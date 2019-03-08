Website trolls Boris Johnson's stint as London mayor in tube advert

The Monday.com tube advert that has trolled Boris Johnson over his wasted efforts on the Garden Bridge. Picture: Pranay Manocha Pranay Manocha

A productivity website has mocked Boris Johnson's wasted efforts to promote the Garden Bridge during his time as London mayor.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Productivity website Monday.com has been trolling British politics in their latest adverts. Picture: Monday.com Productivity website Monday.com has been trolling British politics in their latest adverts. Picture: Monday.com

A print advert appearing on the London Underground shows Monday.com's 'to-do list' format applied to the ill-fated project, which was dropped in 2017 at a cost of £43 million to the public purse.

"Manage everything. Even London," states the advert, before breaking down Johnson's task list, costing and progress on each step: "Set up charity / Outsource to the French / Cancel construction".

The Garden Bridge was originally proposed by actor Joanna Lumley and was one of Johnson's flagship projects during his time as London mayor.

But it was subject to a highly critical review by Labour MP Margaret Hodge, who slammed its procurement issues, costs and value for money, and the plan was shuttered after Sadiq Khan took up the mayoral post.

Ha! @mondaydotcom trolling Boris Johnson with this clever advert on the tube pic.twitter.com/FsweznHh5A — Pranay Manocha (@PranMan) November 5, 2019

The Johnson tease is part of a politically-flavoured ad series which also appears on Monday.com's website.

One satirical to-do list is titled: "Locate Correct Exit" and puts the time frame for leaving the EU to "3 years" and "0% progress".