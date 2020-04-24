More Brits now support immigration than any time since the 1980s

More Britons support immigration now more than any other time since the 1980s, a survey has found.

An analysis of several public opinion surveys on immigration has shown more Britons support letting foreigners into the UK now than at any other time since the Thatcher years.

In fact, around 60% want a more relaxed immigration system, the highest rate since 1980. More surprisingly, anti-immigration sentiment peaked during the Blair years and began tailing off before the Brexit vote when it then collapsed.

The study was made by University of Exeter statistics lecturer, Patrick English, who charted British attitudes using data from the British Election Study, the British Social Attitudes survey, the European Social Survey, European Values Study, and World Values Study. He found that the more extreme the national conversation became on immigration, the more likely Britons were to have the opposite view.

For example, he attributed the recent softening of opinion towards immigrants to the rise of populist parties like the British National Party (BNP) and the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).

In an article on the London School of Economic’s website, the professor wrote: “After the success of the BNP and the rise of UKIP, David Cameron’s 2011 declaration of the ‘failure of multiculturalism’ and his ‘war’ on its proponents and policies, and a very public ‘battle’ between those in favour of immigration and those against it in mainstream politics, it appears that pro-immigrant sentiments grew in response.”

He whittled this down to something called the “thermostatic relationship” he believes Britons intrinsically hold - a phenomenon that dictates the more someone is pushed in a certain direction, the more they will resist and gravitate towards the opposite.

On Brexit, he said the vote had nothing to do with the softening of attitude that was already taking place. He wrote: “The Brexit vote came slap bang in the middle of the rapid decline in anti-immigrant sentiments from 2010 to 2017.”



Anti-immigration attitudes rose steeply during the turn of the century under Tony Blair’s leadership and could have come down to the liberal policies the New Labour government pursued during that decade.