north of the border in the hope that an imminently independent Scotland will serve as a refuge from the Brexit-fuelled madness engulfing England.

As I bewail in the show, I lack that crucial "one Irish grandma" which everyone I know who has such a grandparent is currently using as a basis to apply for an Irish passport. I had but one Irish great grandma, which is not enough. As it stands, Scotland is my only potential escape route.

You may also want to watch:

I would not have thought, incidentally, that an "imminently independent Scotland" were such a radical idea, given the current circumstances, but apparently I'm wrong, given that a recent headline on PoliticsHome tells of a "shock poll" in which a majority of Scots express support for independence from the UK.

I would suggest that if such a statistic genuinely comes as a "shock" to English readers then that right there should tell you why a majority of Scots now favour independence.

This is a difficult topic for me as I consider myself literally half-and-half Scottish/English and my emotional attachment to the idea, if not the reality, of the Union is strong. Seeing Scotland break away would be like watching my parents split up. But consider this, Englanders: it's been hard enough watching our political establishment lose its collective marbles and plunge the country into unnecessary chaos; imagine how much more anguish and injustice you'd feel if our country had been plunged into unnecessary chaos because the French political establishment had lost its collective marbles and we'd had no say in the matter. That's what it is to be Scottish right now.

Scotland isn't a region, as Darth Raab called it a couple of weeks ago. It's a country, and moreover a country in which the Conservative party hasn't won a majority of votes once since 1955, or 1959, if you count the Conservative/Unionist/National Liberal coalition. This hasn't been a Tory country for at least 60 years, but for 36 of those years it's been at least partly governed by Conservative administrations.

The Scots have gotten used to being governed by parties they don't support, but when a government they didn't vote for is in the process of dragging Scotland, against its clearly expressed wishes, out of the European Union (having just two years previously cited the prospect of an independent Scotland losing its EU membership as a reason to vote against independence) even the legendary patience of the Scots is exhausted.

Indeed, the fact that the 2016 referendum happened at all nullifies the narrow 'No' victory in the 2014 indepence referendum.

You can't persuade a country - just - to remain in a Union and then blithely propose fundamentally altering the nature of that Union just a few months later. But that's the kind of high-handedness that drives the Scots crazy; it's not being 'oppressed' that enrages Scotland so much as being taken for granted and forgotten about.

I know this is a painful topic for English Remainers; the threat to the Union is one of the most pressing reasons to avert Brexit, after all.

But face it, folks; if you don't believe an electorate has the right to take back and revise the result of a referendum when it becomes apparent that circumstances have fundamentally changed since the vote was taken, you're reading the wrong newspaper.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Pay back every penny' in ministers' redundancy money, Labour demands

Labour have demanded that ex-ministers pay back their generous severance payments. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

MITCH BENN: Why Scotland is not a fringe issue

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Number 10 fuels election rumours by cancelling advisers' holiday until October 31

Government advisors will have to unpack any holiday suitcases after Number 10 cancelled all leave until after October 31. Picture: Leszek Czerwonka/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BONNIE GREER: Trump should have Georgia on his mind

Could Trump's chances of staying in office for a second full term be blown away by the state of Georgia, where much of 'Gone with the Wind' was set? Picture: Getty Images

The Brexit Party's conference venue received £1 million in EU funding

Nigel Farage and colleagues at the UKIP conference at Doncaster Racecourse in 2014, which has received £1 million in EU funds and which will host the 2019 Brexit Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

British company makes U-turn on European Interrail passes after massive backlash

British rail companies will take part in Interrail after all. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: The vandals are at the gates - but Brexit can still be stopped

Mother of Parliaments: The Palace of Westminster. Picture: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Corbyn tells government: no-deal Brexit during election period would be unconstitutional

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Cabinet Secretary asking him to rule that the government cannot allow a no-deal Brexit during an election period. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Dominic Cummings falls for the star treatment

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings (centre) in Brexit: The Uncivil War. Picture: Channel 4/House Productions

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party's 'diverse' list of would-be MPs

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate, Dominic Frisby. Picture: dominicfrisby.com

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Raab cashes in on failure

Dominic Raab will receive more than £16,000 in 'redundancy pay' from the taxpayer after quitting the Department for Exiting the EU. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coalition mission: How to slam the door on Boris and Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

MP resorts to Twitter to highlight case of 'terminally ill' EU citizen deported in error

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, pictured here in 2011, took to Twitter to highlight the case of her constituent who she said was deported in error by the Home Office. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

'Gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War' if Johnson ignores no-confidence vote

Dominic Cummings has suggested that Boris Johnson could refuse to step down immediately if he lost a no-confidence vote. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Food chiefs call for competition law waiver amid no-deal Brexit supply warnings

The UK food industry wants aspects of competition law to be set aside to allow firms to co-ordinate and direct supplies with each other in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Treasury urged to consider 'Brexit vouchers' to help with no-deal Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Health minister forced to walk back NHS 'new money' claim in excruciating interview

Health minister Chris Skidmore struggled to defend claims that cash for the NHS announced by Boris Johnson is 'new money'. Picture: Channel 4

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

Food supply strain of a no-deal Brexit could be 'unprecedented in peacetime', warns prof

A professor has warned of possible

Most export businesses to the EU are not ready for a no-deal Brexit, Treasury figures suggest

Budgeting

Pro-Brexit Twitter account accused of 'dehumanising' Remainers with 'vermin' slur

The official Leave.EU Twitter account brands Remainers 'vermin'. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

British Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in a top hat. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Man jailed over voicemail death threats to 'anti-Brexit' MPs

Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, and Sir Keir Starmer also received threats. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson and Jo Johnson. Photograph: PA/TNE.

£100 million campaign to advertise a no-deal Brexit in October is 'probably too late'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man on getting high, legally

A cannabis smoker. Photograph: PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Lydia Litvyak

Russian female fighter pilots Lilya Litvyak (1921 - 1943) (left), Katerina Budanova (1916 - 1943) (center), and Mariya Kuznetsova, all of the 437th fighter regiment, plot their flight plans on the tailplane of a Yakovlev Yak-1 fighter plane, Russia, mid 1942. (Photo by Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

How language has affected your childhood favourite nursery rhymes

Caring for grandchildren. Picture: PA

STAGE REVIEW: Oklahoma!

Hyoie O'Grady as Curly and Amara Okereke as Laurey in Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Johan Persson

Berlin's songs of freedom

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Brute fosse: New TV series focuses on celebrated Broadway pair

Choreographer Bob Fosse leads dancers for the musical

Eurofile: New exhibition for a city frozen in time

pompeii

MITCH BENN: Johnson isn't limited to two terms, there's no time to relax

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eight myths about Brexit and People's Vote debunked by campaigners

A placard at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Amanda Jones.

Right time for powerful film 'Do The Right Thing'

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do the Right Thing (1989)

A conspiracy: How the far-right fan the flames of south Africa's farm murders

A protester blows a horn as South African farmers & farm workers attend a demonstration at the Green Point stadium to protest against farmer murders in the country, on October 30, 2017, in Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

ANDREW ADONIS: Why it's downhill from here with Boris Johnson in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Most Read

Sinn Féin could bring down Brexit without even taking their seats

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The petition to revoke Article 50 is now the biggest in history

The revoke Article 50 petition on the e-petition website.

‘You’d struggle to find anything racist about me’ - Nigel Farage in hysterical rant at Piers Morgan

Nigel Farage appears on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. Photograph: ITV.

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy