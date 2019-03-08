Video

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

A Youtuber who specialises in dubbing Monty Python dialogue onto political debates has gone viral with his latest video, and it's perfect.

A Youtuber who specialises in dubbing Monty Python dialogue onto political debates has gone viral with his latest video, and it's perfect.

Comedy YouTube account Carlos Manwelly has perfectly matched a classic scene from The Life of Brian to Boris Johnson's first turn at the despatch box in the House of Commons.

"They take everything we have," says Boris Johnson, dubbed with John Cleese's voice. "And not just from us - from our fathers' fathers."

"And from our fathers' fathers' fathers," breaks in John Bercow, dubbed with Eric Idle's voice.

It goes on. If you're a Monty Python fan, you know exactly what happens next.

The dialogue from the beloved "what have the Romans ever done for us?" scene has long been brought up in answer to the question of the value of EU membership. In the original film, the shambolic, in-fighting resistance group the People's Front of Judea are forced to recognise all the benefits of the Romans, including aqueducts, sanitation, roads, irrigation, medicine, education, wine, and peace.

