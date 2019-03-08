More than 50 Labour candidates agree to campaign for Remain

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses a Labour rally at the O2 Academy in Manchester, while on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

More than 50 Labour parliamentary candidates have signed a pledge stating they will campaign to Remain in a second referendum.

Labour's position had been to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU and then put it to the public for a second referendum within six months of being prime minister if he wins the general election.

The party was planning to vote among members to decide whether they would campaign for the new deal or to remain, something which Jeremy Corbyn has not been clear about his own voting intentions on.

However other senior Labour members like John McDonnell, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry have said they would back Remain no matter what.

Now more than 50 Labour candidates, including MPs seeking re-election, have confirmed they will also campaign in favour of remaining in the EU.

"Labour is committed to a confirmatory referendum, to give you a final say on Brexit. If elected as your Labour MP, I pledge to campaign to Remain in the EU," the pledge states.

Andrew Lewin, founder of Remain Labour, the said: "The only route to staying in the EU is through electing a Labour government on December the 12th.

"The party is already committed to putting Brexit back to the people and I am delighted that more than 50 parliamentary candidates have already pledged to campaign to Remain in the EU in all circumstances.

"Remain voters want to vote for the Labour Party with confidence at this election. Our pledge will help candidates in England, Scotland and Wales to underline that the Labour Party is the strongest Remain Alliance in the country."

The new comes after the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party formed an election pact to not contest each other.

Has your local candidate signed the pledge?

Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower

Margaret Beckett, Derby South

Ben Bradshaw, Exeter

Ruth Cadbury, Brentford and Isleworth

Janet Daby, Lewisham East

Geraint Davies, Swansea West

Thangam Debbonaire, Bristol West

Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth

Rosie Duffield, Canterbury

Maria Eagle, Liverpool and Halewood

Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham Deptford

Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood

Darren Jones, Bristol North

Susan Jones, Clwyd South

Ged Killen, Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Peter Kyle, Hove

David Lammy, Tottenham

Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East

Siobhain McDonagh, Mitcham and Morden

Alison McGovern, Wirral South

Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne

Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North

Ian Murray, Edinburgh South

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South

Madeleine Moon, Bridgend

Matthew Pennycook, Greenwich and Woolwich

Steve Reed, Croydon North

Ellie Reeves, Lewisham West and Penge

Andy Slaughter, Hammersmith

Wes Streeting, Ilford North

Paul Sweeney, Glasgow North East

Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central

Gareth Thomas, Harrow West

Anna Turley, Redcar

Daniel Zeichner, Cambridge

Candidates standing to be elected:

Marina Ahmad, Beckenham

Callum Anderson, South West Bedfordshire

Fleur Anderson, Putney

Karen Davis, Norwich North

Pam Duncan-Glancy, Glasgow North

Rachel Eden, Reading West

Flo Eshalomi, Vauxhall

Dan Greef, South Cambridgeshire

Faten Hameed, Glasgow Central

Peter Lamb, Crawley

Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde

Cheryl Pidgeon, Rushcliffe

Moira Ramage, Paisley and Renfrewshire

Matt Uberoi, Chelsea and Fulham

Emma Whysall, Chipping Barnet