Latest The New European

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

PUBLISHED: 11:44 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 28 May 2020

Alastair Campbell

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

PA Wire/PA Images

This episode has exposed ministers lethal mix of dreadful values as people, and their utter uselessness, says Alastair Campbell.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In case you didn’t know, I play the bagpipes. I have played a lot in lockdown, most days in fact, but most enjoyably, for eight Thursdays in a row, out in the street, at 8pm, as part of the clap for carers. Perhaps it is because we are so close to the Royal Free Hospital in north west London that we seem to have a lot of NHS people in our neck of the woods; doctors over the road, a nurse next door, and Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, a few doors down.

The first Thursday I played, my daughter Grace spotted our next door neighbour, nurse Matilda ‘Sissy’ Bridge, at the end of the road, arriving home from work at the Whittington Hospital, where she is an asthma nurse. I piped her up the street, and the footage Grace filmed on her phone went viral.

Since then, I’ve had requests from other neighbours, to play tunes as varied as Highland Cathedral and Hava Nagila, Happy Birthday and Danny Boy, and others with musical instruments have also come out to play, including trumpet, trombone and vuvuzela. It has been good fun, the numbers have stayed high, and a street that has always had a good sense of community has seen that spirit strengthened in the unity shown for a great national institution.

Last Thursday, however, was the last time I shall do it. Not because I don’t still love the NHS and admire what they have done to make up for the inadequacies of the government, whose early indifference and sustained incompetence helped to make the UK one of the hardest hit countries in the world. But because that government now uses these moments to seek a political benefit that is neither appropriate nor deserved. These have been moments for the whole country to come together, left or right, Labour or Tory, Liberal or Nationalist, Scottish, English, Welsh, Northern Irish, young or old, rich or poor. Because we have all been in it together, and we all want to thank those at the frontline.

However, what the Boris Johnson/Dominic Cummings episode shows is that we are not all in it together at all. The lions on the frontline have been exploited and abused by the donkeys in Downing Street, who have decided that the rules need not apply to them.

This sorry affair is a lot more about Johnson than Cummings. But it has also exposed what a weak bunch of men and women sit around that cabinet table.

How pathetic was it, to see them one after the other trot out their cut and paste tweets telling their followers that Cummings was a family man doing nothing more than care for his child? “He obeyed the rules, end of story,” chirruped Oliver Dowden, who in Thatcher’s day would have been lucky to have made a shortlist for candidates in an unwinnable seat, and now lords it over media, culture and sport.

How totally lacking in any sense of pride or self-respect must Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson have been to face the media without having the first clue about whether the lines they had been fed were true or false?

I know the current situation is more serious than some silly photo-stunt, but as minister after minister debased themselves this week, I remember the fine words of then cabinet minister Charles Clarke when I asked if he might dress up as Santa Claus … “oh f**k off, Alastair”.

I suspect that after Cummings’ car crash press conference in the Downing Street garden (which was a bit like giving Monica Lewinsky the Oval Office to put her side of the story), if Johnson had asked Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock, Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson to dress up as the seven dwarves, they would happily have done so. He would then have donned his best Snow White outfit and they would have gone round to Durham Dom’s to be given the exact words for the tweets they had to put out saying how he had answered all the horrid journalists’ questions really really well.

I think the country might have been able to get over the arrogance and the hypocrisy of Cummings, until the weekend still relatively unknown outside the political and media world, had people felt this was at least a government on top of the crisis.

But they don’t. How can they, when we are so high up the world league table for death, and when day after day ministers have been telling us that they are “ramping up”, whether that be on PPE, tests, hiring tracers – when Priti Patel was allowed out, she even had the head of the Border Force along to tell us they were “ramping up” on communications. If they keep ramping at this rate, Grant Shapps will have that air bridge he wants.

How can they, when they know that so many of the excess deaths were likely caused by Johnson’s laziness; his indifference, as he tried to pretend his and Brexit Britain’s exceptionalism would see us through without any of the drastic measures those ghastly panicky foreigners were taking; his negligence, boasting about shaking hands with people at a hospital treating coronavirus patients on what we now learn was the day the hapless scientists were urging the government to ask the country to stop shaking hands at all; his cowardice in hiding away from questioning and scrutiny; his lying, as with his insulting claims of “apparent success” as we overtook Spain and Italy for deaths and infections; and the performance of ministers, at best average, at worst awful?

But what this episode has done has exposed the lethal mix of their dreadful values as people, and their utter uselessness as ministers.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson and Cummings are feted by their colleagues (though Cummings in particular is hated by many of the other political advisers he treats like dirt) because they were at least seen as winners. Brexit. Beating Jeremy Corbyn, and both supposedly reliant on their ability to read the public mood.

Key to it too, a success which always amazed me given their backgrounds and lifestyle, was their ability to present themselves as fighting for the people against some mythical elite.

That has gone, and is never coming back. It was not just that Cummings did what he did. It was that he and Johnson could not, and cannot still, really see what the fuss was about.

The fuss is that it exposed as nothing else could the absolute lie that we are all in this together; it shows that far from them being for the people against the elite, they are the elite, and they have contempt for the people.

“Who cares about good looks? It’s a question of doing the right thing.”

Perhaps that short statement by Cummings, uttered contemptuously to journalists trying to ask him legitimate questions as he packed a bike into a car, (he’s a dad, had you heard?, loves his son, not like you plebs) did as much damage as anything the seven dwarves have said in their many hours of Covid briefings.

Anyone who saw that, heard that, and felt they had been doing the right thing in staying home, whatever their special circumstances with regard to children, parents, siblings or anyone else in their lives, was entitled to feel revolted by these people’s sense of entitlement; and, as Tory MPs are discovering in their inboxes, many did.

This cut through to people, in a way many so-called Westminster bubble stories do not, because virtually everyone has a real life story of being unable to do something important they wanted to do, or see people they want to see.

Some have been heart-breaking. One, of a woman posting her attempts to console her dying father as they spoke by videophone, I could not watch to the end; any more than I could bear to look at the photo of the young boy buried by undertakers because his infected family could not be there.

In comparison, anything I have had happen to me is as nothing. Yet let me just give you three little examples… a close friend in hospital, not with Covid, but neither we nor his family can visit; a baby born to my sister’s son, the first of a new generation in the family, and only his parents have been able to see him; and two friends who died and whose funerals only their spouses and children could attend.

One, former Daily Mirror colleague Syd Young, was more than a friend. Twenty years older than me, he was a mentor, who was also a great support at the lowest point of my life, when I had a breakdown in the 1980s. I was lucky enough to see him in hospital in Bristol just before he died, but then lockdown came, and only his three children could go to the funeral. His wife Jackie was self-isolating, abiding by rules, and could not go. Awful.

Another friend, farmer George Mackie, died some weeks later. His funeral too could only be attended by his wife, journalist and former Treasury adviser Catherine MacLeod, and their two sons. For the first time ever, I played a funeral lament virtually, in the garden of my own home, for George.

The sheet music you can see here is a tune I wrote, George Mackie’s Highland Caps – as a young man he played with the Highland rugby club, their only player to be capped by Scotland.

I am now writing another tune, a jig, Johnson’s farewell to Durham Dom. It will come, though part of me thinks it is better he stays now, as it will help hasten the end of the lot of them.

I got a little tired this week of people asking me if Tony Blair would have sacked me if I had done what Cummings did. First, because I would never have done it, nor anything like it. But also, if for some inexplicable reason I had, I would have sacked myself, to save him the trouble.

But Johnson, like Trump, like Putin, like Orban, like Bolsonaro, thinks the rules do not apply to him and his little clique. Be warned, people, that is the  kind of fight this is, and I for one have the pipes fired up ready to head  wherever the battle against them  takes us. If we lose that battle, this country is well and truly done, which  is exactly why it has to be won.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter

Matt Hancock criticised for laughing at questions about track and trace scheme

Sky News' Kay Burley (L) and health minister Matt Hancock during a live interview on the news channel; Sky News

Emily Maitlis said she wanted night off after reprimand - as petition hits 50,000 in just 12 hours

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC.

WHO makes barbed reference to Dominic Cummings in advice over easing of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his senior aide Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Multi-speed Europe becomes reality as continent emerges from lockdown

People enjoy a drink at a bar's terrace on Campo dei Fiori in central Rome, on May 18, 2020 as the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

The damage is Dom: How Dominic Cummings’ actions will never be forgotten

Graffiti protesting against Dominic Cummings is sprayed on a supermarket wall near his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Brexit deal won’t be struck until the autumn, predicts BBC’s Europe editor

Katya Adler discusses Boris Johnson's change of a post-Brexit trade deal. Photograph: YouTube.

Contact tracing efforts could be undermined by Dominic Cummings saga, say Labour

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Are coronavirus and the Durham dash blurring the bigger picture?

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv

Government says it didn’t notice coronavirus testing figures missing from daily briefings

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video.

Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator insists the PM - not Cummings - makes key decisions over talks

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Vicar ‘disappointed’ as government rejects lockdown fine review proposed by Matt Hancock

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion as reports suggest three-quarters of Tory MPs refuse to defend senior aide

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Labour calls on Boris Johnson to ‘take responsibility’ over Dominic Cummings

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy (L) and Boris Johnson. Nandy called on the prime minister to 'take responsibility' over Dominic Cummings; RSA, PA Media

EU official says Dominic Cummings saga shows that Brexiteers ‘put themselves above the law they set others’

EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt (L) and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk; PA Archive/ DPA,PA Images

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Police officer says public using Dominic Cummings as excuse to evade lockdown

Top political aide Dominic Cummings and LBC radio presenter Tom Swarbrick (R); Twitter, Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Tory backbencher accuses ministers of ‘disregarding’ the public with Dominic Cummings support

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg (L) and Dominic Cummings. Wragg labelled support for Cummings 'humiliating and degrading' on Twitter; Twitter Archant/Bolton J

How politicians talk about coronavirus in Germany, where war metaphors are avoided

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, CDU, gives a statement and press conference after a meeting of the Corona cabinet. Photo: Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images

Opposition leaders to meet over Dominic Cummings revelations

Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings says he has 'no regrets' over breaking coronavirus lockdown rules when he travelled to County Durham in March. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson have lost control of the fear factor

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media after making a statement at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer and Cummings ally calls for his resignation accusing him of ‘double standards’

ConservativeHomes chief executive Mark Wallace (L) and Dominic Cummings; Youtube

Government hit by resignation over Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Douglas Ross, parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, who has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of lockdown rules. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

‘What planet are they on?’ Daily Mail attacks Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both criticise Boris Johnson over his defence of Dominic Cummings. Photograph: TNE/Twitter

‘Boo for Boris’ suggests musician in protest of PM’s defence of Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

Civil service Twitter account slams Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings

A tweet from the official UK Civil Service Twitter account.

Labour calls for Boris Johnson to attend Downing Street briefing to answer Dominic Cummings questions

Sarah Jones on Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Grant Shapps struggles to answer Dominic Cummings questions despite having them in advance

Grant Shapps on Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole and Elvis Presley: Hawaii’s musical legacy

Elvis Presley and Joan Blackman in Blue Hawaii (Photo from Getty Images)

Giovanni Falcone: the Italian judge who brought the mafia to justice

The Italian judge Giovanni Falcone is escorted by police out of the Court of Palermo, Italy, on May 16, 1985. Giovanni Falcone was killed by the Mafia in 1992. Photo: Vittoriano Rastelli/Corbis via Getty Images

STAR TURN: The anger and politics of Charlton Heston

American film and television actor Charlton Heston. Picture: Bettmann Archive

How foreign TV shows are bringing the world together

Money Heist is a huge global hit. Picture: IMBD

Police spoke to Dominic Cummings after breaching lockdown while showing signs of coronavirus

Dominic Cummings, special adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, walks into 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF: The ‘reverse Darwinism’ effect on our society

The Zambezi in Zimbabwe's North Province. Picture: Getty Images

New Led By Donkeys billboards promotes the coronavirus graph Boris Johnson didn’t want people to see

Anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Doneys have released their latest video which shows the UK's coronavirus death count compared with other countries.

Most Read

BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Scientific advisers say Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have ‘trashed’ their lockdown work

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking rocks government as approval ratings drop 16 points in one day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.