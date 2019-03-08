More than 50 Labour candidates agree to campaign for Remain
PUBLISHED: 13:13 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 08 November 2019
More than 50 Labour parliamentary candidates have signed a pledge stating they will campaign to Remain in a second referendum.
Labour's position had been to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU and then put it to the public for a second referendum within six months of being prime minister if he wins the general election.
The party was planning to vote among members to decide whether they would campaign for the new deal or to remain, something which Jeremy Corbyn has not been clear about his own voting intentions on.
However other senior Labour members like John McDonnell, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry have said they would back Remain no matter what.
Now more than 50 Labour candidates, including MPs seeking re-election, have confirmed they will also campaign in favour of remaining in the EU.
"Labour is committed to a confirmatory referendum, to give you a final say on Brexit. If elected as your Labour MP, I pledge to campaign to Remain in the EU," the pledge states.
Andrew Lewin, founder of Remain Labour, the said: "The only route to staying in the EU is through electing a Labour government on December the 12th.
"The party is already committed to putting Brexit back to the people and I am delighted that more than 50 parliamentary candidates have already pledged to campaign to Remain in the EU in all circumstances.
"Remain voters want to vote for the Labour Party with confidence at this election. Our pledge will help candidates in England, Scotland and Wales to underline that the Labour Party is the strongest Remain Alliance in the country."
The new comes after the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party formed an election pact to not contest each other.
Has your local candidate signed the pledge?
Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
Margaret Beckett, Derby South
Ben Bradshaw, Exeter
Ruth Cadbury, Brentford and Isleworth
Janet Daby, Lewisham East
Geraint Davies, Swansea West
Thangam Debbonaire, Bristol West
Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth
Rosie Duffield, Canterbury
Maria Eagle, Liverpool and Halewood
Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham Deptford
Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood
Darren Jones, Bristol North
Susan Jones, Clwyd South
Ged Killen, Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Peter Kyle, Hove
David Lammy, Tottenham
Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
Siobhain McDonagh, Mitcham and Morden
Alison McGovern, Wirral South
Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne
Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North
Ian Murray, Edinburgh South
Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South
Madeleine Moon, Bridgend
Matthew Pennycook, Greenwich and Woolwich
Steve Reed, Croydon North
Ellie Reeves, Lewisham West and Penge
Andy Slaughter, Hammersmith
Wes Streeting, Ilford North
Paul Sweeney, Glasgow North East
Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central
Gareth Thomas, Harrow West
Anna Turley, Redcar
Daniel Zeichner, Cambridge
Candidates standing to be elected:
Marina Ahmad, Beckenham
Callum Anderson, South West Bedfordshire
Fleur Anderson, Putney
Karen Davis, Norwich North
Pam Duncan-Glancy, Glasgow North
Rachel Eden, Reading West
Flo Eshalomi, Vauxhall
Dan Greef, South Cambridgeshire
Faten Hameed, Glasgow Central
Peter Lamb, Crawley
Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde
Cheryl Pidgeon, Rushcliffe
Moira Ramage, Paisley and Renfrewshire
Matt Uberoi, Chelsea and Fulham
Emma Whysall, Chipping Barnet
