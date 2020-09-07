Video

Piers Morgan calls Boris Johnson a ‘gutless weasel’ for comments on free press

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has called Boris Johnson a “gutless weasel” for comments he made about press freedom after he continues to dodge the television programme.

Morgan, who co-hosts the breakfast show on ITV, reminded Johnson the last time a government minister appeared on his show was 132 days ago.

The prime minister issued a tweet slamming Extinction Rebellion protesters for blocking newspaper distribution routes.

Responding, Morgan responded: “It’s great. Here’s what Boris tweeted - it really moved me - ‘A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change.

“’It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news in this way.’”

Piers added: “I couldn’t agree more, Boris! It’s completely unacceptable to limit the public’s access to news, particularly for news critical to the future of our country! Like Covid-19, for example. Also, a free press is vital! I agree with you! I so agree with you!”

“Is this the moment to remind you, we have a little day counter?,” Morgan went on to say.

“We’re going to put this on the desk now - it’s been 132 days since you - the same prime minister who really feels it’s vital to count, particularly on issues critical for the future of this country.

“It’s been 132 days since you launched a blockade of Good Morning Britain. You! The prime minister, Boris Johnson.”

He quipped that “you couldn’t make it up”, adding: “Gutless little weasels!”