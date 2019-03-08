More than 50,000 sign petition demanding UK release Russia report before election

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition rallying the government to release a controversial report about Russian interference in UK elections.

The report, which examines whether Russia interfered in the 2016 EU referendum and the 2017 general election, was not published as the government said there was not enough time to publish the report before parliament dissolved.

Colin Carr, who started the petition, said: "Right now, No 10 are blocking a report from being shown to the public.

"I know the importance of making sure the public are informed - especially during an election. Voters in the UK deserve the right to be told now about the level of any interference.

"Former terrorism watchdog Lord Anderson said on Monday that further delay would "invite suspicion" of the Government's motives ahead of the election.

"The chairman of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said there was no legitimate reason for delaying the report, and that voters had a right to see it before going to the polls.

"This report should not be blocked by No 10."

Dominic Grieve, an independent MP and chair of ISC said the report was sent to the PM for "final confirmation" on October 17, with a reply expected within 10 days.

On Monday the prime minister's official spokesman indicated the necessary clearance process has yet to be completed.

Grieve also called the government's refusal to publish the report 'bogus', saying: "I think it would be very informative and helpful to the public that this should come out before an election, knowing that there has been a lot of public disquiet expressed about such risks related to elections."

More than 50,000 people have signed the petition in the last two days, which can be found here.