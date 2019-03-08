Monster Raving Loony Party 'finishes off' UKIP by beating them in by-election
PUBLISHED: 08:50 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 02 August 2019
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party managed to increase its vote share at the Monster Raving Loony Party - beating UKIP in the proccess.
While all eyes were on the top of the polls where the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives fought it out to take the top spot - attention has now turned to the bottom of the table.
Not only did the Official Monster Raving Loony Party manage to increase its vote share by a percentage point to a whopping 334 votes, it also beat UKIP who mustered just 242 votes.
You may also want to watch:
Lady The Lily Pink was standing on a manifesto for Brexit that some have claimed is more coherent than some of the other parties standing.
It includes the claims "we will send Noel Edmonds to negotiate Brexit because he understands Deal Or No Deal."
And "there will be no need for a backstop to the Brexit negotiations. We'll have Alec Stewart as wicket-keeper."
Peter Sketch tweeted: "If you've noticed the Monster Raving Loony Party is trending, here's the reason - they've just done to what's left of UKIP what they famously once did to what was left of the SDP."
It is a reference to the 1990 by-election in Bootle in which the party's candidate was beaten by Scream Lord Sutch, and was subsequently dissolved.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.