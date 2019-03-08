Monster Raving Loony Party 'finishes off' UKIP by beating them in by-election

Leader of the Monster Raving Loony party Howling Laud Hope arrives with candidate Lady Lily The Pink as they await the results of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party managed to increase its vote share at the Monster Raving Loony Party - beating UKIP in the proccess.

Monster Raving Loony party candidate Lady Lily The Pink with supporters. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

While all eyes were on the top of the polls where the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives fought it out to take the top spot - attention has now turned to the bottom of the table.

Not only did the Official Monster Raving Loony Party manage to increase its vote share by a percentage point to a whopping 334 votes, it also beat UKIP who mustered just 242 votes.

Lady The Lily Pink was standing on a manifesto for Brexit that some have claimed is more coherent than some of the other parties standing.

It includes the claims "we will send Noel Edmonds to negotiate Brexit because he understands Deal Or No Deal."

And "there will be no need for a backstop to the Brexit negotiations. We'll have Alec Stewart as wicket-keeper."

Peter Sketch tweeted: "If you've noticed the Monster Raving Loony Party is trending, here's the reason - they've just done to what's left of UKIP what they famously once did to what was left of the SDP."

It is a reference to the 1990 by-election in Bootle in which the party's candidate was beaten by Scream Lord Sutch, and was subsequently dissolved.