Piers Morgan tries to block government statement on-air after ministers refused to be interviewed

Piers Morgan challenged ministers to appear on the show to the read the statement out; Twitter, GMB Archant

Piers Morgan tried to stop co-host Susanna Reid reading out a government statement on its position on student nurses on Good Morning Britain (GMB) after ministers refused to appear on-air.

Government ministers have boycotted the programme for over 56 days after complaining they were bullied during interviews with star presenter Piers Morgan.

In the saga’s latest development, Morgan refused to allow his co-host to read a statement from the Department of Health over why it refused to backdate financial support who student nurses who helped during the initial phases of coronavirus outbreak.

As Reid attempt to read the press release, Morgan interrupted, saying: “Sorry, why have we got to read this?”

When Reid tried to carry on, Morgan stopped her, adding: “If a government won’t come on our programme, why should we read their wishy-washy statement? If they want to have their statement read then come on the programme.”

He then urged Reid to scrap the announcement. “If they’re not going to come on - they’re boycotting us - I’m going to boycott their stupid little statement, sorry,” he shouted.

When his co-presenter attempted another run, Morgan blocked his ears and yelled: “Why should we read government statements if they can’t be bothered to come on the show? No, not happening. Not happening, not on my watch.”

The government has come under heavy fire for its refusal to provide student nurses with financial assistance during their placements.

Care minister Helen Whately said undergraduates who worked on the frontlines were not “deemed to be providing a service” in a letter to paediatric student Jess Collins, which has since gone viral. Whately was then accused by GMB presenters of ‘devaluing’ their contribution.

Collins also appeared on the show saying that the minister’s comments were “very upsetting” to a lot budding nurses.

“When we were on placement, we were paying for the sort of privilege of being there and it’s the most rewarding thing ever, but at the same time you do feel sort of worthless,” she said.

“And having it in black and white in that letter was definitely very upsetting to so many students who put so much into this.”

Students nurses and retired doctors were enlisted to help struggling hospitals and medical centres cope with Covid patients during the peak of their virus.